Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stone Bryson's avatar
Stone Bryson
10h

This is an excellent collection, Michael - and your additional observations on 'No Kings' were spot on. In that vein, I think maybe Newt has spent too much time hanging out with the Davos crowd - as you noted, he seems REALLY out of touch with us commoners.

Also, thanks for the shout-out - that was one of my favorites as well :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Obsolete Man's avatar
The Obsolete Man
18h

Thanks for the mention, always enjoy your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture