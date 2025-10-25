Recently known as the coolest small town in America, Berlin, Maryland is hopping around the holidays. I took this one balmy December Saturday a few years ago, but the place is likely just as busy now.

Climate lawfare goes nowhere

I learned about this from the Capital Research Center, but the relevant information herein comes from the lawsuit itself and the website Energy In Depth.

Back in the 1990s, a number of states became richer when they sued tobacco companies over the contention that Big Tobacco knew it was pushing a harmful product. The settlement between 46 states and the largest tobacco companies provided a windfall for states to use on tobacco cessation programs, although because money is fungible this really meant they could divert funds that may have otherwise gone toward these programs to other desired spending while maintaining a balanced budget - all without the unpopular decision to raise taxes. (According to KFF, Delaware averages roughly $25 million a year from the settlement.)

Using that as a template, states and municipalities have begun suing oil companies for causing climate change. In this particular lawsuit, brought by the city of Charleston, South Carolina, they alleged:

Human-caused warming of the Earth is unequivocal. As a result, the atmosphere and oceans are warming, sea level is rising, snow and ice cover is diminishing, oceans are acidifying, and hydrologic systems have been altered, among other environmental changes. The mechanism by which human activity causes global warming and climate disruption is well established: ocean and atmospheric warming is overwhelmingly caused by anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions. Greenhouse gases are largely byproducts of humans combusting fossil fuels to produce energy and using fossil fuels to create petrochemical products. Prior to World War II, most anthropogenic CO2 emissions were caused by land-use practices, such as forestry and agriculture, which altered the ability of the land and global biosphere to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere; the impacts of such activities on the Earth’s climate were relatively minor. Since that time, however, both the annual rate and total volume of anthropogenic CO2 emissions have increased enormously following the advent of major uses of oil, gas, and coal.

But Circuit Judge Roger M. Young, Sr. took my place in laughing the suit out of his court - maybe not literally, but in noting the “list of potential defendants appears boundless,” expressed the idea that these governmental units are looking for deep pockets to avoid making tough decisions on spending.

Similarly, local jurists in Annapolis, Maryland and right here in Delaware have thwarted the bids of local and state governments to gain some filthy lucre from Big Oil. But it only takes one to succeed, so I’m sure they’ll keep wasting our taxpayer dollars on trying.

Whining about OBBB continues

For those companies who placed their bets on consumers taking advantage of tax incentives to do big-ticket heating, cooling, and energy-efficient home renovation upgrades over the next several years, their bubble was popped by the passage of One Big, Beautiful Bill because the bill sunsets tax breaks for installing certain home improvements as of the end of this year instead of 2032 as originally proposed.

As stenographed by Delaware Live:

The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, created under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, originally allowed homeowners to claim 30% of the cost of certain energy-efficient upgrades made through 2032. But under the new One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025, that timeline has been sharply cut short. The credit will now expire after December 31, 2025, reducing the available window for improvements from ten years to just three. Qualifying upgrades must be installed and in service by the end of 2025 to count.

Looks like there won’t be much of a holiday break for these providers.

At some point I’m going to need new windows on my 21-year-old house, but I’m not improving with a tax break in mind. I already have decent Andersen windows there, but if I can get enough of a better U-value and SHGC than what I have, it would be worth it.

The original writer (who I suspect works for the company cited in the piece) localizes it as well:

For Delaware and Brandywine Valley families, the shortened timeline could pose challenges. Many households planned to take advantage of both federal and local incentives, such as Delmarva Power’s energy efficiency rebates, to make upgrades affordable over time.

Indeed, Delmarva Power customers may need the break since they’re already paying for one energy boondoggle. But I think cutting these incentives is a good idea, as it’s just a small victory for not using the tax code to encourage or discourage certain behaviors. It makes the code fairer and flatter.

I also have to chide Delaware Live a little bit because they copy-and-pasted another story (that I can’t find) but left part of it out to confuse me. But what do you want for free?

The energy solution

Short, sweet, and to the point. While we were fortunate to get the resolution allowing the state of Delaware to study small modular nuclear reactors as a potential game-changing power source for our state, David T. Stevenson of the Caesar Rodney Institute is ahead of the game with a compelling argument for getting started.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) 2025 Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) report projects the average LCOE from new advanced nuclear at $81.45 per megawatt-hour (MWh), compared with $106.15/MWh for offshore wind without the 30% federal tax credit. Nuclear plants have much longer expected lifetimes - industry estimates suggest 60 to 80 years for nuclear compared with about 20 years for offshore wind.

And since these federal tax credits are likely going away, the case for nuclear is far stronger.

Living in Toledo as a young man, our city and region received a good percentage of its power from a full-scale nuclear plant, that being Davis-Besse in Ottawa County, Ohio. (Just drive east out of Toledo on State Route 2 and you can’t miss the massive towers.) But it’s provided power for northwest Ohio for almost a half-century and is licensed to operate until 2037. Because of that I have no qualms whatsoever about nuclear power, certainly when compared to unreliable renewables.

Government switching sides?

From my buddies at ammo.com: they made me aware of the federal government coming in on the side of the Second Amendment for once.

In a New Jersey case:

In a first-ever motion, the Department of Justice just filed a pro-Second Amendment brief in the case challenging New Jersey’s ban on semi-automatic rifles and standard capacity magazines.

This is important because Delaware is also in the same Third Circuit as New Jersey. But the state of New Jersey’s argument against the federal brief is that of keeping SCOTUS from weighing in:

The state’s opening argument is a plea to not create a split within the circuit on “assault weapon” ban rulings, an outcome which would make such a case more favorable to Supreme Court intervention. The state asserts, “The Federal Government asks this court to split with six of its sister circuits…. This court should decline that invitation.” New Jersey also claims (humorously from our point of view), that the federal government doesn’t understand Supreme Court precedent in Heller (reinforced in Bruen), writing, “The Federal Government, like the challengers, reaches its result based on its conclusions that (1) common use is the sole analysis for firearms regulation, and (2) common use refers to the number of items in civilian circulation. Both steps in the logical chain are faulty.” New Jersey’s approach borders on arrogance, dismissing Supreme Court precedent, and the significant historical studies it undertook to reach that precedent, stating, “First, despite Bruen and Rahimi‘s emphasis on history, a circulation-only test is fundamentally ahistorical.”

They know as well as I do that if such a case reaches the high court, it’s game over for their restrictions. Bring. It. On.

One of the good ones runs again

Believe it or not, while we haven’t had the 2025 off-year elections yet, there are people putting themselves out to run for election (or re-election) in 2026.

While she’s not as “barely left of militia” as I am, I still like my erstwhile State Senator from Maryland’s 38th District, Mary Beth Carozza. And why do I like her? That woman is EVERYWHERE. I last saw her at the last Shorebirds game I attended this past season, but while I was there to watch baseball, she was there to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Night with other Worcester County groups. But we did chat a bit and I set her straight on the final score.

As she noted in her press release announcing her filing for re-election:

“I believe public service is a calling, and I am excited about renewing my commitment to serving the people of District 38, the best Senate District in the entire State of Maryland,” said Senator Carozza. “It always comes back to the people that you represent and fight for in Annapolis.” “My approach to public service remains the same – protecting our Shore way of life through partnerships and teamwork, and keeping constituent service as my top priority,” said Senator Carozza. “I will continue to fight the good fight.” Her noted top priorities include strong and unequivocal support for all public safety personnel and the tools for safe communities; local control and parental involvement in education; strengthening small business, local commercial fishing, farming, forestry and tourism industries; and adamant opposition to the industrialization of Maryland’s Coast with the construction of destructive offshore wind turbines. “We, as part of the Stop Offshore Wind movement, will not stop working until the project is completely dead,” said Senator Carozza. “I also will continue to fight and vote against excessive government spending and tax hikes.”

At a moment when one of the District 38 sub-districts unexpectedly lost its Delegate (see below), it’s nice to know the Senate seat should remain in good hands.

Carozza was first elected as Delegate for District 38C, representing Worcester and Wicomico counties, in 2014, and moved up to the Senate in 2018 by defeating a three-term incumbent (and former Ocean City mayor.) In her last election she garnered 66% of the vote, so her support is solid.

An unexpected loss

There is at least one eerie parallel between the sudden death a week ago Friday of Maryland Delegate Charles Otto and his elected predecessor, Delegate Page Elmore, who passed in 2010. (Seeing the news on social media made me audibly gasp. I was shocked.) Oddly enough, both had filed for re-election in the period just before their passing - Otto just two days prior.

Charles was first elected in 2010, technically succeeding Page’s wife Carolyn Elmore, who, following the wish of Delegate Elmore, was appointed by the local Central Committees as a caretaker for the seat until her late husband’s term expired a few months later. Mrs. Elmore took the position after the 2010 legislative session was over, so she never actually represented the district as a voting member of the Maryland General Assembly.

If for nothing else, Page was best remembered for spearheading the effort to make Smith Island Cake Maryland’s state dessert. (The Chesapeake Bay island is part of Somerset County and District 38A.) It was a tough act for Otto to follow, but he represented the interests of his rural district well as a farmer turned legislator. As the aforementioned Carozza eulogized in a statement, “It was always a brighter day with Charles whether at official events or on the campaign trail in parades or county fairs. Charles kept it real for all of us.”

Once again, it will be an interesting choice to be made by the Republican Central Committees of Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, as portions of Otto’s district extended into all three. Under state law and based on the timing of Otto’s passing, they will choose his successor to fill out the remainder of the term. (Full disclosure for new subscribers: I served on the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee for 10 years, including the period after Elmore’s death.) In 2010, that choice was between only Somerset and Wicomico, but redistricting has added the southern end of Worcester County to the district.

Not only was it her husband’s wish, but we also picked Mrs. Elmore so as not to give an advantage to any of the four candidates running, three of whom had filed for the seat in the wake of Page’s passing. (The other had filed just a week before, knowing Page was withdrawing from the race because he was sick with cancer. His death came before the withdrawal was official, as the Maryland Board of Elections has his withdrawal reason as “deceased.”) In this case, though, Charles was the only one who had filed.

By state law, the three counties have to come up with a successor’s name unanimously or else the Governor will select between the candidates put forward by each county. With a Democrat as governor, it’s likely he’d select the least conservative of the pair or trio.

In this case, though, the three Central Committees will select a successor who will serve the district through the 2026 legislative session before coming up for election, so it’s possible that whoever they select (if unanimous) will be the only Republican to file in a fairly safe GOP district - Otto never won with less than 59% of the vote in four races.

That’s enough for now. We’ll see what I come up with next month.

