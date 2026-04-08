Photo by Logan Voss on Unsplash . I think that’s my tax bill right here.

Each week, something that often ends up in my spam folder is the missive I get from Timmy Sarah McBride, my Congress critter. This past week McBride was talking about a tax proposal that (s)he’s co-sponsoring. I decided to respond with this e-mail:

I saw the provision you were co-sponsoring called the Working Americans Tax Cut Act, and I have to say that it’s a terrible idea because it’s going to penalize those who create the jobs. “And importantly, this tax cut is paid for the right way: by asking the wealthiest to pay their fair share. Not working families. Not seniors. Not people already stretched thin.“ Are you serious? A “surcharge” for those who make over a million dollars? You must not be familiar with our system, because the wealthier taxpayers already pay more than their “fair share” based on their percentage of overall income vs. their tax burden. In Delaware, the top 1% pay 30% in tax but make just 15% of income, so I’d say that’s more than a “fair share.” And I say that as one of those who is in the middle, since I’m nowhere near being a millionaire. In fact, I’ve been a “working American” most of my adult life and I almost always have to pay additional taxes because I have a side job as a 1099 employee. If you really desire that badly to “soak the rich” what you need to sponsor is the FairTax. (H.R. 25.) Rich people buy a lot of goods, so a consumption-based tax would be skewed to have them pay more, while average people pay less because they buy fewer expensive goods. Unfortunately, all the tax code we have now is effective for is controlling behavior, since there are deductions for favored activities. (Spending less money as a federal government would be helpful, too.) I suppose the question I have for you is whether you believe I’m working for myself or working for the government. After all, the government pays itself first out of every check I get (except my 1099) which means I have to come begging in the next week or so to see what my toll will be. (Hopefully the Trump tax cuts will help in that regard - despite your vote to INCREASE my taxes.) I’ve run up against my character limit so that’s all for now.

Now I get to extend my remarks.

We have a tax code that’s ineffective in many ways: it doesn’t create enough revenue, it’s way too complicated for the average person to understand, and the only people who make out with it are the ones profiting off the system (hello, TurboTax? Love you guys but $300 because I have to do two states and federal and don’t qualify for “free” filing? Ridiculous.)

And it’s not just the federal government. With the exception of a few states that have seen their popularity and population increase because they are deemed tax-friendly (no income tax), most of us labor under the twin punishment of giving a toll to both federal and state government out of our income. (That doesn’t count FICA and Medicare, either.)

While a consumption tax isn’t a perfect solution, there are those advantages I noted in the McBride letter as well as the whole idea that you get to keep more of what you make instead of the government taking the cream off the top. Just like the idea that your house will never be truly yours as long as there’s property tax, though, it’s likely not in the cards that we will ever see a day when the tax system accrues to our benefit and not that of the bureaucrats. The older I get, the more jaded and cynical I get as well.

What McBride and company want to do is take what is already a rather steeply regressive tax system that’s supposed to soak the rich but ends up being full employment for tax accountants who figure out the loopholes and punish achievement more with their “surcharge.” If someone is wealthy enough, they’ll just go someplace where the tax man is more friendly. It will just be on a global scale rather than the outflow of people and capital we’ve seen from New York to Florida and California to Texas, as examples. Surely there are nations who will cater to American wealth, and the rest of us will be compelled to take up the slack of voracious spending and eternal debt the federal government continues to provide. (Have to keep those fraudsters and grifters in the money somehow.)

It’s just another bad idea from a party that somehow specializes in them.

*I call my Congressperson “he” because I’m sure he would test that way if he were an Olympic athlete, as Jennifer Sey explains. As it is, he’s just a real-life Max Klinger - who, ironically, dressed that way in order to prove he was crazy to the Army. (I wrote about this in one of my early Substacks.)

Unfortunately, the nation’s largest Congressional district - Delaware is the most-populated state with one Representative, far larger than the average district of about 800,000 people - is represented by someone who used national money to secure a local Senate seat and parlay that into his role as transgender leader rather than accurately represent the state of his birth.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.