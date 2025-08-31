A different photo of my church.

A phrase I’ve heard bandied about lately is “good trouble.” In the modern usage of the term it means to agitate against the present government in support of “progressive” (read: regressive) causes.

My definition of that, though, might include Jesus overturning the tables at the temple (Matthew 21:12-13) where He said, “It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.” That was some good trouble there.

My fellow Christians may not always be aware of this, but when you signed up for the gig it was likely you weren’t going to win many popularity contests. Our modern culture has made it just fine and dandy to pick on Christians (and Jews) while staying away from poking fun of atheists or certain other religions, such as Islam. You need a good sense of humor and a strong cheek to turn when you try to follow Jesus.

Having said that, just think of what people talk about. Perhaps it’s the crowd I hang out with, but my ears perk up when someone is described as a “good Christian.” Given that description, I can make the assumption that, in most cases, they’re fair dealing, honest, and pleasant to be around because they have a positive attitude toward life - and isn’t that a good way to live?

I’ve been encouraged of late to read that young people are embracing worship in a way that previous generations have not. After all, when you think about it, what does the world really have for them? They’ve seen their parents stress out over getting “stuff” and indulge in worldly pleasures that eventually only lead to heartbreak - alcoholism or drug abuse, cheating on their spouse with that affair they couldn’t resist, or some other tragedy that could have been prevented had they lived more toward the straight and narrow and focused on what’s really important, especially the family that’s otherwise often left in tatters.

Seems to me there’s some longstanding book that gives those who read and study it some really good life hacks - and it’s (still) the most popular book in the world. Imagine that.

But let me pull the beam out of my eye. I’m also going to tell you right now that I’m not the person to follow if you seek perfection. Lord knows I have tested the patience of my Creator on many, many occasions, but He must have had a plan for me to be here and saying these things with the God-given talents I have. If they lead just one person to the Lord, I will hope that’s a step toward being praised as a “good and faithful servant.”

Now I also want to say that, while being on one particular political team is a good indication a person is a Christian, it’s not exclusive either way. Certainly there are good Christians who lean left politically and heathens who lean to the right. But those who go out and mock us about the “sky fairy” generally seem to be left of center politically. That’s the group who needs our thoughts and prayers, even if they do believe they’re not effective. Hopefully they join many millions of their peers in figuring out the truth before it’s too late.

There’s nothing wrong with my Christian friends who are left of center, but I’m one who likes to keep Caesar in his place and only render unto him what is his, if you know what I mean.

Anyway, I didn’t want to write a long piece, but this has been on my heart to write for awhile. As I said above, you need a good sense of humor and a strong cheek to turn when you try to follow Jesus. But the benefits package turns out to be fantastic!

So this post is intended to cause some real “good trouble.” Pray for revival!

