This is going to be sort of a two-pronged post because there are two sides to this war on drugs we used to fight.

I’m going to start with marijuana, which has been a topic I’ve changed my tune on in the last few years. While I know people who swear by it and tell me it helps alleviate their chronic pain, the big issue is that its sanctioned usage has gone from strictly medicinal to recreational. In truth, I think the medical marijuana issue could be solved by allowing them to grow a limited amount on their own rather than purchase gummies or pills that could be mistaken for other drugs. (But then the middlemen and state couldn’t profit as much.)

Obviously, we’ve long since let that cat out of the bag since weed was relatively available when I was a teenager. (Want proof? I could probably get a contact high from the smoke at any concert I went to at the late, lamented Toledo Sports Arena. There was a lot of “puff puff pass” going on, but I let it slide on by. I guess I was a good Reaganite since I just said no.)

I used to be more of a “live and let live, legalizing it is fine” type of person, but once states began doing so I began to think maybe this genie somehow belongs back in the bottle. From the research I did for an article in The Patriot Post a few years back, I learned that the pot being passed around back then was only about 15-20% as potent as Mary Jane is now. What used to be a buzz is now some serious impairment, which has led to a lot of tragedy on the roads, according to another recent bit of research I found more recently for a follow-up at The Patriot Post. (I had a lot of fun writing those two.)

Back in those halcyon days of MTV and Rambo, though, states were still trying to wipe out the weed - now they use it to help balance their budget, and to me that’s yet another example of the hypocrisy we see out of government.

Extending that argument a little further, there’s a bit of cognitive dissonance between the fact we are blowing drug boats out of the Caribbean Sea coming from Venezuela - which, by the way, I’m just fine with - and yet we encourage physicians to prescribe drugs that Big Pharma produces which are very similar drugs in composition to those ersatz pharmaceuticals these latter-day boat people are transporting. Part of the reason America got hooked on fentanyl is that doctors back in the day prescribed a lot of pain medication, with many doctors paying the price for overprescribing and listening to addicts with their sob stories. People aren’t really taking fentanyl to get high as much as they take it to get comfortably numb. (Sadly, thousands get so numb that the condition becomes permanent, and they assume room temperature.)

It’s hard these days not to become medicated. It wasn’t that long ago that the strongest stuff I took was the occasional Tylenol, but now I have to have a pill box to keep it all straight. It seems like all my doctors ask me to take something - drugs for my heart, drugs for my asthma, drugs for my weight - and all that money (both mine and the insurance company’s) goes to people who pay a hell of a lot to market their wares in one of the only two countries that allows them to advertise on television. (I feel like I’m starting to veer into my friend Stone Bryson’s natural living territory, and I would if I got into processed foods, too. By the way, he’s worth a subscription.)

There’s a lot of money involved there: I’m sure it’s the difference between keeping the lights on and bankruptcy for several cable programs and networks, not to mention the largesse they shower on politicians, universities, and scientists. (Even the algorithm knows: I went looking for a piece from Stone on my Yahoo mail and what should come up but an ad for Zepbound.)

Another way of putting it: My wife and her sister both work in the medical field, more specifically oncology (until recently, in my wife’s case) and palliative care in the instance of my sister-in-law, who is a Doctor of Nurse Practitioner. Thus, they have seen a lot of drug reps in their time, and back in the day those reps used to bring all sorts of trinkets - now, that’s not allowed anymore thanks to a government crackdown. But these medical folks can still be wined and dined, and between all the lunches and dinners furnished by drug reps as either a lunchtime thank you or as part of a dinner presentation on a new or existing cancer drug it’s a wonder my sister-in-law ever has to cook.

It makes me wonder just whether the drug companies who cry poverty because they supposedly spend so much money on research and development aren’t really spending that cash on marketing, lobbying, and donating handsomely to politicians in the world’s largest drug market. If they spent the money instead on encouraging us not to get too chunky, stressed out, or depressed in the first place, we all might be better off.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.