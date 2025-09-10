Photo by Documerica on Unsplash . Apparently, the photo is from 1973, when it was easier for young couples to get a modest home like these.

Over the weekend I got another of my weekly missives from LBR, claiming she had a “big announcement” when it came to addressing the housing issue. Her newsletter opened this way:

This week, I proudly launched “The New Way Home Agenda,” my comprehensive plan to take on the housing affordability crisis. For so many, home ownership – or even affordable rent – is out of reach. We are nearly 5 million homes short of meeting demand. For too long, the federal government has been missing in action.

Missing in action? It seems to me that the federal government has an entity called the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), one that we are proposing to spend about $70 billion on during the next fiscal year.

Regardless, in her 40-page report introducing the legislative program, LBR harkened back to the days of President Lyndon Baines Johnson, whose administration demanded the creation of HUD sixty years ago:

“We now have new means to win new rights for every American in every city and on every country road. That new right is the fundamental and the very precious American right to a roof over your head — a decent home.” These were the words then-President Lyndon B. Johnson said after he signed the historic Housing and Urban Development Act into law nearly 60 years ago. As President Johnson said, it is a “precious American right to have a roof over your head.” But for too many people across this country, the American dream of having a decent place to call home — to celebrate all of life’s milestones, joys, trials, and tribulations — is a dream not attainable.

As I mentioned in MER on Monday, my ex-wife and I bought our first house in 1991, when I was 26. It was a two-story house built in 1925, about 1,100 square feet, with three bedrooms and one bath. Aside from being two stories on a 25-foot wide lot (platted in the 19th century), it wasn’t all that different in composition from the starter ranch homes returning GIs and their wives purchased in the late 1940s and early 1950s in suburbia to start their lives together.

This agenda includes common sense policies that put forward a bold vision for solving this crisis. From cutting red tape and rezoning, to incentivizing supply, to reimagining our communities to make them more livable, attainable, and affordable, these policy solutions are intended to be a framework on which we build consensus and act.

Therein lies the problem with the federal government. Now I will admit that we utilized an FHA loan to buy the house, and I think there was incentive as we were first-time homebuyers. I don’t recall having much of a down payment to provide. But our transaction 34 years ago was beneficial to three parties:

We had a house and a chance to build equity. The house was desirable to us because we were settled in an acceptable school district in a neighborhood we enjoyed living in. It was so enjoyable that eventually we got together with our neighbors to have block parties, asking the city to close the street for a day so the kids could run at will. (And they did.) We had a good old time.

The lender was getting a decent rate of return on the loan. I think it was 6% interest, which was the going rate at the time. We never refinanced the home, which I sold 11 years later (after our divorce) for $55,000. I used a lot of that equity as a down payment on the next house I bought, out in the suburbs.

The government got a taxpaying entity who invested a little bit in the upkeep of the house and didn’t utilize a lot of city services except for water and sewer. Otherwise, we never had the cops called on us and managed not to burn the place down. I think the worst thing that happened was having to call the phone company to replace their wire that wore out from dragging on the roof of my neighbor’s garage in the wind.

I’m sure it wasn’t quite that simple, but it wasn’t complicated either.

But remember I said up top that the federal government was spending $70 billion this year on housing and urban development. Without a lot of digging I couldn’t tell you what proportion of that is the subsidy for people who get housing assistance, what part goes to development and repair of various physical plants, and so on and so forth. Regardless, I don’t think the federal government has the answers.

And don’t forget the three of us who benefitted from our transaction 34 years ago. Unfortunately, since then the beneficiaries seem to have shifted: new homes being built are often snapped up by investment firms that intend to recoup their money by renting them out. Of course, their purchase of the house (sometimes buying whole subdivisions) drives up prices for the rest of us, but the sellers who developed the subdivisions don’t mind because these corporations have deep pockets and gave them top dollar, not to mention basically saved them the labor of selling each individual home. The ones who get the shaft are prospective home buyers who see the supply drying up and increasing in price to a point that’s more than they can afford.

