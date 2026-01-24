This will actually veer a tiny bit into Monday memory territory so bear with me.

I’ve known Muir Boda for about 17 years or so - you lose track after so long. If you read my previous excursion into the world of local blogging - which is a significant portion of my archive here on this Substack - you’d know I covered Muir a lot when he ran for local and federal office, often under the Libertarian Party banner but also as a member of the GOP. (When I last lived in Salisbury, I even got to vote for him to be my city councilman, which he finally won in 2015.) I also saw him outside politics a lot as part of my previous job, and he was even best man at my last wedding, which I plan to be my last wedding. (Third time is the charm.)

Most recently, though, Boda has moved on from the private sector to being named as the city of Salisbury’s Director of Housing and Community Development in 2023 and keeping the job through a change of administrations. He left his job as President of Salisbury City Council to take the position, forgoing what would have likely been easy election to another term in office later that fall.

In this case, though, he has switched his political hat to one where he’s writing a guide for public service.

The book he has written - Boards Committees & Commissions, The First Step into Public Service: A Practical Guide to Serving Your Community, or BCC for short - is intended to be more of a reference for those who want to dip their toes into public service as a member of a board or commission. Oftentimes that’s the gateway to elected office, but even if there’s not the intent to pursue that path, many thousands of people have served their communities in such a manner. It’s the first of what’s intended to become a series of books on public service under the Wandering Pen imprint Boda has created for this and other books he’s written on home networks and technology.

BCC has a fairly straightforward layout, detailing how local governments work, illustrating how to find your best role in it, then going through the various steps of applying and serving in your role. Stressing preparedness, clear interaction with the public, and attention to ethics, the book walks you through the entire process all the way to setting things up for your successor. Assuming you serve on a committee for four to eight years, you should have a dogeared reference guide by the end, perhaps with margin notes and highlighting, that you can present to your successor with the debriefing - unless you want to run it back on another board or commission, of course.

Having had a somewhat similar task in my life as an elected member of my county party apparatus for a decade, I could relate to a lot of what Boda wrote - particularly because for most of those years I was the secretary of either the club or Central Committee, so there was the responsibility of faithfully recording the proceedings. The biggest difference is that I actually had to go through an election every four years, which introduces the element of campaign finance. I would imagine Muir will write something on that in the future as part of this series, since he ran for office on all three levels: local, state, and federal.

The only regret I have is that I didn’t find out about the book before it was published, because I would have made a couple suggestions as to presentation. (The book could - and should - be shorter than 300 pages with the simple tweak of writing more of it in single space. I would have also suggested moving Chapter 12 of the book to where Chapter 3 is, but it works all right where it is, too. People probably didn’t like the order I wrote my books in, either, since I used a few chapters to depart from a historical timeline.) Perhaps a second edition can address these minor shortcomings and save a few trees in the bargain.

People talk a lot about how elective service has devolved from a means to serve your public for a few terms before returning to your farm or business as it was in the day of our Founding Fathers to something that’s become an entire career living off the public dime. Perhaps what Muir Boda has hit on is the way to restore that spirit of volunteerism in public service by being more in the heart of where our government should lie, as these boards and commissions are closer to the people and encourage additional input from more stakeholders.

By my count, Sussex County has 14 boards and commissions on which one can serve, and by my experience I would likely fit on about half of them in some way, shape, or form. (I didn’t get into those of the state of Delaware, which would certainly raise that total.) If I were to take such a step, at least now I know I have a handy primer on how to best perform that public service thanks to this BCC guide.

