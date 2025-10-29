I’m borrowing this meme from author Jack Sotallaro since it’s his plan I’m going to talk about.

A sign of maturity is knowing that you have to think beyond yourself, and that includes timeframe. Instead of the mantra of “he who dies with the most toys wins” it’s more about thinking of your legacy and the world you’d like to see.

During the last couple weeks, I’ve had the pleasure of reading a four-part series by

(well, at least so far) outlining his vision for our nation over the next century. Jack writes from Arkansas and oftentimes delves into his state issues like I do here in Delaware, and if you look at his subscriber base compared to mine, we are sort of in the same peer group of a few hundred subscribers. Since these ideas deserve promotion, I thought his was a good message to amplify - moreso than it would have been in

. I may not have the most broadly-read Substack, but if someone in my circle of influence that’s not in his notices it and works to implement these concepts, I consider it a job well done.

Let me link all four and, much like the MER I promoted this from because it deserves additional exposure and commentary, I’m asking you to feel free to read these then come back here for my take on his hundred-year restoration.

After aptly describing our predicament in part 1 and revealing the ideas for a solution in part 2, part 3 lays out a timeline to implement the solutions, with further specifics. (Part 4 exists more as an indictment of the current political climate.) And, truth be told, I really don’t have an objection to any of them because it works with territory I trod many years ago as a young blogger. In fact, I expanded a lot of those concepts into my first book but it was written from the perspective of addressing particular issues and not so much government as a whole.

In part 2, Sotallaro accurately lays out the problem:

We live under a government that’s too large to see, too tangled to manage, and too unaccountable to love. Nobody — not the president, not Congress, not the Supreme Court — actually knows where its edges are anymore. It leaks authority the way a rotted ship leaks seawater. And down here, the deckhands — We the People — keep bailing while the officers argue over who gets to steer.

I’ve often couched the problem as one of rightsizing the federal government, but that’s only a portion of the solution. Jack is on the right track when he immediately makes a point about revamping education to be more civics-based. In the epilogue of my second book on the rise and fall of the TEA Party (and note: I wasn’t intending to write this as self-promotion, but it turns out that way since Jack and I have, unbeknownst to one another, covered a lot of the same territory) I wished for the following:

So in order for TEA Party 3.0 to succeed – and it would be a tall order, indeed – it has to transcend politics. I believe its focus has to be on a generation that won’t be able to vote for several years. Proverbs 22:6 says it well: “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” It will take the honesty of a George Washington, the moral fiber to resist the temptation absolute power would bring, and the self-sacrifice and altruism to consider that the generations before had become accustomed to the plethora of extra-Constitutional entitlements in place and would be allowed to receive benefits their peers might not as that system is phased out.

Maybe a better way to put the idea is that of developing a sense of self-sufficiency once again. Writing this in the midst of the Schumer Shutdown, over which we are debating the fate of a key government program that subsidized health insurance premiums for a select group of those who purchased their own coverage (because their employer did not offer coverage, or they are self-employed), is a perfect example. Could people get along without that subsidy? Yes, they could, but they would be placed in the position of sacrificing some other part of their budget or going without health insurance coverage because the government has set them up to fail.

As I see it, that’s become the role government adopted. Jack points out in part one:

The feds are in your schools, in your wallet, in your gas tank, your thermostat, your doctor’s office, your social-media feed, your thoughts.

They don’t just regulate — they infiltrate. Our government was supposed to be lean, mean, and accountable.

Instead, it’s obese, evasive, and arrogant.

According to the Office of Personnel Management, the federal workforce has swollen into a self-sustaining ecosystem — millions of employees, tens of thousands of regulations, and no one ever getting fired.

In the case of Obamacare subsidies, they took a health insurance system that was reasonably efficient but not perfect and, in their effort to “perfect” it, made it far worse. Instead of insurance being what it’s supposed to be - protection against hazard, with risk being quantifiable and premiums set accordingly - it’s now a euphemism for health care as a whole. We can multiply that by all other aspects of life as well, with not even your property being safe. (Try not paying your property tax and see what happens.)

Perhaps the only quibble I have with Jack’s assessment is the timeline. He talks about three generations of a family interacting, and that’s closer to 75 years. My fear with such a long timeline isn’t one of me not being able to see it - I know I’m never going to make it into that Promised Land because I’ve put more days behind me than have ahead of me - but more of overcoming inertia.

Think of how Donald Trump has run his presidency 47.0, probably the most impatient President I know. He doesn’t wait around for consensus - which can be a weakness in certain instances - but in something like this we should run on more of a Trumpian timeline. Back in Revolutionary days it took about a decade of abuse from the Crown before the Founding Fathers acted, but once they did, they were decisive. I envisioned my proposals for government as a 50-year plan, and I think that timetable can hold up fairly well. It may take a little longer to do away with entitlements, but preparing the path now makes the most sense. A lot of the tasks Jack assigns to future generations can be started today; they don’t have to wait. This is especially true in states where some of the proposals he’s outlined are already in place.

Finally, and to be honest, I wrote this before Part 4 came out Sunday. While one can read it as an appendage, there are some serious grains of truth in there as Sotallaro expounds on the lies and hypocrisy.

Truth doesn’t fundraise, trend, or win elections.

A politician who told the truth would be unelectable by lunch.

Imagine if one did:

“Yes, we’re broke — we printed money to buy votes.”

“Yes, lobbyists write your healthcare laws.”

“Yes, most education funding never reaches a classroom.”

They’d be crucified for honesty.

(I can’t blockquote with bullet points within, so it’s divided off.)

This is the reason people like us could never run for office at any more than a party level. (Rand Paul and Thomas Massie are exceptions but notice how Massie is being primaried by a more "pure” MAGA supporter.) Here’s the truth: government is too big and too powerful, and now seemingly exists to give the connected and ambitious a means to enrich themselves with as little work as possible. Enhancing our personal freedom is not a message most people want to hear: they’d rather have as many tough decisions as possible taken from them so they can pursue their trivial hobbies and interests rather than work to improve their lot. As an example, these people would rather whine about how they can’t afford a house because of their student loans than give up their Starbucks, weekends away at concerts, video game subscriptions, and trinkets from Amazon. The first politician who pledges to forgive their student loans buys their vote - and, again, sets them up to fail.

On the whole, though, I’m glad there are like-minded patriots who get it. I hope you did as I asked and read through the four parts from Jack before coming back here for my take. If you did, I’m sure you’ll agree that the America as envisioned is worth preserving as the last best hope for liberty in the world.

