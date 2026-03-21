Looking over the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal from a nearby inn during a February sunset. (No sun because I’m looking northeast.)

I was scrolling through social media over the weekend last week and stumbled across this list of most desirable states to move to.

Naturally, the Carolinas led the pack, but where I would have expected a place like Florida to be in the seventh spot, it turns out that’s reserved for the First State. (Florida isn’t even in the top 10 now, but when the conversation turns to a county level, Florida has 8 counties among the top 50.)

Instead, while it is a bit surprising that Idaho, Alaska, and Maine are ahead of Delaware (Tennessee was expected), the second-biggest surprise is that we finished ahead of not just Florida but also Georgia as well. (The biggest surprise is that Delaware is considered a Southern state for the exercise. We’re on the wrong side of the Mason-Dixon line.)

The strength of Delaware’s appeal, however, comes from Sussex County, which ranks 12th among the top 50 counties of interest. Not only are Kent County and New Castle County apparently not all that appealing, but Sussex County is also growing over twice as fast as Kent County to its immediate north and nearly four times as fast as New Castle County along the PA and NJ border.

What makes Delaware so attractive? I can think of four good reasons.

Cheap housing. Even a decade ago when I worked for the homebuilder whose office I inhabited (the photo from Wednesday) I realized that these out-of-staters were taking advantage of a good racket: sell the $700,000 home in Jersey, Philly, or New York and buy a $300,000 place here not far from the beach. Even Delaware’s ridiculously high 4% transfer tax isn’t all that discouraging when you’re clearing 400 large on the deal - $12,000 is just the price of doing business. No sales tax. This is important to retirees who want to have the good life, particularly when compared to other states which can charge 6% or more. That extra $350 grand in capital gains goes a little farther when you don’t have to pay sales tax. Four seasons. While Delaware isn’t the tropical paradise that Florida is, there are those who don’t mind a little bit of winter. In the time I’ve been here, there have really only been a handful of severe winters over the two decades, with maybe a half-dozen significant snowstorms. We’ve also had a year or two with only a trace of measurable snow, but on average we have maybe 3-4 decent snowstorms a winter. And while we have been brushed by tropical storms and Superstorm Sandy, it’s not hurricane alley around here, either. Proximity. If you hail from NYC and move to the Carolinas, you’re looking at a 10-12 hour drive to go see your grandkids back home. While I don’t live on the beach, I just checked and from point to point, my house in the southwest corner of Delaware to NYC, it’s 3 hours and 40 minutes. Once you get past Dover heading north, Delaware Route 1 is an interstate-grade highway which has tolls, but not ones which gouge you like PA does (even with increased tolls on the weekend.) A 4-hour drive to see the grands has its appeal when you consider the alternative of long hours in a car or the hassle of a plane trip.

These advantages work out well for retirees, which is why the beach and environs are littered with subdivisions. Between them, running like a spine between Dewey Beach and Five Points, is Coastal Highway (Delaware Route 1) which is a long business strip that has upscale dining options as well as outlet shopping.

However, what that area doesn’t have is a basis of job creation aside from health care, tourism, food service, and retail. (There is construction, too, but those jobs are temporary and only last as long as we keep building. But, man, are we building - even away from the beach in the Millsboro area.) There are enough jobs for those starting out in the latter three categories, but people sort of get stuck there without much of a career ladder to climb. And without a base of employment suitable for those over 25 and a lack of affordable housing (as the retirees and their subdivisions have priced a lot of youthful buyers out of the market) opportunities are somewhat slim for young adults. Given that, I suspect those above 50 were the ones who pushed Delaware into a top 10 desirability position.

In order to make it better for those under 50, Delaware needs to shift from being just a capital-friendly state (the reason many businesses incorporate here, even if they don’t actually employ people in the state) to a business-friendly state. With prudent cutting and trimming, Delaware could go without its gross receipts tax, which is a business punisher.

Moreover, instead of failing schools, be a model for the country and allow money to follow the child to whatever educational solution parents desire, including homeschooling and microschools where a group of parents can pool resources and hire their own teacher. That could save millions if you allow parents to choose with funding at a reduced rate.

And instead of wringing their hands over climate change that they can’t do diddly-squat about, how about bringing the price of energy down by allowing the construction of reliable additional generating capacity in-state?

There are a lot of things Delaware can do to earn that status as a desirable place to move to besides cater to retirees. But it takes the will to make the changes and, frankly, adopt some of the red state mindset that makes certain states more popular than others.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.