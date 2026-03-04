It doesn’t matter that Delaware has been a Democrat trifecta for almost two decades: if there’s a problem the default reaction is to blame Republicans in Washington, D.C. But voters may be getting wise to it.

I don’t subscribe (at least not yet) to David Ziffer, but apparently Diane L. Gruber does because that’s where I caught his critique of Minnesota Republicans as she reposted it on America First Re-Ignited.

In it, Ziffer talks about how the state is actually rather purple for state politics but fails to perform as well as they could because the state GOP concentrates on the wrong things, like statewide office. Instead, as I read it, his advice is threefold:

Pick your battles. At this stage it’s not smart to contest races that are statewide or in hopeless areas. Practice long-term community engagement. Ziffer, however, notes that there should be a statewide coordination that focuses on winnable areas. Tell stories. In this aspect, you’re countering a longtime Democrat trend of trying to find “victims” of policies by finding local success stories.

Obviously, Delaware is a little different than Minnesota, which (for a state that has a nationally longest 13-election streak of voting for a Democrat for President thanks to Carter/Mondale) is quite purple legislatively, to the extent where it is NOT a Democrat trifecta: the GOP holds their House and is one member away from holding their Senate. They just can’t win statewide elections.

With that in mind, I decided to take a look at the state of play here in Delaware. As it happens, I live in what is currently the second-safest Republican district in the state for both House and Senate, but that pales in comparison with how some districts in New Castle County are stacked for Democrats.

On the voter registration total charts the state provides, there are three classifications: Republicans, Democrats, and others, that classification being the catchall for everyone from those “barely left of militia” members of the Constitution Party like me to the socialists of the Green Party or Working Families Party, along with a healthy dose of true independents (there is an Independent Party of Delaware I always call the IPoDs) and others who declare no party affiliation, often because they are automatically registered at the DMV. The latter two groups make up most of the “other” category.

I also decided to see about trends, going back in time to when the current districts were set in May 2022. (The newest survey is from the first of February this year.) To do this, I divided the 62 local districts (21 Senate, 41 House) into fourteen groups:

Solid R or Solid D : a situation where the percentage of one party’s voters is more than 15% ahead of any other category.

Republican or Democrat : a situation where the percentage of one party’s voters is 10-15% clear of either of the other categories.

Leans R or Leans D : a situation where the leading party has a 5-10% lead over the other major party.

Leans RI or Leans DI : a situation where the leading party has a 5-10% lead over the independents, with the other major party in third.

Toss-up RI, RD, IR, ID, DR, DI: the leading party is less than 5% ahead of the second stated party.

It seems complicated, but not every category is represented. Out of 62 seats, this is how the voting districts shook out in May of 2022:

Solid R (1 House)

Republican (1 Senate, 2 House)

Leans R (2 Senate, 3 House)

Tossup DR (2 House), meaning the D’s had a slight registration advantage over the Republicans.

Tossup RD (2 Senate, 4 House) meaning the R’s had a slight registration edge over the Democrats.

Leans DI (overall Senate - the aggregate of all 21 districts)

Leans D (3 Senate, 2 House)

Democrat (3 House)

Solid D (13 Senate, 25 House, overall House - the aggregate of all 41 districts)

The Democrats had set the table for themselves, with a registration advantage in the Senate of 16-5 and House of 31-10. In that 2022 election the Democrats increased their Senate bulge from 14-7 to 15-6 by winning a seat in Sussex County, moving up from 26-15 to 27-14 in the House in 2024 by taking the seat formerly held by GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike Ramone in New Castle County.

However, the electorate is significantly changing, as the “other” category is chipping away from both sides. Let’s move up to February 2026 to find:

Republican (1 House)

Leans RI (1 Senate, 3 House)

Tossup DR (1 House)

Tossup ID (1 Senate). Senate District 16 now has a plurality of independents but is represented by a Republican.

Tossup IR (1 Senate, 5 House). All of these districts (Senate District 15, House Districts 11, 33, 34, 36, and 39) are currently represented by Republicans despite the plurality of independents.

Tossup RI (3 Senate, 3 House)

Leans DI (8 Senate, 11 House, overall Senate, overall House) A total of 19 districts joined that category over the last three-plus years.

Democrat (1 Senate, 7 House)

Solid D (6 Senate, 10 House)

By those numbers, the Senate still should be 16-5 Republican, but it should be the GOP picking up two House seats to cut the margin to 29-12. Amazingly, though, independents have placed themselves within striking distance in 36 of 62 districts in just four short years where both parties have had a turn in national office over the period. And the independents are now leading in seven of those 36.

In other words, despite the Democrat gerrymandering that has enabled the three largest districts in both the House and Senate by registered voter to all be Republican (naturally, the smallest three are Democrat), the GOP is punching a bit above its weight. Granted, there are five districts between the House and Senate where the GOP share of voters is less than 10%, so those will never be competitive, but there are only now five Senate and seven House districts where Democrats are an absolute majority, down from eight and sixteen, respectively, just four years ago. That adds a few places to the playing field with the right candidate to attract independents. Moreover, I think a good federally-mandated pruning of the voter rolls to eliminate graveyard and non-citizen voters might push a few more seats in the right direction.

The candidate who can address front-of-mind issues such as high energy costs and job creation - a category in which Delaware lags behind its peers - can make inroads into these areas.

But I’m not sure a Minnesota approach of abandoning the statewide offices to focus on local legislative seats is the proper one, given the steep hill we have to climb. I can certainly agree with the GOP prioritizing getting back the seats which were recently lost over the past four years in New Castle and Sussex counties and perhaps investing more time into those areas adjacent to the lost districts.

However, there is still value to contesting a seat, even in a “lost” district. In that respect, one is acting like a political missionary trying to convert the lost with little prospect of success in the short-term but planting the seeds for the possibility of success a few cycles down the road. That was my reasoning when I used to maintain the GOP banner in my old precinct back home in Toledo even though it was pretty solid union Democrat turf. I knew I wouldn’t win a local race but if I could move a couple dozen in the right direction it could tip something at a county or legislative level. It was only an investment of my time, and I refused to cede the field.

We can still save Delaware a seat at a time, but the time is getting short.

To that end, beginning March 10 and proceeding for the following two weeks after that, I’m doing a special “Super Tuesday” series on the current state of play of Delaware’s 62 legislative races. The first of the three parts will look at the Senate, with the other two splitting the House districts up.

Otherwise I’ll keep the regular format going, but I thought this would be a good primer for the upcoming election here in the First State. As the summer goes on I’ll dive more deeply into the local Sussex County races, but this can give people the lay of the land elsewhere.

