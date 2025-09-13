Michael Swartz

David Wolosik
9h

Good thoughts Michael. Acting out of bitterness and revenge only creates more. What I found most astonishing reading more about Charlie Kirk was he NEVER got angry or lost his composure. How remarkable.

However, Jesus was not subtle when he tore up the Temple. Anger is justified in certain situations.

Charles R. Jarvis
15h

I was waiting, Michael. Thanks for sharing. I’ve given a message several limes over the last few years entitled the most dangerous four letter word… evil.

