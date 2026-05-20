Maybe the mistake was embracing CNN back when it was created in 1980.

Since then, it has spawned a number of cable news competitors, with MSNOW occupying the Left, CNN perhaps in the left-center, and FOX News on the right. I suppose you can count fellow righties One America News and Newsmax in the group as they fill up time, too. (It wouldn’t shock me to find out about a couple far-left outlets, but as you’ll see I’m not a connoisseur of cable news.)

I did a quick look at cable news ratings, and among the big three back in April there were an average total of 5 million daily viewers, give or take. (I would guess you could add another half-million aggregate among the lesser sites on the Right and Left.) That means that the other 335 million of us have tuned out of the 24/7 news cycle, although that doesn’t consider the millions of people who get their news from either the internet sites associated with the cable news networks or the old-school network news. They just take it at their convenience, which risks the prospect of receiving outdated news. (That’s really true about those who only read social media.)

As a Delaware-based blogger, I check out some of the state sites, but most of my inspiration for pieces and news comes from various organizations I receive e-mail from - and yes, they are generally on the Right. If I want the Left, I just read the mainstream media. For my other job, I generally read a variety of mostly right-leaning sources, but sometimes I will borrow something from the Left if it occurs to me to use it and it’s appropriate - a blind squirrel and all that.

But it seems that five million or so have an outsized portion of the national conversation. Take the recent protests on the Left where support was drummed up by nonstop news coverage, both locally and nationally. On the other hand, how much support did the March for Life get when it occurred back in January? (That only gets attention when Nick Sandmann is in attendance.)

And the reason I led off with the meme is that these networks seem to cover the stupidest things. Well, maybe stupid is the wrong word, but the coverage has become overly political-centric: we only look at the important issues as far as the horserace between the red team and blue team is concerned. You see the same talking heads recycled between cable and network TV outlets, people mainly based in Washington, D.C. Perhaps that’s why podcasts have become so popular, because they feature other voices we don’t generally hear. Honestly, what makes a Congressman an expert on anything besides getting re-elected?

But I also remember the opposite, which briefly occurred in the early days of the TEA Party, a time where common people turned organizers briefly grabbed the stage. Unfortunately, eventually network news figured out the roster of people they preferred to talk to and dubbed them the so-called spokespeople. Of course, if one said something out of turn or deemed offensive, they became the de facto representative spokesperson - Mark Williams, who contributed to my TEA Party book as an early leader, comes to mind in that aspect because he wrote a satirical letter on his personal blog that offended the NAACP. Oh, was that movement beat over the head for months about that, and pretty much every bit of dirt which could be brought up about those people was.

That media anal exam scared off a lot of good people who otherwise may have been good leaders. As William F. Buckley once said, “I'd rather entrust the government of the United States to the first 400 people listed in the Boston telephone directory than to the faculty of Harvard University.” But those 400 people are likely worried more about running their own lives than participating in the process, aside from voting (which only 200-300 do for a Presidential election, far less for municipal or state.)

Back in the day, it used to be a sensation when people got their picture in the paper or (if they were lucky) were interviewed on the local news. Now, even at the local level, they seem to recycle the same people and cover the same old things, such as the No Kings protest. Perhaps that’s because the local news, in many cases, has gone national with conglomerates like Sinclair Broadcasting owning a number of stations.

Before 1980 and cable news, we as a people were informed by the local newspaper, TV station, and 30 minutes of national nightly news which supposedly told us “the way it is.” Yet it’s arguable that people were better informed than they are today despite the fact we have the entire world of information at our fingertips as well as AI to fill in the cracks. As a teenager, I used to read the local paper front to back, saving the important sections for last (comics and sports.) Admittedly, I merely glanced through the national news but paid more attention to local items because they were more interesting to me. Maybe that’s why I like my local sources of news and just overviews of national items instead of the granular coverage of shouting matches and disagreements. (That’s reflected, too, in my Substack preferences where I like my peer group of state-based or topical Substacks over those with a national news scope. My ideal is the one with less than 1,000 subscribers because they are the hidden gems.)

We’re never going to go back to the old ways, but can we at least escape from our information silos? There is an interesting Delaware-based blog I’ll soon subscribe to once I see that he’s serious and not just a social media maven. (It seems like he uses the social media to drive the Substack, which I do the other way around.) Yes, it is a left-leaning one, but his takes are important to read as well - if for nothing else than to find out what the other side feels and their viewpoint. Perhaps it’s a product of our state being a Democrat trifecta and a lot of Republican representatives leaving office, but I have to know what the Left is up to in order to pave the way for sanity.

I’m not going to lie to you: I have a viewpoint that’s “barely left of militia,” honed by my interest in hewing to the originalist viewpoint of the Constitution and the limited government envisioned therein. It’s my opinion that we would be far better off if the states and local governments ran most of the show, with the federal government in the background handling the national issues like defense, the Supreme Court, and other Article 1, Section 8 items. Admittedly, that puts me at the far end of the Bell Curve but I’m okay with that: my judge isn’t the public but someday will be my Lord and I’m striving to hear, “well done, good and faithful servant.” If I can help pave the way for more to join me in hearing that, I’ve done my job.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.