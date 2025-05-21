Representative Stell Parker Selby was elected to represent the 20th Legislative District in Delaware. While she was sworn in remotely, she’s missed the entire session that began in January. (Campaign photo.)

State Representative Stell Parker Selby took advantage of an open seat in 2022 to win election to her office, taking 51.44% of the vote to defeat Republican Dallas Wingate and flip a seat that had been held by Republican Steve Smyk, who unsuccessfully ran for an open State Senate post, for a decade. Parker Selby overcame a nearly 1,000 vote deficit in Election Day balloting by crushing Wingate in early and absentee voting. Two years later, she used the same formula to beat Republican Nikki Miller by just 245 votes in the closest legislative race in the state.

Stell is an interesting case in that her state balloting success came as a Democrat after running as a Republican twice in the aughts, once for State Senate in the adjacent 19th District and once for state Treasurer. However, she was more successful on a local level, winning offices in the town of Milton and the Cape Henlopen School District - likely that’s what propelled her to state legislative success.

In looking at her biography, though, Stell graduated college in 1971, which would make her around 76 years old this year. Certainly she didn’t run for a second term with the intention of not serving it, but the lack of representation upsets local Republicans, who are clamoring for a special election to finish her remaining term. Of course, they likely see this as a pickup opportunity, although they’re staying cool about that aspect, couching their concern as the lack of representation.

It’s been pointed out that Republicans endured a similar situation as the late District 33 Rep. Jack Peterman missed the latter half of the 2015-16 term due to failing health and died just before the 2016 election (he did not run.) But the fact he was physically able to do his job until the second half of his term (as opposed to not serving after election, as is the case with Parker Selby) makes this a more pressing matter. However, the only way to get a special election would be for Parker Selby to resign.

As the writers of the local Cape Gazette opined in an editorial:

But with less than two months left in this year’s session, we believe it’s time for the state’s Democratic leadership to take action. If Parker Selby is unable to fulfill the duties of her office for an entire legislative session, it’s time to hold a special election. On the surface, the Democrats’ overwhelming majority in the House may make it seem like Parker Selby’s vote isn’t very important. However, having the District 20 seat in Democratic control gives the party one vote shy of a supermajority, which can be used to override vetoes from the governor. Parker Selby won the seat by just 245 votes over Republican challenger Nikki Miller last November. If a special election is held, there is no guarantee Democrats will hold onto that seat. While that may not be the reason why they are reluctant to take action, it is worth noting the expectation for a state representative to actively participate in legislative duties should transcend partisan politics, as it is fundamentally about serving the community and upholding the responsibilities of the office.

This limbo is an issue with elective office. Had Parker Selby either died or resigned, the district would be once again getting representation after a few weeks’ runup to a special election, whether from another Democrat or a Republican. (The last one in our region was for House District 37 in late 2023, when former Republican Rep. Ruth Briggs King resigned as she was moving out of the district. There were two earlier this year for Senate seat vacancies in New Castle County.) But since she’s still recovering and hanging on to office, those voters are stuck and it leaves the local Senators picking up the slack. I know rules for party office can dictate a position be deemed vacant due to excessive absence, but the state doesn’t allow for this and it’s doubtful the Delaware General Assembly majority will write a rule for it now since it’s one of their own.

So, to my friends in House District 20, enjoy your taxation without representation - unless you demand a change.