And prices have gone up. We bought our present house six years ago, and I’m constantly badgered by my lender to take advantage of the equity in our home. While an inflation calculator determines the price should have gone up about $65,000 in that time, I’m getting solicited for up to $120,000 in claimed equity. (Knowing that a brand new, smaller house with no garage is being constructed about 2 miles down the road for $70,000 more than we paid, the equity number is relatively in the ballpark.) And that’s good, except increasing property taxes and insurance costs are outstripping inflation as well.

While no one wants to see the value of their investment go down, the first question I have is whether we are being led right into another housing bubble like we had in the Great Recession?

The second question I have that speaks to LBR’s agenda is why the emphasis on apartments and what the report calls “missing middle housing,” defined as “A range of multifamily or clustered housing types, such as duplexes, fourplexes, and courtyard apartments, designed to fit the scale and character of existing neighborhoods while meeting shifting demographic needs and providing homes at a variety of price points.” If you ask the demographic that’s actually looking for housing, guess what they want? A nice single-family house with a yard, not a shared complex. So why push these other solutions?

And then we have what is called “shared equity housing,” which basically means you own the house but don’t get all the benefits. As it’s defined:

Community Land Trusts (CLTs) are a leading shared equity model in which a non-profit, governed by community stakeholders, retains ownership of the land while allowing residents to purchase and build equity in the homes. Resale prices are restricted to preserve long-term affordability. Unlike traditional subsidy programs, shared equity models only require a one-time public investment to remain affordable, making them a financially sustainable investment.

As an example, here’s one in Florida that explains:

In exchange for a reduced purchase price and affordable homeownership opportunity, when a CLT homeowner decides to sell a CLT home (which does not include the land), he/she agrees to sell the home to another low to moderate income household for a price that is predetermined by the resale formula contained in the ground lease. The formula is designed to balance equity gain for the owner at the same time that it sets a resale price that is affordable for future buyers. By limiting market appreciation, permanent affordability is ensured and initial subsidies invested in making the home affordable are spread across generations of low to moderate-income home buyers. Most importantly, this affordable housing option gives households that could otherwise only afford to rent the opportunity to take advantage of all of the benefits of home ownership — stability, security, tax benefits, and the opportunity to earn equity and appreciation in real estate that is not available through renting.

Sustainable for who? Not the person who doesn’t get the full benefit of profit to move up in the world. You’re essentially limiting your market. However, since these are local/state initiatives I’m not as cold to them as I would be a federal program.

I don’t think there are all bad ideas in the bunch, but my thought is that local initiatives can help. One solution might be to incentivize the reuse of existing housing stock by limiting or eliminating property taxes on blighted homes needing a little TLC for a period of years after ownership has begun, say years 3-10. (That would eliminate people jumping every couple years just to take advantage.)

On the zoning front, we’re trying to cut rural development by mandating one-acre lots, which is way too much for a family to afford. (Just a 3/4 acre lot around here runs $75,000 or more, not counting the septic.) I think we need to go the other way and encourage 1/2 or even 1/3 acre lots in certain areas, depending on house size (which should also figure into the equation.) A 100’ x 150’ lot with a small house is a good-sized yard for a young family - at least it was to six-year-old me.

The key in all of this is to encourage home ownership, not being shackled into tossing away money on rent for ten years and getting no equity or benefit from it. Yet the government seems to believe they can magically create “mixed-income” developments when those who are middle class try to stay away from those areas for a reason. (Of course, that gets into a discussion about generational morals and upbringing that’s not in the scope of my post. Let’s just say some people are conditioned to be poor and dependent.)

All in all, though, what LBR is doing is trying to jam a one-size-fits-all solution into a system that needs the initiative and familiarity local and state governments can provide. In the end, there’s no reason we have to spend anywhere near $70 billion federal dollars on a service that private industry might be able to provide.

