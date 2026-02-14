The differences are getting more stark in this building.

Imagine you were presented this as a resolution:

WHEREAS, the loss of human life is always tragic, and the General Assembly extends its sincere condolences to the families and loves ones affected; and WHEREAS, the right to peaceful protest is a fundamental constitutional freedom that must be respected and protected; and WHEREAS, federal law enforcement officers, including agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security, are tasked with enforcing federal law, often under rapidly evolving and dangerous circumstances; and WHEREAS, maintaining public safety requires balancing constitutional rights with lawful enforcement responsibilities; and WHEREAS, accountability and transparency are best served through impartial investigations, due process, and a full review of all facts; and WHEREAS, rhetoric that prejudges investigations or undermines law enforcement institutions risks further escalation and division during already tense situations. NOW, THEREFORE: BE IT RESOLVED that the Senate of 153rd General Assembly of the State of Delaware hereby expresses sympathy for the tragic loss of life and support for those grieving. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Senate affirms the right to peaceful protest while condemning violence, intimidation, and unlawful conduct by any individual. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Senate recognizes the difficult and dangerous conditions under which federal law enforcement officers operate and affirms their duty to enforce the law consistent with constitutional standards. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Senate supports fact-based investigations, due process, and accountability through appropriate legal channels, free from political pressure or presumption.

How would you vote?

Like a good lawyer, I already know the answer to my question before I bring it up. This was the text of SR16, which recently came up before the Delaware Senate.

Now mind you, most resolutions that come up before the Senate, whether joint resolutions intended to be sent to the House after passage, or Senate-only resolutions like this one, pass unanimously. I know this because I keep a spreadsheet for every vote so I can do the Delaware Accountability Project every two years, including later this summer. The only previous Senate Resolution this session which wasn’t unanimous passage was the one regarding Senate rules, as Republicans objected to not having committee votes recorded by name. (They are simply recorded as to how many members voted to pass it, how many voted against, and how many advanced the bill “on its merits.”) From my previous experience doing Maryland’s legislative checkup, I know the (not so) Free State records committee votes by name and it’s helpful for accountability, so I can see the GOP’s objections.

Now let me give you another resolution:

WHEREAS, the right to peaceful protest of the government is a fundamental right enshrined in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution; and WHEREAS, Constitutional amendments are rendered meaningless if federal agents are permitted to deploy deadly force against the public with no consequences; and WHEREAS, in recent weeks and months, across the country multiple deaths have occurred from actions of agents of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) and the United States Border Patrol (“Border Patrol”), which are agencies within the United States Department of Homeland Security; and WHEREAS, state-level officials have faced federal barriers to investigating conduct and deaths that occur in their jurisdiction; and WHEREAS, the continued operations of ICE and the Border Patrol in communities throughout the United States without clear transparency and accountability for their actions has increased tensions and undermined public safety and trust; and WHEREAS, the public’s trust in law enforcement is critical to public safety and the safety of law enforcement officers themselves, and abuses of power damage that trust. NOW, THEREFORE: BE IT RESOLVED that the Senate of the 153rd General Assembly of the State of Delaware hereby condemns and expresses its outrage over tragic killings at the hands of federal agents. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Senate calls for the immediate cessation of excessive conduct by federal law enforcement, as that serves to undermine the public’s faith and trust in government, and in all law enforcement, including the use of deadly force in response to non-violent conduct. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Senate calls for accountability when federal agents use deadly force, including through independent, state-level investigations free from automatic federal immunity. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Senate urges all agents of the United States Department of Homeland Security, including ICE and the Border Patrol, and all federal officials, to respect the United States Constitution and the First Amendment, and to view peaceful protests not as a threat, but as a defining strength of American democracy.

As you may have guessed, this was SR17, which was introduced the same day.

SR16 failed 6-0, as 14 of the 15 Democrats sat on their hands and failed to vote. (The other Democrat, Senator Ray Seigfried, was “absent” although he was present 14 minutes earlier to vote for SR17, which was considered first despite being introduced later. It passed 15-0 as the Republicans wouldn’t consider the second resolution, having written the first one.)

You talk about petty partisan bullshit, well, we have it in our Delaware Senate. I doubt a word would have been said if the Republicans hadn’t introduced a resolution supporting law enforcement, but Democrats won’t do that. I’m sorry, guys, but that “clear transparency and accountability for their actions” ship sailed a long time ago after all we’ve been through with the coverups of government actions in previous administrations. I’d like some “clear transparency and accountability” for how Somalis got away with scamming the taxpayers for so long, for example, or even just why we allowed so many illegal aliens here in the first place. If it weren’t for that, well, we’d probably just go back to the good old days when Barack Obama kept kids in cages and racked up deportation numbers to make him look good, with no Democrat saying a peep in objection.

And let’s talk about peaceful protest for a moment. Standing by the highway waving signs like the AWFLs around here do every week with occasional larger events, yes, that’s peaceful. So were TEA Party protests or Right to Life gatherings I participated in. (I remember having a police officer assigned to one of our Planned Parenthood protests, though, in case we got out of hand. Yeah, right.)

Yet the protests in question in what I called “blue state crapholes” the other day weren’t peaceful because participants actively interfered with law enforcement operations. That’s how two people got shot. Don’t interfere and stay out of the way as they do their job, you don’t get shot. Simple as that, but Democrats don’t seem to get that basic fact because it interferes with their obstructionist agenda.

Unfortunately, we only elect 11 Senators this time around (although every House seat is up for grabs.) However, it’s still possible to swing the Senate to the GOP despite the low numbers; they would have to pretty much run the table but it can be done.

Let’s bring Delaware back to sanity this November, because this situation is untenable.

Also, in case you’re wondering, I decided to change the accent color to a crimson red so it would be easier to notice my links, which didn’t come out as well in the brown color I previously used as an homage to my old site. I tried a deep green but then you couldn’t see links at all, so red it is.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.