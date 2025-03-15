Subscribe
The shutdown that wasn't
Maybe this is the last time we kick the can down the road? I can only hope.
Mar 15
•
Michael Swartz
3
1
A callout
If the Democrats think they have the people on their side, let's have the townhall meetings.
Mar 12
•
Michael Swartz
3
Monday evening reading - March 10, 2025
More goodies from the stack of stuff I read on a daily basis here on Substack.
Mar 10
•
Michael Swartz
6
1
Is a small nuke plant the way?
A Senate proposal wants Delaware to figure it out.
Mar 8
•
Michael Swartz
3
3
The bum's rush
Fighting the war for Ukraine in our living rooms and media.
Mar 5
•
Michael Swartz
5
2
Odds and ends number 128
Since I'm using the concept from monoblogue, I'm keeping the numbering system, too. Here are thinner slices of bloggy goodness.
Mar 1
•
Michael Swartz
2
1
February 2025
Delaware's Three Stooges
Talk about a lack of representation.
Feb 27
•
Michael Swartz
1
1
Monday evening reading - February 24, 2025
More goodies from the stack of stuff I read on a daily basis here on Substack.
Feb 24
•
Michael Swartz
2
5
A deep dive into Delaware employment (part 2 of 2)
In Part 1 I sliced and diced the numbers. Here's how I think we can improve them.
Feb 22
•
Michael Swartz
1
A step in a good direction
Maybe someone has been reading my pleas over the last few years?
Feb 19
•
Michael Swartz
1
Tuesday evening reading - February 18, 2025
More goodies from the stack of stuff I read on a daily basis here on Substack.
Feb 18
•
Michael Swartz
3
2
A deep dive into Delaware employment (part 1 of 2)
Here are the numbers and data. The next part is how to improve them.
Feb 15
•
Michael Swartz
2
