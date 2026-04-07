Standing in Maryland and looking at Delaware in the distance. This is the stone that marks the southwest corner of Delaware, and I live maybe 5 miles as the crow flies away from there.

There are three other statewide offices up for grabs this November, although most people probably shrug their shoulders as to why we elect an Attorney General, Auditor, and Treasurer anyway. (Well, maybe not the AG, but not all states elect an auditor or treasurer.)

As you would expect in Delaware, all three offices are currently held by Democrats, although the last Republican to win statewide office served as the Treasurer for four years from 2014-18. I’ll get to that office in due course, but let’s begin with the race for Attorney General.

Kathy Jennings was elected back in 2018 and has survived one little-known candidate and one with some name recognition: Julianne Murray was her last opponent in 2022, and Jennings won by only 7.6%, which is unusually close for a statewide race in recent years.

Jennings just filed for re-election in the last week, and despite her penchant for suing Donald Trump rather than putting away criminals, there isn’t a Republican who has announced his or her intention to challenge Jennings just yet. And while she claims she’s done a lot for the state, that information is four years old and doesn’t talk about all the lawsuits she’s filed just to be obstinate.

Similarly, Auditor Lydia York won her position in 2022, with her biggest test being a primary where she handily defeated former Auditor Kathy McGuiness, who was trying to return to the office she resigned from in 2022. York then went on to defeat unheralded Republican Janice Lorrah in the general by 9.4 percentage points. While York hasn’t officially filed for the position just yet, all indications are that she’ll run again, with a Republican opponent likely to come from the ranks of those you’ve never heard of and won’t hear from again (except possibly here as a recap) come November.

On the other hand, the departure of current Treasurer Colleen Davis after two terms has opened up a statewide office, with two Democrats already in the ring seeking the position.

Ted Lauzen describes himself this way:

As a father of four and the Board Treasurer of the Delaware YMCA, Ted has the character and the Democratic values to thoughtfully lead the Treasurer’s office and empathetically serve on its boards (including the Board of Pardons). As an investment manager and business owner, Ted has the financial competence to deliver real results for our neighbors, reduce hidden and high fees, and eliminate misaligned interests. And, as a combat veteran, Ted has consistently demonstrated the courage to make hard decisions under real fire to protect others in danger.

But what’s interesting is he has a platform:

He will work hard to help Delawareans ... Promote equality and justice for all, Protect individual choice and voting rights, Provide quality schools and affordable housing and healthcare (regardless of zip code), and Build an economy that works for everyone.

I’m totally not sure what that all has to do with being Treasurer, but he is a Democrat so I guess those things have to be said to win a primary.

Michael Alexander Smith is the other Democrat candidate, one who promises:

Michael Smith is an economist by trade, and has served as a nonprofit director and legislative aide in Dover. Now he’s running to be Delaware’s next State Treasurer, to maintain stability and strength in the face of attacks by the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress. Michael will work to protect our finances, keep costs down, and make sure Delaware is prepared for whatever comes next.

His priorities are as follows: Expanding Access to Retirement, Making College Attainable, Lowering the Cost of Living, Preparing for Uncertain Times, and Defending Our State (against that evil Trump administration, as I read.)

The Trump administration and Republicans in Congress have relentlessly attacked the core principles of our democratic system of government, particularly in “blue states” like Delaware. We must fight back and do everything in our power to defend against these attacks, as they are only escalating. As Treasurer, I will stand up to Trump’s rule breaking, and prepare for whatever attacks this (or the next) administration tries to throw our way. Resilience itself is a form of resistance.

Basically, we have a pair of candidates looking to out-left one another and prove their bonafides to the Democrats by attacking Donald Trump. Such an easy target for them.

This wraps up my Super Tuesday series for a little while. I’ll bring it back again with appropriate updates after the filing deadline in July, and in time for the September primary. At that point I’ll add a post for Sussex County races, which may or may not occur depending on whether the candidates are opposed or not.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.