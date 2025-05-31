Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

David Wolosik
1d

A great link of things Michael. I remember when practically every business incorporated in Delaware. Oh well! And of course if they get back into power again Demorats will push to unconstitutionally make Washington DC a state. As far as the states, only a Convention of States will save us, especially now with the judicial branch gone rogue. As far as windmills, I hear broken blades are washing up on Cape Cod beaches so there are fiberglass shards all over to walk in!

Michael Swartz
1d

The fewer businesses incorporate in Delaware, the more they have to dig into my pocket. But I think they have that goal in mind anyway.

© 2025 Michael Swartz
