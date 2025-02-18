I mentioned We Are Messengers in my last edition of TER, so here’s a picture from that show back in November, 2023. Sadly, Brandon Heath had to postpone his upcoming show in that same venue.

When I get to between six and eight posts (or so) I think are worth sharing, you’ll get Tuesday evening reading. It won’t be every week, but likely about twice a month. There’s nothing wrong with link love!

Go ahead and read these pieces, then come back and see what I have to say.

I read

on a daily basis, but I’m not sure I’ve ever put him on

because he is so topical - particularly as this one is a back issue, so to speak. But it stuck out at me because what he wrote in the introduction:

Let’s weave some long-baffling conspiracy threads together into a new tapestry of clarity. What emerges shines the noonday sun on a historic tale of intrigue and corruption that has plagued the entire Earth for a quarter century.

TER

It’s just hard to imagine that Donald Trump has been in office less than a month in term 2.0. There’s been no shortage of news, and Jeff has been there to cover it like a blanket. It’s a good read to boost my morning, but this was one of the better ones that I thought was worth revisiting.

Put another way, it IS truly an Override, as

would have you believe.

But whatever Trump is doing,

wants it done faster. He reminds us that we do have rules of the road, called a Constitution.

Shifting gears to another area of federal concern,

wants to make universities great again. And given his experience with the New College of Florida, Rufo is a voice worth listening to.

This one by

hits me where I live, literally.

Delaware is in the midst of budget discussions for the next fiscal year, and I’m sure the powers that be are looking quite nervously at this trend given its impact on our state’s finances.

As Jon notes:

Companies incorporate in Delaware for the same reason people park their wealth in Switzerland. They believe their property rights will be respected, that shareholders will be treated fairly, and that contracts will be honored. When corporate leaders see a single judge holding up a consensual payout package, they get nervous. (Governor Matt) Meyer can talk sweet to CEOs all day, but talk is cheap. If he is serious about preventing a corporate exodus, he should convene an emergency session in which lawmakers can address any “legal ambiguities” and make it clear that property rights and contracts will be honored in Delaware for everyone.

There’s no need for an emergency session since the legislature is already there, but they have four months and change to address this before what Musk began is a stampede.

And if we work further with this subject of legislating, let’s talk about a federal matter that should be taken care of, thanks to

. I think he would be right with me on how I feel about the 17th.

The probably unintended consequence of the 17th Amendment was a stronger Federal Government. With the loss of the ability to select who the Senators representing their state would be, state legislatures lost influence over federal decisions.

Yes they have. To me it’s time to repeal the 17th and also have the Supreme Court overturn “one man, one vote” so states can use a federal model and allow each county one (or more) Senators. (In Delaware we could do seven per county, keeping the same quantity of 21 we have, selected by each county’s legislative body.)

There’s a contrarian history site I’ve gotten to enjoy reading, but this is the first time I’ve shared something from

. She harkens back to Maryland’s old state song.

The politically correct people changed it in the wake of Charlottesville, but you can still sing it the old way if you want. The despot’s heel is definitely on their shore.

Finally, I think sometimes writing is how I get into the flow

describes. I sure don’t catch it surfing, listening to jazz, scrolling mindlessly through social media, or gambling.

But I would like to get into his type of flow because Ted puts out a lot of good writing.

Anyway, all that should keep a good reader going and thinking for awhile.

Now here’s the bad news: this will be the final installment of Tuesday evening reading. Because the pacing has gotten more like three times a month, it’s beginning to infringe on my regular Wednesday column, as they come out about 12 hours apart.

I’ve also noticed that I haven’t done a Monday Memory in awhile, so I decided that moving TER to Monday would space my stuff out better and may just convince me to fill in some of the off weeks with a Monday Memory I enjoy writing anyway.

So, the new schedule will be:

Monday: either MER, a Monday Memory, or nothing, depending on my mood and amount of time to write.

Wednesday: my regular column both here and at The Patriot Post.

Thursday: my weekly column at The Knothole.

Saturday: my regular column here.

Sunday: on occasion, a treatise on faith.

Dang, that’s a lot of writing. Hope you enjoy reading it. (And see below.)

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there now.