Not necessarily an endorsement (although I think he would be a good Governor for Maryland) but an illustration of the issue.

Last Wednesday I talked about how news coverage has devolved into the horserace aspect between the red team and the blue team. But because most sources of mainstream news are left-leaning, they tend to dismiss certain issues that are really important to people or - worse - play up things that folks really don’t care about in their everyday lives. The hype over climate change has been one example - unfortunately, much bad policy has been brought on because those few who do care about the issue also have the wherewithal to make those changes, to our detriment.

On the Republican side of things, the same goes for so-called “electability.” For years, party leaders have correctly stressed that they can’t bring about change if they don’t hold office; however, corollary to that is the notion that, in order to bring about necessary change, you should govern in bold colors rather than pale pastels - the model of Ronald Reagan, who by the way, never worked with a Republican House yet showed leadership and got along well enough with Democrat House Speaker Tip O’Neill to get lasting results. It didn’t hurt that he was the Great Communicator and could get the people behind him to convince the opposition to go along with needed reforms.

But Reagan was a once-a-generation leader. Instead, it’s been my experience that Republicans, who are easily cowed by the media, govern in such a way that they become the pale pastels. My home state of Ohio is littered with those examples to a point where their state government could hardly be called conservative despite long stints with a GOP trifecta.

Knowing this, imagine what it’s like to be in a state which is almost hopelessly Democrat, such as the state in which I work, Maryland. While there are several GOP primary candidates for Governor this year, the state’s Republicans are basically split into two camps: they either support the blend of populist conservatism preached by Dan Cox or the ”electability” of former Democrat Ed Hale. To give you a clue as to the state of the Maryland GOP, without one election being held the Democrats already have 19 seats won in the State Senate and 68 seats won in the State House because no Republican ran in those districts. (Majorities are 24 and 71 in those bodies, respectively - so the R’s would have to practically run the table in contested elections to gain a majority and that’s not happening.)

Unfortunately for Cox, regardless of how good he is on the issues, people would point to the fact that he was absolutely obliterated in the 2022 election, losing by 32 points to current Governor Wes Moore. Moore had over twice as many votes as Cox, who got zero support from former Republican governor Larry Hogan. (Rather than be loyal to his party, Hogan got in a snit and stopped caring about the race when his choice for Governor, Kelly Schulz, lost in the GOP primary. But that was par for the course for Larry.) That’s the contention of the Hale side, who would accept a platform with the depth of a pie tin just to have a Republican back in the governor’s mansion. The obvious question: would he stand up against the excesses of the radical Democrat Maryland General Assembly? Larry Hogan seldom did and sold out Eastern Shore farmers and Western Maryland energy interests, among most of the rest of Maryland, somewhere along the line in the process.

Basically, what a state like Maryland or Delaware needs is a Republican candidate for Governor who comes across as a moderate (so as not to scare off the suburban housewives who aren’t quite hip to the merits of conservatism on social issues) but will also have the stones to say, “If the Democrats in our General Assembly pass x or y, it will be vetoed and I will use my bully pulpit to tell you why I’m vetoing it, for the good of the people.” It would then be up to the people who care to melt the phone lines and line up at the offices of Democrats and say, “you better sustain this veto.”

Not that I will ever run for office again, but if I did, my philosophy would be one of practically every bill I introduce would have the word “repeal” in it: repeal green regulations, repeal excessive taxation, repeal gay “marriage” and unfettered abortion rights, and so on. But realizing I’m over here at the edge of the Bell Curve, what we need are the candidates who will lead the transition to that point. The hard part is finding that sweet spot to kick off the process.

We all know conservative Republican governance works well whereas liberals tend to make places into shitholes - otherwise, Florida and Texas would be backwater states and people would flock to California for its pleasant climate. As we know, the opposite is occurring. Perhaps voting with one’s feet is working too well for places like ours where the conservative population is bailing, but I’m going to stay and fight for at least a little while. Crappy government shouldn’t be a reason one has to move when we can change it.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.