Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
1hEdited

Our government has become such a scam! WHO was really the President when Biden occupied the White House? Remember the Republican Representative in Texas, Kay Granger, who was missed six months BECAUSE SHE WAS ACTUALLY LIVING IN A RETIREMENT COMMUNITY SPECIALIZING IN MEMORY CARE!

The 25th Amendment was flubbed on Biden, but how do we fix Congressmen and Senators "missing in action?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture