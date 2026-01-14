Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, who has already announced she’s running for a third term this year. (Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal)

As Delaware’s top government lawyer, Attorney General Kathy Jennings is accountable to the people of the state every four years in the general election which is the midterm for the sitting governor. Since Matt Meyer was elected in 2024, 2026 is the election for AG.

While there is a perception among a certain segment of the population that Jennings is soft on crime, my focus today will be on the other thing she’s become known for: suing the Donald Trump administration.

In this case perception may be reality. Simply going through the 114 press releases put out by the Delaware Department of Justice in 2025, here’s a list of what she has objected to:

That’s a long list! Out of 114 press releases, 47 dealt with the Trump administration trying to set policy, which is a little over 40 percent. Am I to infer that Kathy Jennings is spending 40 percent of her time suing the Trump administration because they’re trying to rightsize the federal government by cutting funds? She’s supposed to be protecting our rights, not the state coffers being fattened by federal largesse. (Interestingly enough, I checked last night and there have been no DDOJ press releases yet in 2026. She must be in campaign mode.)

Jennings, however, was less proficient at press releases during President Autopen’s term, cranking out 226 of them over four years but never once suing the Biden administration. She did find time, however, to decry the “despicable, unprecedented, and deranged insurrection” on J6 in Washington and blast the Dobbs decision, crowing, “While Delaware has robust statutory protections in place for abortion — and I am more grateful by the day that our legislators and advocates had the foresight to install those safeguards — the truth is that this ruling is a terrifying prospect for millions of people in other states.”

But when a small town decides it wants a fetal remains ordinance, she chooses to sue and then, when the state rules in her favor, states, “The U.S. Supreme Court has unleashed a wave of extremist, draconian laws across our country. That wave stops here.”

I think it’s time to create a new wave. And trust me, I could say a torrent, but I’ll restrain myself. Let’s just say our AG forgets which rights are sovereign.

On the AG’s website, the office is described as follows:

Delaware's Attorney General, the State's chief law enforcement officer, has broad responsibility to combat crime, safeguard families, fight fraud, and protect consumers in the First State. In meeting this mission, Attorney General Kathy Jennings is supported by a leadership team consisting of the Chief Deputy Attorney General, State Prosecutor, State Solicitor, and directors of the Family Division, Fraud & Consumer Protection Division, and the Office of Civil Rights & Public Trust. Each of the more than 450 staff who work in the Office of the Attorney General are committed to the goal of serving all Delawareans with integrity and dedication. Deputy Attorneys General, with critical support from criminal investigators, social workers, paraprofessionals, and administrative staff, prosecute criminal cases, enforce consumer laws, provide counsel to state agencies, ensure the public's access to open government, protect the abused, and much more.

I don’t see a word about harassing a President trying to do the job he was elected to do by curtailing the federal government. Kathy Jennings seems to be more interested in maintaining the federal money spigot than protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens of the First State. A change is needed in the office, particularly after 20 years of one-party rule there. (The last Republican AG was Jane Brady, who left to become a state judge in 2005 in the midst of her third term. She was succeeded by an appointed Democrat.)

If you can’t do the task your job description demands, it’s time to step aside. Jennings has already said she’ll run for a third term, so it’s up to Delaware voters to rectify this mistake.

Postscript: You know, I forgot about this one: