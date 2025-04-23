Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
15h

These Blue states are all the same. Washington passed a capital gains TAX even though the Constitution says no income tax. They called it something else I can't remember which of course the WA supreme court okayed. So the exodus of the wealthy including Bezos began.

Now through bad management, (suprise), they changed a surplus into a $12 billion deficit and are busy figuring ways to tax the crap out of us, including changing the caps on real estate tax.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture