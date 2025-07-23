One thing about summer around here…you don't get the interesting sunrises and sunsets that seem to come other times of the year. The fallow field across the road is now growing watermelons.

To be honest with my readers, this won’t be a long post, nor will it be topical.

Obviously, there are any number of topical subjects I could write on - we had the whole Epstein deal that was beat half to death which is now morphing into Obamagate with that data drop by DNI Tulsi Gabbard. That old curse of living in interesting times seems to be coming true.

But these are headlines and topics which don’t really impact my everyday living. I still wake up at 6 in the morning (at least this time of year I’m not stumbling in the dark to get ready) and go by this corner every weekday morning on my way in to work. (Now the sun comes up about where that telephone pole on the left edge of the photo is.) Then I come home for dinner and enjoy the time with my wife and writing - that is on those nights I’m not at a ballgame.

I suppose the thought of dealing with the above topics all the time as a pundit is akin to me living in a big city instead of the slice of rural America I currently inhabit. When I took the job I still have twenty-plus years later - after an unplanned hiatus of about eight years in the interim - I was also interviewing for positions in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Jacksonville. I would have taken any of them if this offer didn’t come through, but the thought of living in the big city wasn’t nearly as appealing to me once I made the nine-hour drive down here to interview in person. (I actually did a phone interview with the Vegas firm the evening before once I arrived at the motel for my interview here the next morning, since they were three hours behind.)

This is probably because I grew up in the rural Midwest during my teenage years, after being in a suburban part of the city up through sixth grade. Yes, life in general was simpler in the 1970s and 1980s, but I think I got my dad’s personality of not really liking city living. Schlepping my way in to work from suburbia and dealing with big-city traffic, parking, and hassles wasn’t my idea of making it in life. (That got even more ingrained in me once I finally accepted my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.)

So every once in awhile I get tired of writing about the passing scene and just want to write something like this. (I also figured I owed you a written post since I did MER this week and Odds and ends comes up on the weekend.) There are times when life doesn’t have to be any more complicated than a purty sunrise photo taken out in BFE a mile or so from where I live.

It’s easy to forget that in the era of AI and the 24/7 news cycle, but sometimes you just have to stop and take in the scenery.

