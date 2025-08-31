Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
16h

A M E N ! Thanks, Michael.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Swartz
nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
17h

amen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Swartz and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture