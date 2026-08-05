As you may have noticed over the last three Tuesdays, I’ve been doing an updated rundown of the state legislative races that are up this year - all 41 House districts and 11 of the 21 Senate districts. As you can see, it’s extremely likely (probably in the >99.44% range) that the Democrats will continue to hold the majority in each body just based on the races as they have shaped up.

However, there is a threshold at which the state ceases to be much of a small-r republican form of government and becomes a one-party Democrat cesspool like states such as California, Hawaii, Illinois, our neighbors in Maryland, and Massachusetts. If the Democrats win one additional seat in the House of Representatives, they will have a 28-13 majority. (They already have a 2/3 majority in the Senate at 15-6.) Here’s what that would entail, quoting the Delaware House Republican Caucus:

The 153rd General Assembly passed eight proposed constitutional amendments, which will now await consideration by the next incarnation of the state legislature. Delaware is unique in the way it alters its state constitution. It is the only state in the nation that amends its constitution without requiring approval by voters. Instead, proposed amendments become effective after receiving a minimum two-thirds approval in two consecutive General Assemblies. Unlike other lawmaking, constitutional amendments are not signed by the governor. Citizens participate indirectly in the amendment process by having an opportunity to select the members of the next General Assembly that will vote on the second leg of the proposals. In the House, constitutional amendments must receive at least 28 “yes” votes for passage and garner no fewer than 14 votes in the 21-member Senate.

That 28th Democrat vote (and yes, they basically vote in lockstep unlike the GOP) would entail some or all of the following would be added to the Delaware State Constitution, much to our detriment:

Electoral issues: no-excuse absentee voting, early voting, restoration of felon voting rights, and barring corporate business owners from voting in municipal elections. While these in and of themselves aren’t the worst thing, I don’t think any of them rise to the level of a Constitutional matter. With the exception of the last item, all of them have been addressed legislatively and are in current practice - we are free to get absentee ballots without restriction, there is early voting available for our elections, and former felons who have completed their sentence already have a way to restore their franchise. As for the municipal election matter, this should be up to the individual towns - basically people are upset that business owners have a say in local matters, particularly in our coastal communities. But shouldn’t they? There are many more people than qualifying corporate entities in a particular town, so turnout is key.

Same-sex “marriage”. That doesn’t belong in our state Constitution, or, for that matter, in our law. (We just need a case to overturn the incorrectly-decided Obergefell decision like Dobbs did for Roe v. Wade.) Marriage is solely between one man and one woman. I pretty much guarantee getting a 28th Democrat will have that obscenity passed on day one. I’m fine with civil unions which give same-sex couples the same fiscal and visitation rights as legally wed opposite-sex couples but draw the line at calling it a marriage.

Abolition of the death penalty: Placing it in the state Constitution would mean it would have to be removed someday when more serious people take back control. Delaware hasn’t had an execution since 1996 and the legislature abolished the death penalty a decade ago, which should be good enough because there have been proposals to restore it in limited cases, such as murder of a law enforcement officer. It should remain as a tool in the toolbox, but certain members of the legislature would rather give convicted murderers three hots and a cot for the rest of their days - or worse, find a bleeding-heart parole board to let them out. The recidivism rate after enacting the death penalty is zero.

There is also a proposal out there to provide for the election of a lieutenant governor should a vacancy arise prior to the last few months of his or her term, which I don’t mind as much (nor did anyone in the legislature, as it passed both chambers without objection) but I’m curious why they can’t do it legislatively?

The importance of this election, then, can’t be understated. If you’ve been reading my Super Tuesday series - particularly the last two weeks - you’ll notice that pickup opportunities for the GOP are slim but they’re defending a number of vulnerable seats this year thanks to retirements. They’re going to have to thread a fairly small needle just to hold serve, as losing another seat can be catastrophic.

If you look at our United States Constitution and its amendment process, you see it was made hard to amend by design. In Delaware’s case, it’s not only too easy to amend but pretty much shuts the people out of the process. Once the state is restored to some political sanity, perhaps it will then be time for the con-con provision to be activated.

Until then, vote wisely where you can.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.