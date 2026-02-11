Stone Bryson is a content creator, so it’s natural he uses his AI artistic talents to make this image called “Content Creator.” Used by permission.

In about 4 1/2 months, I will be at my four-year anniversary of this Substack. During that time, it has gone from a place where a writer could go and ply his or her trade to a multimedia extravaganza which has added Notes to be more like Facebook or X, a Chat feature to be like Messenger, podcasts to be more like Spotify, and now video and television because they think they’re a wannabe Youtube. I guess they’ve invested the pocket change I placed there a couple years back, so can I cash out while the getting is good?

One of those I support on Substack, Stone Bryson, has his own frustrations with the place, which is why he’s moved his most of his work to Ko-Fi.

Speaking of Substack? It has launched a streaming ‘TV’ app for Apple TV and Google TV. Yes, you read that right. TV. Tee-Vee. As in… television. From a platform once dedicated to ‘the written word’. As I mentioned in a now-deleted Note (which very few people saw, because ‘algorithm’), if you were still one of those gentle souls holding out hope that Substack would, at any point, listen to its userbase (of independent writers) and get back to its roots… well, there you go. They are fully invested in serving the MSM-rejects (like Jim Acosta, who was fawningly mentioned in the announcement), and care not about us struggling writers, nor about our concerns. I will admit it was momentarily gratifying to read the comment section of the announcement; smaller creators - those of us who, with our efforts, helped keep the lights on here during the early days - saw the proverbial writing on the wall, and were absolutely eviscerating them for this ridiculous ‘TV’ app. They accused the Brass of abandoning the platform’s core identity (again… the written word) in pursuit of easy profits and cheap clicks. (…) I know I am beating a tired drum, but I cannot help but think this is the final nail in the Substack coffin… at least, the Substack for which most of us signed up. The glorious era of the ‘independent writer’ on this platform ended with this ‘TV’ announcement, and I am convinced within a year or two this place will be unrecognizable. I’m still going to be here - in fact, I plan to post more public posts soon - but I am under no illusions or expectations any longer.

Since I have gained a few subscriptions and followers since this all began, allow me to explain why I am here. I used to do a WordPress site - which is still extant but hasn’t been updated since 2022 - but I found it’s quite a bit of work to keep a website and domain updated for the few readers I had. The best feature about Substack was that it was easy enough for the WordPress person like me to adapt to its writing and posting style, plus it had the backend that allowed me instant feedback on how well-read a particular piece was: as I noted a couple weeks ago, the 200 readers per post that would put some broadside into my top 10 for 2025 (out of over 150 posts) is rapidly becoming the average as this election year cranks up. (It’s a far cry from the 30 or 40 I might get most of the time in year one as well.) My subscription number (at least until last Wednesday’s post) was up 35% year-over-year, but it’s coming back in the right direction once again.

But I am strictly a child of the written word. While I have played around a little bit with the podcast feature on Substack, I really don’t think I’m the type to be successful at it. (Having said that, though, I’d be happy being a guest on someone else’s podcast, particularly when I get closer to finishing my next book or if they like to talk Delaware or Constitutional politics, but the hosting part isn’t for me.) Therefore, it logically follows that if I’m so adverse to doing a simple podcast, I’m certainly not going to place my face for radio and voice for print on the air.

Once upon a time Substack was billed as a place where you could work to build your audience and eventually get paid for it. Granted, I make a modest amount from paid subscribers who back me as a matter of principle - since I don’t do strictly paid content anymore - but not even enough to declare it for tax purposes. (Really, it pays for my hosting fee at my old site to keep that archive and to pay for my Substack habit of helping some others out, like the aforementioned Stone Bryson.) However, since they’ve gone upscale, Substack’s big news and promotional aim is often announcing whatever celebrity or politician (and their built-in audience of social media followers) has started a Substack, which in their case likely won’t be a written one per se but more focused on video and television. When I go to my Substack home page, I even see what “new bestsellers” are out there, not that I’ll subscribe to any of them because most of them have to do with the dreck which passes for pop culture these days. I’d rather know about the new worstsellers who write good content but haven’t gotten their big break yet.

A few months ago I noted that most of the Substacks I subscribe to have modest audiences of their own - the largest is Ted Gioia’s The Honest Broker, which was probably one of the first dozen or so I subscribed to as a means of broadening my interests - what do I have in common with a jazz musician and author? I think he’s in the 250,000 range now. Second place might be Jeff Childers of Coffee & Covid, since I believe he’s around 200k. Most, though, run in the high three or low four figures, which is somewhat above my peer group as I’m in the 300-350 range.

But in my quest to have 100 reads I intentionally sought out those with smaller numbers, from the low thousands down, with many being state-based politically-minded Substacks like mine. It’s the little guys who work hard on content, and a reminder of where I started. (While I enjoy reads like bad cattitude or Libs of TikTok, I think they have plenty of subscribers without me.) That’s why I enjoy doing my MER, since those I subscribe to deserve to be shared and it’s not my fault Substack drops the ball on them. I look at it this way: More reads = more articles to choose from = better content to share. I was pleased to share something from over 70 different Substacks in the last year-plus I did MER.

If Substack blows up its business model and becomes just like everyone else, it’s the folks like me who will get lost in the shuffle. But I thought Stone’s complaint was pertinent enough to amplify to my subscribers and followers in the hopes that more people get it and use Substack for the purpose they deem best.

But do so with a warning: Substack, ignore us at your peril.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.