Soon this street will be repaved, and parts of the community don’t like that. Photo via WBOC-TV .

Back in May I did a post about Salisbury’s rainbow crosswalks being endangered because Mayor Randy Taylor thought they’d be better served as something else. I suggested a compromise position that would suit everyone: a rainbow crosswalk featuring Scripture outlining God’s covenant to us. Instead, the city wanted to use the opportunity for creating a unique piece of artwork.

Fast forward to this past Friday afternoon: the city of Salisbury announced the repaving of Market Street. Normally a routine mill-and-repave wouldn’t be such a big deal as it happens all the time, simply creating an inconvenience for traffic in the area as the street is redone, but ground up in the milling this time will be the rainbow- and transgender-themed crosswalks that now “grace” this corner. And Taylor’s not planning to bring them back under his watch. Per Taylor’s announcement:

A rotating art program was proposed to reflect the character, history, and artistic vibrancy of Salisbury without aligning with any political or ideological movement. Unfortunately, that effort did not achieve the broad participation we had hoped for. As a result, repainting the crosswalks with a neutral design will ensure compliance with both Federal guidelines and our commitment to maintaining neutrality in public spaces in compliance with both the Supreme Court ruling and prevailing Department of Transportation marking standards.

Needless to say, there’s a portion of the community up in arms about this, including a couple of local Substackers.

As disclosure, I subscribe to The Watershed Observer but do not currently to Michele Gregory’s site, which she launched a couple weeks ago. She is an announced Democrat candidate for Wicomico County Executive, though, so I may in the future.

The upshot of this whole situation is that they’ve already made this crosswalk an issue for the 2027 Salisbury mayoral election, where Taylor may not get the advantage of a split Democrat party as a minority aspirant siphoned enough votes from the AWFL establishment Democrat who ran to allow Taylor to win. It’s not likely that many in the Salisbury LGBT community were voting for Taylor anyway but that number will be closer to zero now.

It’s funny, though, that just a block over from that particular intersection is a public space called Unity Square. I will admit I’ve not set foot in it since the plaza was built two years ago, but from aerial photos it appears to have multiple pathways. Why couldn’t one of those paths be painted with a rainbow motif? It’s not a street so they don’t have to worry about federal regulations. At the end they could erect a plaque with the Scripture I cited in the original post as the reason for the rainbow’s existence. Voila! both sides are served.

Of course, this wouldn’t happen because, as a member of City Council, Gregory logged some of the most strident objections to a visit from evangelist Franklin Graham in 2023. (The piece also happens to be my second-most read post of all time, so this may be just a reminder to you.)

The first speaker to my point is Michele Gregory, who is a district council member. As it happens, she was also my neighbor for a time as she ran a home-based child care catty-corner across the street from the house we rented for 2 1/2 years, which was our last residence in Salisbury proper. (I’m sure she didn’t like my Ted Cruz for President sign then.) Anyway, Ms. Gregory was just taken aback that a evangelistic Christian event from a “hate group” was not just allowed by the city, but promoted on their Facebook page. (I haven’t checked, but I’ll bet that post disappeared.) It was an offense to her LGBTQ+ friends and family, she continued, and has no place in an “accepting and open” city. It’s not a hope-filled message for friends and family of mine, she added. I guess Ms. Gregory (as well as Acting Mayor Jack Heath, who agreed with her) has a closed heart, and that’s a shame. But have they ever considered that the “message” being promoted by the city having a Pride Parade in June - an event they are partners in - is offensive to some of us? Well, maybe “offensive” isn’t the right word - how about “disturbing” in the sense it places the city’s imprimatur on a sinful, unhealthy lifestyle.

So you see where Gregory got her animus from, and from reading Will Fries it’s obvious to me he’s not a dispassionate observer on this one, either. Fair enough.

Unless you want to have every crosswalk in the city decorated to convey a message, Taylor’s may be the best course of action. If you need a painted crosswalk to validate your existence, perhaps you need to take a hard look in the mirror and ponder why your life has reached such a point.

Like I said in my last post, it’s time for the adults to take charge. Here’s one example of that approach.

