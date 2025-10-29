Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Jack Sotallaro
1d

Thanks for making me look intelligent. Those four articles are the end product of a lot of research and rewrites, and I appreciate your praise.

I've said many times, I don't write to make money (I'd starve if I did), and value subscribers more as an indicator that someone's reading my work than anything else. I'm retired and have my hobbies, writing being one of them, to keep me busy.

I'm a dedicated reader of your work, and hope you keep it up.

Again, thank you for the article - it's appreciated.

