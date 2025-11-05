I would wager (get it?) that I agree with

maybe 20-30 percent of the time. From my regular reading (as a free subscriber) of

, his political leanings are well to the left of mine, perhaps in the center of the progressive spectrum as opposed to me being “barely left of militia.”

But this past Friday he posted a full, free article with which I wholeheartedly agree; in fact, I think I would take it a few steps farther.

The tagline says it all:

Corporate gambling is economic coercion, a way to shift tax burdens away from the wealthy to the poor. It’s been here since the 1970s, and now it’s corrupting sports and young men. Abolish it.

I was surprised to learn from Matt that, in three states including Maryland, legislation has been introduced to curtail or even outlaw sports betting - you know, the Draft Kings of the world who now advertise their “wares” heavily on pro sports broadcasts and venues. From what I’ve been able to gather, it’s been primarily Democrats who have introduced the legislation, which is their looking a gift horse in the mouth considering how many millions of dollars sports gambling brings into the state coffers.

Oddly enough, my adopted home state of Delaware had a little something to do with that, briefly running its own sports betting lottery game in 1976 before abandoning it mid-season due to issues with setting the betting lines. But that foray gained them an exemption from subsequent federal legislation banning the practice and they returned to the pro football betting industry a few years ago. The repeal of federal law prohibiting the practice, however, placed Delaware as an also-ran in the industry as new private entities worked hand-in-hand with the states to eliminate their restrictions. Sports betting was once a genie stuck inside the bottle of Las Vegas casinos, but since we released it a few years ago, the appeal has gone mainstream with negative results, especially in the NBA.

Government-sponsored gambling is nothing new, though. I was but a lad of nine when my native state of Ohio introduced a lottery game called Buckeye 300, then a short time later began selling instant scratch-off tickets with a $1 million top prize. Now I’m 61 and the Buckeye state has expanded its lottery wares, including Powerball and Mega Millions which are also available here in Delaware and Maryland. Not only that, but Ohio also has casinos in several locations around the state including my hometown of Toledo. They tried a couple times before I left the state to legalize casinos, only to get shot down at the polls, but eventually they browbeat voters into approving them in 2009. Three years later, Toledo had its casino so the state of Ohio wouldn’t have to fret so much about losing betting money to existing ones in Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. (And the house still got 67%.) It’s right off the highway heading north to Michigan.

To me, this enticement serves as a regressive tax, as those who are working-class are the most likely to spend their hard-earned cash trying to strike it rich, only to find out the house always wins.

This isn’t to say that I’ve never been in a casino or played the lottery, but I seldom go out of my way to do so. I think the last time I was in Harrington at their casino my wife and I went as much for the steak dinner as I did to put $100 of “mad money” into the one-armed bandits, and that was probably before the pandemic. That was also where I would take the prize money I got from bowling back in the day, just for fun. (In fact, that may be why my wife and I went since we both bowled in a ma-and-pa league for a few years before COVID and we each probably got about $100 or so apiece in prize money at the end of bowling season.) But now my wife will often hand me a stack of lottery tickets and ask me, “see if we won.” In almost every case, I’ll look and tell her that she donated to the state once again. (And she’s fairly equal opportunity: she’ll buy some in Maryland where she works and some in Delaware where we live.)

Of course, she will buy these at some local convenience store and never spends more than about $20 at a time if the jackpot is really high. The bills still get paid. Unfortunately, not everyone has a few spare shekels in their pocket to pursue a dream like she does, and we both know a couple who lost their house from a casino gambling addiction.

Knowing that, I agree with Matt: the internet has taken things to a new level that I believe is a step too far. There’s a reason these outfits advertise the ease of playing and winning, allowing for free “store credit,” if you will, to get people to play. Once they exhaust the little bit of credit, they’re both hooked and playing with their money, not the house’s. Obviously, those who chase the score get a thrill when they win, but I’ll contend that, if they add up their wins and losses, in most cases they don’t break even.

Moreover, given the rise of sports betting we now have the prospect of games and performances being rigged: they booted the late Pete Rose out of baseball for betting on his team to win - not to mention the Black Sox scandal of a century ago that got several players banned from the sport for throwing a World Series - but how do we know that our favorite running back isn’t faking an injury to keep his yardage total down or a hockey goalie doesn’t let a last-minute slap shot in a one-sided game zing past him knowing that it changes the spread and makes winners out of those who took the losing team? NFL fans love to believe that games are fixed, particularly when they involve the Kansas City Chiefs. (I’m more of a Detroit vs. Everybody person myself, given all the bad calls we have received over the years.) Even this year’s World Series wasn’t immune thanks to a questionable umpire call near the end of Game 6.

There’s always been the hypocrisy of a state promoting its lottery and raking in millions of dollars yet having a hotline for problem gambling. (The same goes for other sin taxes as well, which now includes marijuana in about half the states.) No politician wants to raise taxes, so they’re only too happy to have these optional fees out there - one need not smoke, drink, or gamble, so in theory they can avoid the toll, but 99% of people don’t. (After all, I like my beer.)

So what if we looked at the prospect of states getting out of the gambling business? With all the money at stake, that’s not going to happen. And let’s face it, private betting isn’t going away either: people aren’t going to pass up a March Madness pool or skip buying a square for the Super Bowl. Those are relatively harmless and small stakes - you’re not betting the house for a two-dollar square that can win you 200 bucks.

However, I think we can beat back Big Gambling. Like Matt Stoller opines, abolishing the sports betting industry would be a start.

