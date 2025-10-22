This is just a reminder of what a real grassroots protest looks like: 4 p.m. on a rainy and chilly Wednesday afternoon in April. The 2009 Tax Day TEA Party at the Government Office Building in Salisbury, Maryland.

On Saturday we found out who the malcontents are, didn’t we?

As far as I know as I write this, I will give them credit for being peaceful in blowing off a little bit of steam. I haven’t seen reports of their protest areas being trash-strewn, either.

But aside from having an Emmanuel Goldstein character in President Trump against whom they participated in their two hours’ hate, one has to ask what they would rather see than the policies that Trump is putting into place. Do they want us to go back to the era of President Autopen?

The theme was No Kings, and as I noted last week that’s already been a success for almost 250 years now. As many observers have pointed out, where were these folks when the federal bureaucracy and various governors around the nation were abusing states of emergency to run our lives, dictating which businesses could stay open and which had to step aside, telling people not to go to church or school, and so forth? I touched on those small pro-freedom groups with a post from April, 2020 - right in the heart of lockdown talk.

We know now what we didn’t know then, but we also know who was on the side of extending the lockdowns. I suspect if you drew a Venn diagram of those who protested back in 2009 and 2020 and those who are participating in the No Kings protests, you would have some pretty slim pickings in the center of that diagram where the two intersect.

It’s also worth noting that most of the “partners” in No Kings are advocacy groups which @amuse calls the “hidden hands.”

The No Kings protest is the latest manifestation of this machine. Its partners list, published proudly on its website, reads like a directory of Soros-funded organizations. Among the most prominent are the ACLU, MoveOn, Common Cause, Democracy Forward, Public Citizen, and the League of Women Voters—all fixtures of the Democratic Party’s institutional left. Others, such as Greenpeace USA, National Nurses United, and Voto Latino, are long-standing allies in progressive coalition politics. Still others, like Stand Up America, Our Revolution, and NextGen America, directly trace their origins to figures like Tom Steyer and Bernie Sanders. To call this a coalition of “independent voices” is disingenuous; it is a synchronized choir of organizations that rely on overlapping funding pipelines, shared data infrastructure, and unified messaging strategies. The illusion of spontaneity is central to the operation’s success. Indivisible learned early that Americans distrust top-down movements. The organization therefore brands each campaign as decentralized, inviting volunteers to form local chapters with the appearance of autonomy. Yet the branding, talking points, and coordination are directed from the top. As with No Kings, major policy themes, such as “defending democracy” or “holding leaders accountable”, are crafted centrally and distributed through digital toolkits, media appearances, and online organizing platforms. In this way, Indivisible achieves the scale of a mass movement while maintaining the control of a political consultancy.

After all, someone paid to buy the No Kings domain, populate the website, and keep it running. That’s not a grassroots effort.

In case it disappeared after Saturday, I screenshotted the entire list of 281 No Kings “partners.” The very definition of Astroturf.

It wouldn’t shock me, either, to eventually find out about the coordination between these groups and the partisan media. As a member in good standing of the TEA Party back in the day, I have to ask: Do you recall local media telling us where the TEA Parties would be? That was primarily word-of-mouth and social media. If they chose to cover the TEA Parties, we were portrayed as racists who didn’t like Barack Obama, not working folks expressing the belief that government wasn’t taking the correct approach in addressing the Great Recession.

Now, at the risk of having to rewrite this paragraph over the next three days before it goes live Wednesday morning, I think the political rumor that the Democrats were holding off on ending the #SchumerShutdown until after they saw how No Kings played out was a valid one. Seeing that hundreds of thousands of protestors were out there also will get the media to put out the propaganda that Republicans are beginning to cave, an ersatz message to which I tell them stay strong - the people are really behind the GOP in that fight because we didn’t vote for the same old tired Democrat policies. It’s a Republican trifecta for a reason and likely fortunate for Democrats that not all 100 Senate seats were up last year or the GOP may well have that 60-seat majority they need to impose cloture.

Finally, the initial reports Saturday night had “nearly 7 million people” protesting No Kings around the nation. That may seem impressive - and of course those on the ground claim it was more, for the sake of making the protest seem larger - but the Chenoweth rule of 3.5% protest participation being necessary for regime change means they need to nearly double that number, to about 12 million. And with the tailwinds they had in this case of very favorable media coverage and being held on a Saturday when fewer people were working, it’s a stretch to believe they’ll ever get that additional 5 million. This may have been peak No Kings.

Regardless, the Left had its tantrum and now we can stop hearing about it. They’re probably smart enough to stop the big protests and start working on the midterms, so it will be up to right-thinking Americans to send them a message that we don’t have a king - just a good leader.

And, by the way: I do have a King and His name is Jesus Christ. Someday every knee will bow to His name, as it says in Philippians 2:10.

