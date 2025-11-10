Fifty years ago tonight the Edmund Fitzgerald went down in a ferocious Lake Superior storm and its legacy gave Gordon Lightfoot a career. I call today Midwest day as this was part of growing up on the North Coast. Photo by Wikimedia via northernwilds.com.

With the recent election of Zohran Mamdani, this piece

comes at the perfect time. Jim goes through each commandment and critiques them through Biblical eyes.

On a different religious front,

looks at the issues with Islam and its compatibility with our Judeo-Christian way of life. It’s not working out according to Judd.

The biggest threat to Western society is not wokeism and leftism; it is Islamism. Wokeism and leftism are a threat, but what they are doing simply aids in Islam’s conquest of the West. The left is actively tearing down the structures, principles and beliefs of Western culture which has stood as a bulwark against threats like Islam for centuries. And ironically, when Western civilization is destroyed by Islamism, wokeism and leftism will also be destroyed along with them. Sharia law is the antithesis of wokeism and leftism, and those ideologies won’t survive a day under Islamic rule.

Let's shift gears a bit to another sector of government. The MAGA movement cheered the selection of Dr. Steven Hatfill to be a medical advisor to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. But he was soon unceremoniously fired, and

suspects it was at the behest of

.

The analogy of trying to maintain a beachhead is an appropriate one, as Faddis explains.

On a similar note, the experience of going through the COVID restrictions has pushed

to pronounce no quarter for government experts.

If anything similar to COVID tyranny is ever tried again, there’s only one acceptable response from us - loud, immediate, widespread disobedience.

There will be some who are fooled again, but I think the outcry wouldn’t wait for the two weeks to stop the spread this time.

I'm already not fooled by the folly of renewable energy, so this update from

was much appreciated. It’s not just Americans who think the green energy movement is creating more hot air than they’re curbing.

Speaking of things people don't want built, my friend

talks about a proposed prison project in Arkansas with a big problem - there’s no water to be found at the site.

Test wells on the site pump barely two gallons a minute — a trickle compared to the hundreds of thousands of gallons a day a 3,000-bed complex would need. The Federal Housing Administration set the standard for a single family home at 5 GPM. This site can’t even support a single family home, much less a 3,000-bed prison.

Yet the state already bought the land, probably from some well-connected crony who got in on the ground floor and is laughing all the way to the bank.

Another thing we don’t want: illegal immigrants getting CDL licenses like they were a prize in a box of Cracker Jack.

put together a discussion among drivers who tell us how bad the problem already is.

As “essay33” alleges:

“They are being GIVEN CDL’s (or they are BUYING them) without any competency requirements.” This is exactly what is happening, and the owners of the rigs are involved too. The drivers are invariably countrymen of the truck owners, often their relatives, and they work together to game the system. I’ve seen this firsthand working commercial auto accident claims in Washington state. I know what it takes to get a CDL here and these men are neither trained nor tested; somehow they are paying people in the DOL to get the license.

doesn't like the advent of technology, and I can see what he means.

It’s a simple concept. Web platforms force people to pay money to avoid the ads—so the more annoying they are, the more money they make. They used to call it extortion—pay now to avoid pain later. And it always works like a charm. Needless to say you don’t need an English major to run an extortion business. (However, they do make good victims.)

Gioia also explains that your “smart” refrigerator might now be smart enough to bombard you with ads.

But the most annoying move of all is coming from Samsung. They are putting ads on $3,499 smart fridges. They’re rolling out this “software upgrade” right now. According to Samsung, your smart (or maybe smart-ass) refrigerator will soon share “useful day-to-day information such as news, calendar and weather forecasts, along with curated advertisements.” The display will change every ten seconds.

Soon you’ll be paying them NOT to show ads on the fridge. It’s the same principle where high-end cars have heated seats as a subscription service.

But you know someone could make a pile of money if they just made refrigerators to last like they did in the 1970s - I’ll even live with the Harvest Gold.

Finally, what was once a nondescript inner-city intersection was forever changed in May, 2020. But as

notes, it hasn’t necessarily changed for the better.

Here’s just a sampling of who hangs out there now:

A group of vagrants had lit a bonfire in a metal drum beneath the gas station canopy. When I asked them about Floyd, they avoided the question; they weren’t interested in politics. They had chosen the spot to light fires, fence stolen goods, and smoke fentanyl, because it was peaceful and nobody bothered them. In the frenzied year of 2020, politicians in Minneapolis and the Minnesota state government made grand promises about what George Floyd Square would become. They purchased property and pledged monuments. Then, as the years passed, their political will evaporated and everything ground to a halt. One city official told me the neighborhood wanted to reopen for business, while political leaders wanted to preserve the square as an ideological symbol. The result: nobody got what he wanted. The scars of the revolution remain. The intersection at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue now has an eerie feeling, as if the George Floyd moment were frozen in time. A shattered window at Unity Foods has remained unrepaired for five years. The graffiti on the bus-stop shelters has started to chip and peel. The slogans scrawled on the gas station walls are fading reminders of the naive ebullience of that early moment.

But the key is that nothing has changed, even after all the death and destruction we lived through in the summer of 2020.

