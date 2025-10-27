Had I put this photo up a week ago, it would have been exactly one year since I took it. You’re looking off the Cape May-Lewes Ferry toward the latter stop, Lewes, Delaware. We were coming back from a pleasant weekend in south Jersey.

There’s still the occasional take on the recent No Kings event, and this one from

(who finally put up a link) is among the best.

He makes a great point that rings true:

The left is all about authoritarian rule. They are so impressed with their own virtue, and their own intelligence, that they believe that they have the right to dictate and determine everyone else’s life. There is only two aspects of life that the left wants to ensure that the government cannot infringe upon – drug use and abortions. Everything else, the left wants the government to control.

I don’t need to introduce

, but he warns that we shouldn’t laugh at those protestors.

Any movement that can organize same-day events in 2,500 locations is real. People can cry that it was financed by George Soros or other leftwing billionaires. But at a key level, that is irrelevant. If people did not want to be organized, they wouldn’t be. If people were not energized by the opportunity to show up, they would stay home.

The argument I would make to that, though, is that the institutional Left has consistently picked the 20 side of 80/20 issues, particularly on immigration and social issues. I think Newt has made that contention from time to time as well, so he should remember that.

And there’s also this:

The left is presently organizing a stronger version of the populist Tea Party movement of 2009 to 2012. The Tea Party activists rebelled against government overreach they opposed and a stale Republican establishment they felt was ineffective and inarticulate.

All that was true, but don’t forget that the TEA Party never had a compliant media or millions of special interest dollars on its side, which made it look weaker compared to No Kings. I think Newt’s been away from the grassroots too long to realize that.

However, one person deserves kudos for being an on-the-spot reporter to the local Salisbury No Kings protest -

at

.

The Watershed Observer

I think he interviewed half the people there, to be honest. But it’s good to know where they stand. Fortunately, it was a peaceful protest.

Yet, as

notes, not all on the Left are so accommodating.

There’s a lesson to be learned here, though:

ANTIFA and their sponsors’ failure to turn to Christ will only bring God’s wrath upon themselves.

It wouldn’t be American Faith without Christ, would it? (Just wait for the atheists to wail about that one.)

Sticking with the Left, many of the governors who abused their states of emergency during the scamdemic are now portraying themselves as health care experts, backed by a big-money donor as

reveals.

Other big-money folks (the “elite”) would rather thwart real reform, according to

, who now writes at the redubbed

.

Foundry

On the other side of the political spectrum,

blames “corporate sludge” for some of our most recent issues. It’s a populist viewpoint, but more from the Left which I think is a bit of a mistake. But I like reading Stoller’s perspective nonetheless, and this is a rare totally free (no paywall midstream) article from him. I get enough of the gist before running into the enforced stop, but it’s nice to have the complete thought - which is why I stopped doing paywalls and contributions are voluntary here.

Let’s shift gears to some lighter fare. I haven’t heard much from

lately, so I thought it was worth sharing his observations on place using the Oasis reunion as a hook.

Sometimes though, when a place is dismissed or overlooked by the broader culture, that neglect can work in its favor. Something about the sense that no one is paying attention can help to generate a more uninhibited and creative energy for artists in an otherwise bleak setting.

When what happened to

occurred, I was just a year old and 500 miles away. But I’ll bet it was a sight, as he explains.

He has some odd experiences, and even namechecked Bob Denver into the story.

With Halloween coming, our culture thinks in terms of pumpkins, ghosts, goblins, candy, and billions of dollars’ worth of decorations. But

looks at the darker side of the day - and got a double dip.

The more I’ve grown in my faith, the less I like Halloween - particularly how it’s become more of a celebration than Christmas or Thanksgiving to some. Sure, as a kid I loved going up and down my suburban block to get candy from the neighbors, but now it’s more of a community “trunk or treat” type of celebration, sanitized from its darker meaning. But that meaning is always lurking like a roaring lion (1 Peter 5:8), as he details.

Finally, I’ve often said that I hate seeing my good writing go to waste, which is why I occasionally will share things I say on social media if they’re worthy.

is that same way with the AI images he creates, so he shares them on occasion and I thought it was a good way to close this out. It’s not so much reading as looking, but a change of pace is good once in awhile.

Honestly, I think my favorite of the group is “Hippocratic Oath.”

