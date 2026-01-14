The perils of a regressive AG
It seems like all Kathy Jennings does is sue the Trump administration. But is that really helping Delaware residents?
As Delaware’s top government lawyer, Attorney General Kathy Jennings is accountable to the people of the state every four years in the general election which is the midterm for the sitting governor. Since Matt Meyer was elected in 2024, 2026 is the election for AG.
While there is a perception among a certain segment of the population that Jennings is soft on crime, my focus today will be on the other thing she’s become known for: suing the Donald Trump administration.
You may get a message this is too long for e-mail. If you see a “continue reading” button, mash it down because this is important.
In this case perception may be reality. Simply going through the 114 press releases put out by the Delaware Department of Justice in 2025, here’s a list of what she has objected to:
Trump’s executive order banning birthright citizenship, with 17 other states and Washington, D.C. (January 21.) Judge Leo Sorokin, an Obama appointee, placed a preliminary injunction on the case February 13. Then she whined when SCOTUS ruled to limit injunctions on June 27.
Withholding “essential federal funding,” with 21 other states and Washington, D.C. (January 28.) They found a friendly Obama-appointed judge, John J. McConnell, to place a TRO on the funding freeze January 31, then claimed the government was ignoring it February 7. The same judge issued a preliminary injunction March 6.
Not a lawsuit, but her office released “‘Know Your Rights’ Guidance on Immigration.” (January 29.) According to that release, there is similar guidance on LGBT rights.
Sued to “stop Elon Musk and DOGE’s invasion of Americans’ privacy” with 18 other states. (February 7.) An unnamed federal judge placed a TRO on it the very next day - I later found out it was another Obama appointee, Paul A. Engelmayer. Then on February 25, a preliminary injunction was placed by Judge Jeanette Vargas, a Biden appointee. (It’s worth mentioning that Jennings seldom noted the jurists who made rulings, because in most cases we find out it’s a Democrat-appointed judge.)
Sued to “save medical research” with 21 other states (February 10.) The next day it was blocked with a TRO by Judge Angel Kelley, a Biden appointee, who was unnamed in the AG’s release. Kelley issued a preliminary injunction on March 5.
Sued to “stop federal mass firings” on March 7, with 18 other states and Washington, D.C.
To “protect” the federal Department of Education (March 14) with 19 other states and Washington, D.C. Eventually, a preliminary injunction was issued on May 23 by (as I found elsewhere) Judge Myong J. Joun, a Biden appointee.
Again, not a lawsuit, but issued an “open letter” to the legal community on behalf of a “coalition of 21 attorney generals” to “stand strong against Trump’s threats.” (March 26.) Later, she co-authored a letter against “law firm capitulations to Trump’s unconstitutional threats (May 1.)
Sued the Department of Health and Human Services and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for grant cuts along with 22 other states (April 1.)
Filed suit against “sweeping voting restrictions” along with 18 other states (April 10.)
Against “illegal tariffs” with 11 other states (April 23.) This was ruled illegal by the U.S. Court of International Trade (a majority of whom were appointed by Democrats) on May 29.
To “save” AmeriCorps, with 21 other states and Washington, D.C. plus the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania (April 29.) On June 5, they received a preliminary injunction from Judge Deborah L. Boardman, a Biden appointee. On July 28, she and the group filed an amended complaint claiming the government was ignoring the injunction, with the government relenting August 29.
On May 7, she announced a victory in a lawsuit previously filed against the federal government in April with 21 other states and private plaintiffs regarding three federal agencies Trump wanted to close. As I learned elsewhere, it was Judge John J. McConnell once again protecting the Deep State and issuing the preliminary injunction.
In the name of “restoring critical education funds,” on May 9 Jennings announced a preliminary injunction in an April case her and 14 other AGs as well as the governor of Pennsylvania filed against the stoppage of American Rescue Plan grants. Judge Edgardo Ramos, an Obama appointee, granted the order.
She sued over “illegal immigration conditions placed on federal funding” with 19 other states (May 13.) In a corollary lawsuit, Delaware, along with 20 other states and Washington D.C. sued to maintain crime victim assistance funds without these conditions (August 18.)
Sued to stop cuts to National Science Foundation programs with 15 other states (May 29.)
Sued to keep “machine gun devices” (forced reset triggers) from being returned to their rightful owners after being seized, with 14 other states (June 9.)
Sued because the Trump administration froze educational grants with 21 other states, Washington D.C. and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania (July 14.) The federal Department of Education relented August 6.
At the behest of Planned Parenthood, she and AGs from 21 other states, plus Washington D.C. and the governor of Pennsylvania, sued on July 30 to keep their Medicaid dollars flowing.
With 14 other state AGs plus Washington D.C. and the governor of Pennsylvania, sued against restrictions on so-called “medically necessary” care for transgender youth (August 6).
Sued to keep the Head Start funding spigot going with 22 other states and Washington, D.C. (August 15.) As I learned elsewhere, a preliminary injunction from Judge Mary McElroy, an Obama appointee, stopped this as announced on September 19.
Restrictions on federal funding for crime survivors to illegal aliens were the subject of a suit by Jennings with 21 other states and Washington, D.C. (October 3.) The administration backed off on December 4.
Sued for illegally stopping SNAP benefits in the wake of the government shutdown along with 24 other states and Washington, D.C. (October 28.)
Had a moment to file an amicus curiae brief to support the U.S. Wind project on November 3, this despite the fact that its output wouldn’t be destined for Delaware and local governments have voted against it.
A suit “blocking the Trump administration from defunding teen reproductive and sexual health education programs over language that affirms all young peoples’ gender identities.” along with 16 other states and Washington, D.C. While the suit was filed in September, the preliminary injunction was granted in October (and announced November 3.) The injunction was handed down by Judge Ann Aiken, a Clinton appointee.
Denied the Second Amendment rights of Delaware residents by supporting the denial of an injunction by Judge Maryellen Noreika (a Trump appointee, but since she is from the District of Delaware, probably appointed with blue slip permission by the two Democrat Senators) seeking to stop enforcement of draconian permit to purchase laws passed by the Delaware General Assembly.
Sued because HUD is changing its regulations, along with 19 other states and Washington, D.C. (December 5.)
On December 15, announced a coalition of 17 states and Washington, D.C. won a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s bid to stop the permitting process for offshore wind projects. Judge Patti Saris, a Clinton appointee, made that ruling.
Calling new H1-B visa fees “excessive,” Jennings and 19 other state AGs filed suit against the administration (December 12.)
Secured an injunction on December 18 against the Trump administration as part of a 21-state lawsuit filed in November against cutting SNAP benefits. After some digging, I found the judge in that case was Biden appointee Mustafa Kasubhai.
That’s a long list! Out of 114 press releases, 47 dealt with the Trump administration trying to set policy, which is a little over 40 percent. Am I to infer that Kathy Jennings is spending 40 percent of her time suing the Trump administration because they’re trying to rightsize the federal government by cutting funds? She’s supposed to be protecting our rights, not the state coffers being fattened by federal largesse. (Interestingly enough, I checked last night and there have been no DDOJ press releases yet in 2026. She must be in campaign mode.)
Jennings, however, was less proficient at press releases during President Autopen’s term, cranking out 226 of them over four years but never once suing the Biden administration. She did find time, however, to decry the “despicable, unprecedented, and deranged insurrection” on J6 in Washington and blast the Dobbs decision, crowing, “While Delaware has robust statutory protections in place for abortion — and I am more grateful by the day that our legislators and advocates had the foresight to install those safeguards — the truth is that this ruling is a terrifying prospect for millions of people in other states.”
But when a small town decides it wants a fetal remains ordinance, she chooses to sue and then, when the state rules in her favor, states, “The U.S. Supreme Court has unleashed a wave of extremist, draconian laws across our country. That wave stops here.”
I think it’s time to create a new wave. And trust me, I could say a torrent, but I’ll restrain myself. Let’s just say our AG forgets which rights are sovereign.
On the AG’s website, the office is described as follows:
Delaware's Attorney General, the State's chief law enforcement officer, has broad responsibility to combat crime, safeguard families, fight fraud, and protect consumers in the First State. In meeting this mission, Attorney General Kathy Jennings is supported by a leadership team consisting of the Chief Deputy Attorney General, State Prosecutor, State Solicitor, and directors of the Family Division, Fraud & Consumer Protection Division, and the Office of Civil Rights & Public Trust. Each of the more than 450 staff who work in the Office of the Attorney General are committed to the goal of serving all Delawareans with integrity and dedication. Deputy Attorneys General, with critical support from criminal investigators, social workers, paraprofessionals, and administrative staff, prosecute criminal cases, enforce consumer laws, provide counsel to state agencies, ensure the public's access to open government, protect the abused, and much more.
I don’t see a word about harassing a President trying to do the job he was elected to do by curtailing the federal government. Kathy Jennings seems to be more interested in maintaining the federal money spigot than protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens of the First State. A change is needed in the office, particularly after 20 years of one-party rule there. (The last Republican AG was Jane Brady, who left to become a state judge in 2005 in the midst of her third term. She was succeeded by an appointed Democrat.)
If you can’t do the task your job description demands, it’s time to step aside. Jennings has already said she’ll run for a third term, so it’s up to Delaware voters to rectify this mistake.
In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.
Postscript: You know, I forgot about this one:
Great breakdown of all those lawsuits. The 40% stat really hit me becasue I've noticed a similar pattern in my own state where AGs seem to prioritize press releases over actual constituent issues. Makes you wonder if protecting federal funding streams has become the real job descriptin for state attorneys general these days.
Justicia (Lady Justice) was blinded by a blindfold, but Delaware’s AG sees things very clearly, with her left eye.