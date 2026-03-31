My third visit to the Capitol in 2009: once as a tourist, once doing the 9/12 rally, and a third time in the fall of that year when I took this photo. Ironically, I used the photo in looking at these races two years ago.

This particular entry in the Super Tuesday series looks at developments in our federal races.

While the House battle between Timmy Sarah McBride, Earl Cooper, Donyale Hall, and (maybe) Lee Murphy hasn’t changed a whole lot since my initial peek at the race back in January - save for the fact Cooper officially filed last week, becoming the first to do so - much has changed on the Senate side as two Republicans (and perhaps one independent) have entered the race. And like Cooper, one of those seeking the Senate seat ran under a different party banner just two years ago. I’ll start with him after I remind you that there are two Democrats already in the field, challenger Christopher Beardsley and incumbent Chris Coons, who has been our Senator for 16 long years as of this coming fall. (He succeeded fellow Democrat Ted Kaufman, who was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill the place of Joe Biden, who left to become Barack Obama’s vice president - with an emphasis on the “vice” part. Because of that, Coons jumped seniority on all the other Senators first elected in 2010.)

As I noted, Dr. Mike Katz ran for Senate two years ago under the banner of the Independent Party of Delaware, and the IPoD hopeful garnered a respectable 3.9% of the vote - respectable when he spent no money and garnered little press attention. This time around he is seeking the GOP nomination as the second Republican entrant into the race behind John Shulli, who I’ll get to in a second.

Katz has been all over the center of the political map, first as a Democrat State Senator from 2009-13 who, he claims, was gerrymandered out of his district because he wouldn’t toe the increasingly regressive party line. Last time he ran with IPoD, eschewing political donations, and this time he’s seeking the GOP nod (and taking donations.)

In glancing over his platform, which is subdivided into areas on the economy, healthcare, education, energy and environment, veterans, first responders, and home ownership, Katz strikes me as a middle-of-the-road centrist. He wouldn’t be all I would want in a Senator, but would be an improvement over what we have, with one caveat: I guarantee he would be the one bipartisan vote over something we don’t like, want, or need. Like the scorpion and the frog, he won’t be able to help himself.

On the other hand, Shulli is making his first run after spending most of his adult life in military service. Conveniently for my purposes, John set his platform up as a PDF I could link to. It starts this way:

We will bring about a new American Renaissance, where we combine the most audacious technologies of today into the innovations and jobs of tomorrow. To achieve this we must protect our liberty and independence, build a powerful and robust economy, and educate our youth to master the arts and understand the physics of the universe:

Protect our sovereignty and safety by maintaining law & order, securing our border, and defending liberty for all Americans. Use tariffs to bring jobs back to Delaware.

Build the infrastructure and manufacturing base worthy of a superpower. Power it with cheap, reliable energy, and fix the monetary system broken by Wall Street greed. Get Delaware self-sufficient again in power production.

Educate the next generation to focus on the sciences, engineering, physics, and tradecraft in order to win the AI war and to explore the stars. Fund the structural redesign of Delaware’s schools for the 21st century.

The time is now to live the Delaware motto of “Liberty and Independence.”

Shulli has definitely thrown in with President Trump, almost to a fault, but the question is whether he’ll be able to expand that base because - like it or not - Trump only got 42% of the vote in Delaware and John will need 50% + 1 over a 16-year incumbent. It’s certainly a gamble because if President Trump can pull off what he seems to be aiming for in terms of an American Golden Age, his popularity will increase with everyone except the No Kings crowd that runs on TDS.

Speaking of that 16-year incumbent, as I noted before, Chris Coons has a challenger from his left in Christopher Beardsley, a young man who expresses his pride in being part of the “LGBTQIA+ community” and holds a plethora of issue positions that echo the failures of President Autopen’s administration on steroids. As Beardsley notes:

Our campaign stands for care, accountability, and justice. From housing and healthcare to education and wages, people deserve stability, dignity, and opportunity. We must end the cycles of war and exploitation, rebuild systems that serve everyone, and ensure that human rights, fairness, and community guide every policy decision.

I would rather the Constitution guide every policy decision, but maybe that’s just me.

Yet it’s hard to fathom how anyone can be to the left of a 4% conservative rating like Chris Coons has. His issue page is relatively straightforward, with areas devoted to leftist bromides: Gun Violence, Civil Rights, Women’s Rights (read: abortion), Jobs and the Economy, Criminal Justice Reform, Immigration (more illegals), Climate, and Health Care. (Notice where the economy ranks.)

But people vote for that dreck because they don’t know better, or, more precisely, a Republican candidate never has the money to carpet-bomb the airwaves with ads exposing the true Democrat agenda after this election should they get a majority in either House, or both: impeach, impeach, and impeach again, all the way down the line.

(ahem) Back to the Senate race. Apparently, there will be an independent candidate in the race by the name of Dexter Bland, but I haven’t seen any confirmation of that. (I’m not sure if he will try the IPoD route or run without party backing, but this is per Politics1.com.) I’ve also heard the rumor that State Senator Eric Buckson may jump in given that he’s running from cover this year. That may dictate a standalone post since the plan for this Super Tuesday series is to do one more looking at the other statewide races as they stand right now, then revisit after the filing deadline in July and before the September primary.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.