There were people who thought Jack Ciattarelli had a chance in New Jersey and were praying for a miracle for Winsome Earle-Sears (let’s just call her WES for short) in Virginia. But it was not to be. In fact, Virginia was pretty much a slaughter for the GOP as they lost all three statewide offices by hefty margins AND lost 13 seats in the House of Delegates.

I’ve read the gamut of reactions to it, although my initial take was not necessarily safe for work:

Virginia, you are a bunch of morons. And based on the standard that side set last November, racist ones at that.

Since you are reading this a couple days after the fact, let me give you my thought: it was truly an AWFL election, that being Affluent White Female Liberals. Two of them were the front-and-center candidates who won the respective governor’s races, Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey and Abigail Spanberger in Virginia. While the news portrayed them as “moderates,” they were only centrist when compared to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who is pretty much “barely right of Stalin,” to borrow a phrase. In that NYC race, it was going to be a Democrat in any case - the Republican, Curtis Sliwa, only polled in single digits because voters (as well as President Trump) abandoned him in favor of Andrew Cuomo’s “independent” campaign in a vain attempt to stop Zohran.

The Big Apple was an interesting case. Mamdani won by promising the most free stuff, assuming that wealthy billionaires will happily pay the bills. We all know how that works, though - look for a quicker exodus to Florida or Texas for the most productive of those capitalists, leaving a city full of squalor for the remaining ragamuffins who live there, or migrate in to grab their share of the freebies, which will decline by the second. (Or they may be after the freedom to have a “addadictomy” since Zohran - such an American name - promised a safe zone, and lots of money, for “trans” care, which is a pet issue among AWFLs.)

When it all comes crashing down? He’ll simply blame Trump or the federal government for not bailing him out. A worse grasp of economic reality you’ll seldom find anywhere - maybe those who funneled foreign funds into his campaign will be happy to help support his socialist paradise, but I doubt it.

I get that NYC is a Democrat-run city and has been since the days of Tammany Hall. But don’t they get tired of working their asses off to support implied kickbacks, corrupt patronage, and squalor? The last real Republican to run the city, Rudy Giuliani, cleaned the place up in the mid-1990s and admirably led the city in the wake of 9/11. The GOP nominally kept the seat with Michael Bloomberg until 2013, but he was more of a Democrat who wanted to ride on the goodwill Giuliani built up.

Moving south to New Jersey, the coattails were a bit shorter for Sherrill, but she will pick up about 5 Democrats in the State Assembly, putting them over a 2/3 majority in the body. While Republicans dreamt of making the state more purple - particularly as Donald Trump kept it within six points against Kamala Harris - they haven’t had a Republican governor in the Garden State since the brash (and eventually scandal-plagued) Chris Christie won his re-election in 2013. You probably forget that, ironically, the tough-talking Christie ran as a reformer against the corruption in the previous administration of Democrat Jon Corzine, who Christie defeated in Corzine’s re-election bid. Since Christie was term-limited and Republicans were crippled by both the unpopularity of Donald Trump and the bridge scandal involving Christie, in 2017 outgoing Democrat Phil Murphy took over, leading to Sherrill’s selection this time around. Prior to Christie, no Republican had won the governor’s seat since Christine Todd Whitman back in 1997. (Because of her, Sherrill is not the first woman to serve as Governor in New Jersey, like Spanberger will be in Virginia.)

Now let’s talk about the commonwealth to my south:

To quote election observer Capt. Seth Keshel:

There have been 13 gubernatorial elections in Virginia since 1977. TWELVE of those have been won by the party NOT in the White House. The only exception to this pattern was the loss of Ken Cuccinelli in 2013 after Obama was reelected, and he was within 2.5% and there was a libertarian that sucked up 6.5% of the vote.

I remember that election, and arguably the libertarian did cost Ken Cuccinelli the seat. Instead, they got “the punk,” as Rush Limbaugh used to call him, former DNC head Terry McAuliffe. While Virginia law does not allow a governor to run for two consecutive terms, it was McAuliffe’s gaffe-prone 2021 run to get the office back after former LG Ralph “Blackface” Northam won in 2017 that gave the state its outgoing Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin. When McAuliffe said in a debate, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” that was the end of him.

But in this case WES, who was trying to be the first LG to succeed the boss since the aforementioned Northam, was stuck between a rock and a hard place. She could never get a formal endorsement from Donald Trump, perhaps because she said in 2022 it was time for the GOP to “move on” from him. While President Trump was supportive, his backing was more of a swipe at Spanberger. On the other hand, you can bet that the Democrats were trying to associate her with Trump as much as they could, knowing the President isn’t too popular in NoVa where all the (laid off) federal workers live.

Unfortunately, from the scuttlebutt I’ve heard, WES never looked that comfortable as a campaigner or debater. Because of that, she managed to lose support from Youngkin’s 2021 run in (practically) every Virginia county, according to pollster Frank Luntz.

As for the midterms, the two gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey are thought to be bellweather ballots. The mixed 2021 results (a Republican gain in Virginia, Democrat hold in New Jersey) preceded a 2022 election where Democrats gained a couple governor’s chairs but lost the House. But a Democrat sweep in 2017 (in Trump’s first term) preceded the blue wave of 2018, while the opposite was true in the TEA Party elections of 2009 and 2010, when Republicans gained an astounding 63 seats in the House to take it back over after a four-year hiatus.

Honestly, the common denominator in the last two Democrat sweeps was Donald Trump. He seems to be a good motivator for AWFL turnout, while Trump MAGA populists aren’t as enthused. To me, a good parallel is the 2012 Presidential election because those who were out at the polls with bells on two years earlier to take back the House and make significant Senate gains weren’t nearly as jazzed with the moderate, milquetoast Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan as a ticket. Barack Obama lost votes between 2008 and 2012 but still won because turnout was lower overall. They came back for Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024 but weren’t there in the two midterms.

Yet, while Erick Erickson checked in to argue that Trump is already in lame duck status, there’s still a lot that he can do to insure the last two years of his second term won’t be a waste like 2019-20 were. To be honest, the only reason we’re not talking about “former two-termer President Trump” is the scamdemic’s ruination of the economy and his taking terrible advice from the so-called “experts” who convinced him to tank the country for the flu.

There just has to be a resistance of Democrat policies, where Republicans need to stand strong and enact the DOGE agenda of minimizing government. That, my friends, will boost the economy because less money is being vacuumed out of the productive private sector and make sure next year’s postmortem is better than this one was.

Okay guys, and truly strong conservative women, are we going to let those AWFL cat ladies - the ones who were out bitching at the No Kings rallies - run our lives? I think not.

It’s time to put the adults in charge again.

