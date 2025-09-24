Michael Swartz

Michael and Jack, I love you guys but I'm a long way from wanting to see a Constitutional Convention. How will the delegates be selected? Is ratification 50 plus one percent of 3/4 of the states? I'm so conservative, I still believe a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Just give me fair elections and I believe the people will do the right thing. Let's work on that first. Without fair elections, no system will work.

Those against an Article V Convention conveniently don't read Article V, where it says ratification requires a 3/4 vote of the states. Precedent says each amendment is handled as a single item to be voted on, so a "runaway" convention would produce a lot of amendments. What are the odds in a center-right country that 3/4 of the states would decide communism (or some other defective system) was preferable to freedom?

Those against are against because they're against. That's their only reason, and it's not good enough.

The decision on whether to support an Article V Convention or not should be "do we need to add to or amend the Constitution?" Simple binary choice.

