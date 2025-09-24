And you better believe it. Thank you, Ronaldus Maximus.

Last week we celebrated Constitution Day - such that the celebration was, since people don’t tend to take the holiday anywhere as seriously as it should be.

Regardless, the reason I bring this up - and promoted it from odds and ends - is, while I was a registered Republican for most of my adult life, since moving up to Delaware in 2019 I’ve been registered with the Constitution Party. And last week I received an e-mail from them commemorating the occasion of Constitution Day, which was fine until I took exception to the following, final paragraph:

Today we have people pushing for another convention to open up the U.S. Constitution for changes; great and small. The Constitution Party opposes these attempts that put the constitutional protections of our natural rights at risk and we encourage everyone to contact their State legislatures to tell them to refuse to go along with such efforts. We also encourage those in States that have made application or passed resolutions, to contact their State legislatures to call for a recission.

According to the CP Platform:

We oppose any attempt to call for a Constitutional convention, for any purpose whatsoever, because it cannot be limited to any single issue, and such convention could seriously erode our Constitutionally protected unalienable rights.

You people are so wrong on this one it makes my hair hurt - luckily, I don’t have all that much anymore. Hopefully next year wiser heads will prevail and make Delaware yet another state to call for a Constitutional convention.

I looked up on a Constitutional website the method to ratify a Constitutional amendment. In all of the previous instances, Congress took the lead, but there is a second, heretofore unused path that is the subject of my diatribe because, quite frankly, Congress is about the WORST vehicle to save us from themselves:

The second way to ratify an amendment is by state constitutional conventions. States first petition Congress for approval and then call these special conventions into session. It requires 34 states to be on board with holding these conventions for this pathway to proceed. This means that legislatures in two-thirds of the states must be willing to move in this direction. Conventions in three-fourths of the states must approve, or ratify, the amendment for it to pass. This amounts to 38 states total.

So far, the Convention of States movement has gotten 19 states to agree to a Constitutional Convention focused on this proposition: “limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials.” Sounds pretty good, don’cha think?

Unfortunately, the Constitution Party seems to have a heavy influence from the John Birch Society, which is dead set against a Constitutional convention because they fear a “runaway convention.” As evidence, they cite the original 1787 gathering which was only, as they claim, supposed to tweak the Articles of Confederation which initially guided our fledgling nation.

What was originally a “limited” convention for the “sole and express purposes of revising the Articles of Confederation” had transformed into a runaway convention producing an entirely brand new Constitution. With such clear precedent, who is to say it will not happen again?

But who is to say it will? And what would the JBS suggest we do in its place? Well, here you go:

Below are the tools you can use to go on offense against out-of-control big government without resorting to the very risky and inappropriate Article V convention procedure. Basically, Making America STATES Again consists of creating an informed electorate that will hold its state and federal representatives responsible for enforcing the Constitution, and in particular for living up to Article VI, Clause 2 (only laws made in pursuance of the Constitution are constitutional) and Clause 3 (all state and federal representatives should obey their oath to support the Constitution).

They posit that we should follow Article VI instead, which has to do with state’s rights and nullification.

Imagine what constitutionalist state legislatures and Congress could accomplish! State legislatures can phase out unconstitutional programs by simply dropping out of them or nullifying them, if necessary. Congress can complete the phasing out of unconstitutional programs by repealing all federal and international agencies and programs that are not authorized by the Constitution. This would enable federalism, freedom, and prosperity to flourish again. Furthermore, at the ballot box, an informed electorate can hold its elected representatives accountable to their oath to support the Constitution, thus ensuring the perpetuation of constitutionally limited government that would protect our freedom and prosperity. The solution to reining in out-of-control big government and returning to constitutional government is that simple.

And that’s a good solution, but here’s the problem: these government officials have no interest in policing themselves like that. (There’s also that pesky Supremacy Clause.) If anything, our state legislature is going way out of its way to ignore the Constitution and consolidate power at both the federal and state levels - witness the SB159 debacle to override a local government that said “no!” to wind turbines. Nor would they allow a locally elected constitutional Sheriff to be a law enforcer, even though that’s a viable alternative for protection of Constitutional rights.

On the other hand, I think the Article VI idea is a solution that can go hand-in-hand with an Article V Constitutional convention. Fealty to our founding document needs to be complete, not something where we pick and choose which pieces to conform with based on prevailing political winds.

So, to the JBS crowd inside the Constitution Party I posit the following questions: with the lack of success we’ve had so far in getting Congress and all the state legislatures to do their respective jobs, what harm is there in trying a different tactic? Are you insane enough to believe that the same old same old is going to be effective after not being so for the last century-plus - and arguably back to the time of Lincoln?

We may be on the cutting edge of national revival thanks to the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk. (Perhaps it’s the long-awaited Great Awakening.) What we also need is a political revival in hewing to the Constitution and using our power to rein in an overwhelming federal government, utilizing EVERY tool in our toolbox.

And if you think I’m a Johnny-come-lately to this, here’s something I wrote almost twenty years ago as one of the first posts in my predecessor website:

It’s time for my adopted party to get it together. (And also hold a gathering closer to me, since Nevada is a bit of a hike.) We’re running out of time to save our republic.

