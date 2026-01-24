Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

Really enjoyed this! The idea of treating a civic guide as a lived-in referance manual rather than somthing you read once and shelve is spot-on. I've seen how that kind of practical resource can make the difference between people who just show up and those who actually contribute meaningfully.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Swartz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture