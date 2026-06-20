On Monday my Substack will be four years old, and I don’t feel like bumping MER for that. So you get the party a couple days early. Image created by AI. Doesn’t that cake look good?

I figure in the last year I’ve done about 150 posts, since I run on a schedule of three a week, but skipped a couple and threw some “bonus” content out there. It’s a far cry from what I did back in the day with monoblogue when I posted daily and sometimes twice a day, occasionally cracking 400 posts a year. That peaked a decade ago, though, as I learned that quality beats quantity. And I think I’ve done some quality stuff here, even if the subscriber base didn’t go up as much as I would have liked - I’ve seen some in my peer group (250-500 subscribers) surge by a lot this past year while others have stagnated - those, however, seem to be the ones who don’t post a whole lot. As I write this, my handy-dandy backend says my subscriber numbers have gone up 29.7% in the last year, although in the last couple weeks I’ve had a bit of a mini-surge.

But this next year should be more up my alley, since it’s an election year and I will focus quite a bit on local races. While it’s not a gubernatorial year in Delaware, there are quite a few interesting contests shaping up, so look for more “Super Tuesday” pieces later this summer.

Fortunately or not, though, there’s more than just a horserace going on. I’ve enjoyed going on some of these deeper dives into issues like housing or energy because that’s where I think I can have more impact. Yes, there is a political element to Delaware which needs to be covered but, to be honest, the blunt force approach doesn’t work here for our side until we get more desks in the State Capitol.

I’ll tell you what I have enjoyed doing, though, and that’s MER - why do you think I’m doing this piece two days early instead of on the true anniversary? (And if I did a Monday memory, it would be about my brother since he passed away 16 years ago on that day. Luckily, I covered that last year, a day late.) Sometime today I’ll start compiling this coming week’s MER effort, and I’ll enjoy figuring out the puzzle of making reading about what other people wrote compelling.

By that same token, I’d love to start doing more book reviews, ideally on a monthly or every-other-month basis. I have a tome coming to me next month from one of the Substackers I subscribe to that will likely get a review around mid-August. Out of the books I’ve read over the last year, though, I think I enjoyed the one by Salena Zito the most. If there’s something I need to do, perhaps it’s read less social media and more printed pages.

And speaking of Substackers, there’s an idea I’m keeping close to my vest right now but if it pans out the way I envision it, I’ll make it a monthly feature. But there’s probably going to have to be a dry run or two before I try it - later this fall after the election, perhaps?

Admittedly, though, my time is going to be more limited since I have a backlog of other things to do which I will finally be able to get around to again. I owe you another progress report on my journey, but I think it will be the final one as I’m closing in on my destination.

As I close this yearly chapter on Substack, I’m noticing that I didn’t have a really big viral hit article this year. (I had a cluster of them in August of last year, but nothing has really jumped off the page since.) It could be that I need to take a look at my subscriber base and see just how many bots are on it, because I would think there should be more reaction to my posts. As always, I encourage sharing, because isn’t sharing caring?

One thing I have learned in over 20 years of doing this blogging stuff, though, is that when you think you have things like growing readership and making things more attractive figured out, the rug gets pulled out from under you. I once had a Rushalanche but that momentum died out fairly quickly for reasons I still haven’t figured out - maybe it just wasn’t my time to succeed. I could keep struggling for a lot longer or I could suddenly blow up like a couple sites I subscribe to like Bandcamp or Carol Seymour did last year, or Mindy Esposito or Nancy Muldoon have over the last few months.

But we’ll have to see what happens, and Good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise I’ll have a half-decade old Substack this time next year with a lot of interested readers to look back at and another opportunity to assess my progress.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.