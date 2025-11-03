I picked this photo in memory of my favorite local brewery, which sadly went out of business several years ago. 16 Mile’s Blues Golden Ale may have been my all-time favorite craft beer.

Well, I promised a few weeks ago when I did my last Monday memory of the Autumn Wine Festival that I would do the same for our local Good Beer Festival. As I alluded to in that post, the GBF is still around but in a significantly modified form as a Friday night/Saturday event, in the third weekend slot in October formerly occupied by the AWF.

Having done the wine festival as part of my Central Committee duties for a few years beforehand, when the GBF was created in 2010 I figured it would be a good vehicle for candidate promotion with a somewhat different, more working-class audience. Indeed, the crowd was that group but with the addition of a large mix of college students who were attracted by both the beer and the bands, as this event featured more of an alternative and rock mix of musical talent. In its early years, they focused on getting at least one or two more regional bands to supplement the vibrant rock scene that was going on in the Ocean City area at the time.

Perhaps my favorite band to play the Good Beer Festival was the Zeppelin-influenced Lower Class Citizens hailing from OCMD. This is from the very first GBF in 2010. I had to steal this off my Facebook page since the original post lost its photos.

And did I mention they had a lot of good beer? Unlike the Autumn Wine Festival, which was intended to promote only Maryland wine, the GBF featured breweries from near and far: chief among them Dogfish Head (out of nearby Milton, Delaware) and Evolution, which is based right in Salisbury - as well as the aforementioned late, lamented 16 Mile Brewing Company from Georgetown, Delaware. But there would generally be more breweries than you can shake a stick at and way more opportunities at sampling (even with a 2-ounce shot glass) than a person could reasonably imbibe in such a short time period. (If you liked them, you could purchase a pint, too. And there was good food to go with it from local food trucks.) Luckily, I’d developed my palate to limit the personal selections to the pilsners, lagers, and certain ales that I thought I’d enjoy. I’m just not into porters, stouts, or most IPAs, nor am I into exotic brews like the various pumpkin ales that were often found at this fall event.

Politically, it was a milder event than the wine festival as the biggest hazard we had was drunk college kids. (In this day and age of contentious politics, though, I don’t think I’d recommend the venue now - particularly after dark.) And it almost always seemed like the weather was more cooperative for some reason, probably because it was initially a week earlier than the AWF and there was still a touch of residual warmth from September.

Alas, all good things must come to an end. What turned me off the event was the shift to a Friday night/Saturday timeframe and the lame entertainment they now have. Back in the day they would feature up to a dozen live bands on two stages, now they’re down to just four. (Ironically, one of them this past October was the Jovon Newman Band, whose lead singer was in the photo for one of my MER posts last month.) Instead, we get things like a pizza eating contest and belly dancers, plus they’ve gone way more country thanks to its sponsor now being a local top 40 country station. Not saying they’re not talented musicians, but rock with twang and country instruments isn’t my style. If you’re going to play those, I can definitely respect bluegrass.

It’s a bit of a surprise to me that they kept this event over the AWF, since the crowds were often smaller by a factor of about half. Then again, it’s a different branch of county government that runs it as a fundraiser so the AWF sponsor may have decided it wasn’t financially worth it. I think the best GBF day they had while I did it was about 3,000 patrons, with maybe 1,500 to 2,000 when they did them on Sunday. These days I would want to park myself in a chair by the stage and watch the bands if they were worth seeing, but it’s not worth the ticket price to me anymore. I’ll just keep it tucked away in my memory.

