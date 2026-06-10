Thanks to Google Earth, I can show you where I worked on the outskirts of the Old West End from 1999-2004. My workstation was just behind the window on the upper left. At the time, the lower floor was a bank branch but they closed up about the same time my former employer did.

My Saturday was a pleasant one, as I worked on some writing. One of the top stories on my social media feed was having the “Big Boy” vintage Union Pacific steam locomotive work its way through God’s country in northwest Ohio on its way eastward for the semiquincentennial celebration in Philadelphia on July 4th, with a number of videos of the train traversing the countryside being shared. It also featured the “bunt heard ‘round the world,” a miracle squeeze play performed by a Montpelier High School player who narrowly missed being hit in the face by laying down the bunt. (Ironically, Montpelier’s teams are called the Locomotives. They used to be in the same league as my high school but switched to a more appropriate smaller-school conference a few years ago.)

All that pleasantry changed when I saw the headline, “12 shot at Ohio festival.” Seconds later, I found the city in question was Toledo and the festival was the long-running Old West End Festival.

The Old West End is a historic and venerable neighborhood in central Toledo, close by the Toledo Museum of Art. It was developed in the late 19th century as an enclave of the city’s movers and shakers, entrepreneurs who had become wealthy in the business world, whether through the glass industry, oil (northwest Ohio was once an oil field), or other manufacturing exploits centered on the rapidly-blossoming city of Toledo. As such, if you believe Copilot, it became “recognized as one of the largest collections of late Victorian, Edwardian, and Arts and Crafts homes in the United States.” Springing up along streets with the eventual tree lining to belie their “-wood” name (such as Robinwood, Parkwood, Scottwood, or Collingwood, which is the street my former place of employment is on), these houses fell into disrepair in the middle of the last century but were rediscovered and redeveloped starting in the 1970s.

It was in that era the Old West End Festival began, this year’s rendition being the 53rd annual. My ex-wife and I went a couple times in the 1990s, enjoying the houses and looking for interesting trinkets since one of its features was a neighborhood yard sale. It’s a LOT of walking since the streets are long blocks. As opposed to a traditional festival with a focal node, the OWE Festival is more of an expanded block party, although I’m sure they had designated locations with food trucks and portable restrooms.

As such, the Old West End is unique for a couple reasons, one of which is being Toledo’s answer to Rehoboth Beach: even in the 1990s, a rainbow flag would not have received a second glance there. Locals know it’s an outpost of the gay community that appreciated the architecture, many of them investing their time and effort to restore the beauty of these houses. But it’s also something of an oasis in an otherwise rundown area of the city, surrounded by neighborhoods with lesser stock that devolved into Section 8 housing as they were subdivided into apartments. My former place of employment was within sight of the local high school, which probably still has an enrollment that is over 90% black (if not, that’s at least the proportion of all people of color.) Crime and gang activity is a significant concern in those neighborhoods, and it appears that may have spilled over into Saturday’s OWE Festival. People who had less fear of the Old West End neighborhood based on its reputation of being more secure than most inner-city areas for a daytime event are now going to question that assumption thanks to this shooting.

Yet the answer doesn’t come from the knee-jerk reaction about grabbing guns. I would bet that at least half those houses in the OWE have one or more guns in them, and I would also wager that most of those guns were still collecting dust even after the events last night. The guns are in these houses for the proper reason of self-defense from intruders.

Instead, what is needed is a sea change in attitude where being “dissed” demands the disproportionate response of grabbing your gat and hunting someone down. The shooting wasn’t targeted at OWE Festival attendees; they just happened to be the unfortunate bystanders who were in the way of the errant bullets. Apparently, this was a case of two people shooting at one another: if one or the other had been a better shot we would have had a gang-related shooting in the middle of the OWE Festival with a hapless single victim bleeding out in the street and the perp running from the scene. Instead, we got a wild melee with a dozen or more people wounded and chaos reigning as the OWE Festival began to wind down (the incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. local time, when people start to take things down for the day.)

Somewhere in the dregs of our culture, it was decided that violence was the answer, regardless of the question. That’s the problem. I’m sure we will find that the shooters came from a disadvantaged background of single parenting and dependence on government as their source of (legal) income, but that’s also the fate of thousands who still grow up to be law-abiding citizens and break the chains of dependence. In the case of these shooters, who whispered the message in their ear that in order to resolve this injury they needed to gun down that person who opposed their interests?

I know in my bones that there are people in these neighborhoods who labor on the side of right, trying to bring people onto the straight but narrow path. But they are up against a tidal wave of messaging which states that to be dishonored and disrespected is a capital offense against one’s self, and turning the other cheek is not an option.

To that, taking away guns is not the answer - it just leaves those who could use it defenseless. The gun is simply a tool and a means to an end - the weapon could have been a blade or a club. It’s the idea that a weapon is needed that needs to change to give that area (as well as hundreds of other benighted regions of our nation and world) a chance for positive growth.

So pray for the victims but also pray for the Old West End neighborhood and that this incident doesn’t begin a downward spiral. Keep hope alive in that area that people can learn a lesson from this and maybe step back, take a breath, and realize that life has its setbacks, but a setback is just another term for opportunity to grow.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.