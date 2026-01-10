Renee Nicole Good , Minnesota mom killed by ICE in a law enforcement incident on Wednesday. (Photo via Reddit.)

Let me first say that it was a tragic incident that didn’t have to happen. And I’m sure the ICE officer who fired the shots will have PTSD for life about having to fire his weapon in self-defense and sparking a nationwide controversy.

Renee Good’s final hours were spent protesting the surge of ICE personnel who descended on the Twin Cities this week in response to reports of significant criminal activity perpetrated by the area’s Somali population. The crackdown was ordered by the Donald Trump administration on Monday in response to allegations of fraud brought out in the national public eye by independent journalist Nick Shirley. (Some local journalists, like those at PowerLine, had been addressing this story to no avail for years.)

Here’s how PowerLine’s John Hinderaker described the scene:

It looks as though the liberals are hoping to turn this incident into George Floyd 2.0. What they really should do is look in the mirror. There is too much loose talk about the all-American virtue of “protesting.” Yes, we have the right to assemble peacefully, and many of us do it often. But we do not have the right to form a mob that threatens law enforcement and interferes with the execution of their duties. That is a crime, and it is deeply unfortunate that apparently no one spends even a night or two in jail in consequence of such actions. Still less, of course, do we have the right to endanger law enforcement personnel by driving our vehicles at them. Such conduct constitutes a deadly threat, and it was the cause of today’s tragic incident.

The one thing that immediately jumped out at me about this incident was just how many people were recording it on their phones, including Good’s “wife” Rebecca, who was seen on video wailing afterward, “I made her come down here, it’s my fault.” There’s a big difference between standing on the side of the road expressing your opposition to policy and actively obstructing the business of law enforcement, which is what Renee and Rebecca Good were doing by blocking the street as they confronted the ICE agents on the scene. (Portland Avenue, where the incident occurred, appears to be a major one-way collector street in south Minneapolis.) While the shooting occurred fairly early in the day, it’s likely area residents were awakened by the whistles protestors are using to alert residents to the presence of ICE.

Reports of the incident obviously vary by political persuasion, as those on the Left are calling it the murder of an innocent citizen and telling ICE to “get the fuck out of Minneapolis,” as the city’s Mayor Jacob Frey said. Those on the Right are defending ICE, and residents of the First State may be a little more defensive than most about threats to law enforcement officers having recently seen the death of Corporal Grade One Matthew “Ty” Snook in an unprovoked shooting at the Wilmington DMV office back in December.

“This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement,” noted DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

My Patriot Post cohort Nate Jackson had something to say as well.

Two quick observations about the video. First, the firing officer was impacted by the car and certainly seems to have had a reasonable fear for his life in a split-second decision. He couldn’t wait to see if she veered away, and she might have done so only after seeing the gun and/or being hit by a round or rounds. In fact, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that the same officer had been struck and dragged by a protester’s vehicle in June, and that Good had been “stalking and impeding” agents all day. Second, the video doesn’t provide the opening context for the confrontation; it only picks up as the officers stop and exit their vehicle to address the woman’s obstruction. Law enforcement indicated that “agitators” had attempted to ram ICE vehicles earlier that day. It’s happened plenty of other times, too, which is part of a pattern of inflammatory rhetoric and violence aimed at ICE. All in all, it was an outrageous incident that ought to infuriate every American. Citizens should not be obstructing law enforcement officers conducting lawful operations to detain and deport people who committed the crime of entering the United States illegally.

It’s become, then, a bit of a “he said, she said,” with the Left portraying Good as an innocent and angelic mother of a six-year-old who has now lost both parents (Renee Good was a widow whose previous husband died in 2023), while the Right sees her as a stalker and impeder who picked on the wrong officer - once bitten, twice shy.

Personally, I think the Goods were looking for the “attagirls” on the video that probably would have been shared on social media about how the Good ladies heroically stood up to ICE as they “invaded” their recently adopted hometown. But when things went south and the ICE officers moved in to get Renee out of the way, she panicked and decided to flee (or listened to her partner saying something along the line of “drive bitch drive”) instead of getting out of the car and being arrested for what would have likely been a misdemeanor. Sure, the car would have been towed away, and Renee would have had to spend a little time being held until she could get bailed out, but her and her partner would have simply had a court appearance to look forward to instead of a funeral her partner will have to arrange and kids without a parent.

In a political sense, Good has managed to shift the narrative away from the Somali criminal activity that was beginning to dog local and state Democrat leaders like Frey, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, state AG Keith Ellison, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Walz had already abandoned his bid for a third term in office amid the scandal. In a cynical sense Good’s passing came at a perfect time to deflect those headlines somewhere else, and forces on the Left are using her name to declare we should get rid of ICE for good.

But like I said up top, FAFO. This time, though, I don’t think the Right is going to tolerate another period of unrest like we endured after an earlier Minneapolis incident in May of 2020. Instead, it’s time for the Left to ratchet down the rhetoric and worry about cleaning up the Somali criminal activity.

