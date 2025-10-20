Fager’s Island in Ocean City, Maryland bills itself as a great place to watch the sunset. In this case we enjoyed a late October one back in 2015 on a weekend we spent staying next door to the restaurant.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from about 15-20 posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

I'm going to start out with a piece reminding us that

reminding us that

still has some ‘splainin to do.

When it comes to J6, there are three things we all need to know: why there were so many FBI agents there, who put up the gallows on the Capitol lawn early that morning, and who planted the pipe bombs. I think there are still people in government who don’t want us to find out about any of those.

Speaking of government, as I write this it's still shut down. Democrats blame the GOP, while Republicans properly blame Chuck Schumer. But someone else blames:

blames someone else:

. And it’s because Roberts screwed something up 13 years ago.

When Obamacare wound up at SCOTUS, the only - ONLY - Constitutional holding that Roberts’ Court could make was that healthcare is not among the enumerated powers delegated to the federal government by the several states when the superior states created the inferior federal government, and so the takeover of healthcare is outside the authority of the federal government.

It’s decisions like that one which make people believe someone has the goods on our Chief Justice. But imagine what would have happened had Roberts had the stones to say Obamacare was unconstitutional. Would we have the situation we’re in today, or would the health insurance industry have been brought to heel? Or would that have paved the way for what the Democrats really want, a government-provided single-payer system?

If government had its way a little earlier with the Green New Deal, it would have already made a prophet out of the late Rush drummer Neil Peart.

.

It’s no wonder that Cook, who bills himself as an anarchist, would like the libertarian leanings of the longtime lyricist. That’s part of the reason I like Rush (both the group and the late radio host) too.

As it is, we now have Democrats objecting to government. You may believe this as we look at the situation in Chicago.

as he looks at the situation in Chicago.

That prize idiot, Brandon Johnson, mayor of Chicago, accuses Donald Trump of fermenting a second Civil War. It’s obvious that Comrade Johnson knows nothing about the first Civil War—for if he did, he’d realize that he’s cast in the role of the old Southern secessionists. The men who broke the United States in two for the sake of their “peculiar institution” justified their actions in the basis of an extreme construction of states’ rights. They argued that the Union was nothing more than a contract entered into by the several states, and that if the terms of that contract were breached, the aggrieved states had a right to dissolve it. Implied in this argument was a claim that the enforcement of federal law was subject to state veto.

In the meantime, I've alluded at times to the cartoon made famous by Elon Musk where his centrist views look right-wing because the Left has blown open the Overton window. That same thing seems to have happened to some writers.

.

But when Charlie Kirk was murdered a month ago, I re-registered AGAIN — as a Republican. I wanted to stand up and be counted as a defector. As an un-gettable voter for the Democrats. I was disgusted by their platform and policies for years. I hadn’t voted for a Democrat in years. But my reluctance to be held to any sort of platform or list of rules held me back from registering as a Republican. AND, I didn’t want the label. I didn’t want any label at all.

Reading her stuff as a whole as a subscriber, I realize she’s not as conservative as I am, but regardless: welcome home.

The murder of Charlie Kirk didn't just tug some to the right, but it also emboldened a new generation of activists, such as those trying to start a Club America at a local school.

reveals.

While the response of many was extremely positive, there were a couple of people who thought this was a great opportunity to threaten and intimidate these young people.

We are talking about Maryland here, and despite the fact Stephen Decatur High School is in a solidly Republican county, it’s not completely ruby-red. There are pockets in the Ocean City area comprised of the refugees from up the coast who still vote for what they got away from.

However, once you get away from the coastal resorts and hit Eastern Shore farm country, I would argue the vibe might be more akin to far upstate New York.

.

Instead, the wider culture has percolated slowly into this place rather than sweeping over us like a tsunami; slowly, the cell towers were erected (in some places there still aren’t any). Slowly, the “smart” telephones and fiber came. The country-rap combos and pricey UTV’s; the vapes and punk culture and TikTok transgenderism — it all came bit by bit, faster than usual, but not so fast that we’ve lost our rudder completely. Indeed, many of the same young fellows around here who might sag their pants and “hit the vape pen” are known to go ice-fishing on occasion, or to still show up for the sap boil during sugaring season. They might maintain a facade as gothic Juggaloes or as quasi-ghetto types — but they still know all the words to old Hank and drink Old Milwuakee and Wild Turkey with grandad at the Legion now and again. Though changes have come, there’s still a “center” here — a rudder, a vein connecting the present to the past that does not seem to have been severed, snapped, or subsumed entirely by fast-tempo changes. I can’t help but wonder if our “trashy” side helped us on that score. Had we been the kind of place where the fence gets a regular coat of paint, and the bushes are trimmed — what with old Victorian B&B’s and cobblestone gardens and strapping young lads in slacks and corduroy — would we have been overtaken by now? I reckon so. Had an Interstate been built a little closer, or had it been that our weather might’ve been a few shades less funereal than it generally is — perhaps the armies of yuppies, developers, and Covid refugees might’ve come. Instead, they didn’t come. Instead, I live in a place where I bought my house for $33,000 cash, move-in ready. We’re living a good life here, almost solely because we haven’t really been “discovered”.

I would say for the most part we have been “discovered” - particularly in coastal Delaware and Maryland - but back away about a dozen miles and you may find otherwise, particularly on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, which is essentially the end of civilization unless you want to pay to go to Norfolk.

Now for something a little different. Usually, I include

for his historical perspective, but this is more of a fictional essay that is worth the reading.

While the piece on Rush talked about a full-on dystopia, Frederick has a good compare-and-contrast piece about a mythical university with a real-life comparison.

Finally, let me tell you something. I had to make sure this was a free article because I pay for

’s site (it’s worth the money because he writes and creates good things.) Luckily, this one was on the free side so I’m closing out this edition of MER with this touching tribute piece.

