I was looking for a lush, green shot for St. Patrick’s Day and found this one, which came from a trip to the Shenandoah Valley and Skyline Drive during a wet spring a few years back. Might be a four-leaf clover in there…

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Monday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely more often than not. There’s nothing wrong with link love! Once again, I culled this down from about 15 posts to the ones you see here, all from authors to whom I subscribe (and maybe you should too.)

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say. Be aware, though: I have a poll at the end.

I’ll start with my fellow freedom Substacker

this time around and his take on events surrounding Ukraine. (Of course, that’s a 24/7 type newsmaker, so the bit of context he adds is good.)

But “suckers” is right because I sometimes think Zelenskyy will fight to the second-to-last man, while the last man (him) will jump on a plane to somewhere warm and safe, like Argentina - isn’t that where all the dictators went? I told you a couple weeks ago what I thought about the whole deal.

already had a good Substack going, but he clinched a spot in

by saying this:

There is no cure without changing our system. DOGE is a good start, but it’s only the start. With no other changes, the government will revert to its present state over time. What’s necessary is to change how the government works. Thank God we have a plan. It’s called the Constitution, and it worked for quite a few years before politicians meddling with it brought us to our present state. So what do we do? Start by repealing the 17th Amendment. Return Senators to representing their states instead of being a 6 year termed House of Representatives. Senators were supposed to represent the interests of their state in the federal government. They were not supposed to play at popular politics, as the House of Representatives do, they were supposed to be appointed by the state legislature, specifically to represent the state’s interests. They could be removed by the state government if they did not represent that state’s interests sufficiently. That’s a big difference from a six year term for a popularly elected official the way it is today. (Emphasis is mine; I’ve been beating that drum for years!)

MER

Overturn Reynolds v. Sims and adopt this at the state level, too. You’ll see a lot of liberal lunacy go by the wayside when counties (who have to pay for these things) get a say in state government.

Speaking of amendments to kill, line up number 16 while we’re at it.

Canadians tend to hate us right now, but this one gets it and I enjoy reading

each weekend.

I also have a shout out for on-the-spot reporting, which I used to do at a local level back in my single days when I was trying to grow monoblogue. So

deserves credit for both taking the time to do that and making it a free post for all his subscribers.

At last, someone in OUR government who gets it. Now if Chris Wright could come knock some sense into Delaware we would be in better shape.

Oh, did I mention a shout out to Ayn Rand and Atlas Shrugged also puts you on my list of favorites?

got himself there by talking about private charity.

I have to say I’m not familiar with Mr. Beast, but it sounds like he does what a good group of churches could accomplish, too.

The results of Mr. Beast’s philanthropy, which is all voluntary and profit-driven, surpass government-led efforts by miles. And that’s what his critics can’t handle.

Yep, sounds like what good churches do, too.

Speaking of church, that set me up for

and his question.

I am a cheerful giver. I can’t say I give ten percent to the church, but I do try to spread a little of my wealth. (I also tip pretty well.) It’s just an acknowledgement that I am blessed to have what I have.

Speaking of blessed, when my odds and ends grows up it wants to be this:

has put together a great combination of off-the-beaten-path stories that are worth reading. It’s definitely a paid subscription that’s worth it.

Here’s a slice of rural America that goes down like good apple pie, thanks to

.

I think every small town once had a place like this. Mine happens to have one similar, although it’s a pizzeria that doesn’t do breakfast and not a diner. But not everyone does.

I could have put this on my other Substack, The Knothole, but I chose this spot for

.

When I was young, I knew I had to turn our antenna toward Detroit to pick up Channel 4 to watch the Tigers on the occasions their games were broadcast. Then came cable and suddenly people like us out in the rural areas were out of luck - although Ernie Harwell on a blowtorch WJR wasn’t a bad second option. Now I would have to figure out streaming or pay through the nose to DirecTV to see my Tigers. So I just do without - and so do a lot of others who could be casual fans if the games were available on free TV.

Last but not least, let’s talk March Madness and a team that punched its ticket well outside the mainstream of the NCAA top 25. It’s the hometown team of

As an alumni of a similarly-situated mid-major who hopes his school can parlay their #2 seed into a MAC tournament title and a chance at The Dance, I can relate. My favorite two days of the NCAA basketball tournament are the first two, when you get to see schools that aren’t normally on television because they toil in places like Troy or Oxford instead of Chapel Hill, Durham, Lexington, Lawrence, Ann Arbor, or other Big 10, Big East, ACC, or SEC locations.

Finally, here’s the poll:

Anyway, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile. (Maybe a week the way things are going.) It’s a good way to start the week, right?

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.