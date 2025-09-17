I just checked my archives, which stretch back to my monoblogue days, and found out I have made 5,881 posts. Add in the predecessor website I had on Blogspot once upon a time and I’m probably close to 6,000. If you figure that each post might average 1,000 words or so, that’s six million words I’ve placed into the public discourse. (And that doesn’t count the weekly column I do at The Patriot Post about 50 times a year, for the last 15 years or so.)

I’ve always made it a goal to write in such a way that I don’t lose any sleep at night, and it’s served me rather well. So perhaps we should give some of the amateurs a bit of slack, you know, the ones who went around celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week and woke up the next day on the unemployment line.

This is a reason I don’t do my own podcast, and since the promotional radio tour for my book I did six years ago (serving as my own booking agent, by the way) I haven’t gone out of my way to speak to the media on anything. For one thing, unless it’s a live spot, I never know how they’ll make me sound, and, secondly, I’m always worried about how I’ll be edited. People have called me wordy and verbose, and I suppose that’s true.

Instead, I like to have the time to choose my words carefully, giving out a measured response as I did for the murder in Utah last week. As I said in the tagline, “It won't be the hottest take, but that's not how I generally operate anyway.” Maybe those people who are now looking for jobs would have been well-served to remember that.

Let’s do a theoretical here, since I’m definitely not wishing ill will to the person in question. Since she’s about the same age and known as a political celebrity like Charlie was, let’s say that tomorrow someone succeeded in gunning down AOC. Whether you are on the Left or Right, the proper response is to pray for her family’s comfort and pleasant memories in this difficult time, then hope that law enforcement finds the perpetrator and brings him or her to justice. Those to my left would be best to refrain from wailing about gun control and how this is all Trump’s fault, and those who are on the Right with me would be advised to not celebrate or gloat, just as I said about people on the Left with what happened last week. In fact, the sentiment I expressed initially is all that needs to be said. If someone holds a candlelight vigil for her and you feel inclined to participate, go ahead and do so respectfully. If not, leave the others some space. It’s really not that hard.

In one respect, I’m writing this for a friend - a long-lost friend, but a friend nonetheless who I went to school with almost 40 years ago. Despite the fact we have somewhat similar backgrounds - although he was a little more small town than I was - and went into similar career paths, he has somehow developed into my political opposite, with one of the worst cases of TDS I have ever run across. (After that long absence, I connected with him on social media about a year ago. I haven’t seen him since he was going to grad school.) And that TDS has extended to saying the following when I advised those who thought the assassination was a good thing to kindly exit my friend list:

He was an Evil MAGOT liar a he got what he deserved and is now reaping what he sowed in hell!

I simply responded:

Presuming he had accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior, that would not be the case. You've let your TDS take you in a bad direction. Don't go by the soundbites your liberal friends have fed you, read through all the context of the arguments he made.

Perhaps the sentence about TDS was a touch too much, but that’s what happens when you let emotions take over. Yet, and I just checked since I wrote this last night, he’s still on my friends list. And I hope he and his daughters are doing well. (He’s retired, so there’s no one to fire him except his wife.)

If you look through your social media memories, as I do on occasion, you’ll see that you have lived through a lot in 16 years. (I was one of the earlier adopters of social media since I was a blogger.) Yet you’ll also see that a lot of things people got worked up about turned out to be tempests in a teapot. Really, was it worth getting fired because you didn’t like somebody?

That’s why I used the opening I did, because while we have free speech, we also need to use it wisely.

Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath: For the wrath of man worketh not the righteousness of God. (James 1:19-20, KJV)

I’m not going to lie to you - as I said on Saturday, “Surely I was among many of us who would love to see the Lord come out and smite a few of the smug leftists who told us Charlie Kirk got just what he deserved.” But discretion won out because I cautioned myself to be slow to speak. It wasn’t going to gain me anything to be angry for something I had no control over. So what was gained by people being happy over Charlie Kirk’s death? Apparently, not a whole heck of a lot since they’re not being welcomed with open arms by most of their neighbors and peers.

That’s free effing speech for you.

