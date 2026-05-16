My right knee after replacement yesterday. Looks like I have some nicks and cuts from when they shaved my hairy leg.

Writing this on my phone at 6 a.m. and seeing if it will transcribe to my laptop once I grab it, like my photo from yesterday on my recovery bed did. (I can always e-mail it to myself as well.) Because I slept on the couch to keep my "toes above my nose" as I was taught, I'm up with the sun this morning. Hopefully Sunday night I will be back in our bed, since that's how I rolled last time. I just have to be mindful of keeping the leg propped up for awhile.



Anyway, as I alluded to a couple posts back, I indeed had my second knee replacement yesterday. Aside from a brief power failure at the hospital (my bet is that it was thanks to construction outside) it went off without a hitch. I just had to wait awhile - arrival at 8 a.m. but went back at 11:15, probably because there was a patient ahead of me (my first surgery back in February was a 5:45 arrival, so I was the first that day) who had to endure the electrical break and minutes with generator power. As a precaution they don't begin outpatient surgery under the generator, which is understandable.

The worst part was sort of funny but a bit scary. I passed the PT at the hospital (a slow stroll down the corridor with a walker and learning how to climb steps while protecting the surgical knee with a cane to stabilize because my steps here at home have a handrail on the "wrong" side for that knee) with flying colors but I also had to pee, and that was an issue with the spinal block I had. Basically, it was a little TOO good, and our recovery nurse said it was a problem with 80% of the guys she had - the nerves and muscles I needed to "go" had to wake up, and the more water you drink the faster that occurs. (It took a little time for me to dribble a bit into a urinal jar after the first surgery but this was ridiculous.) Three cups of water later, l finally got that done, but by the time I got discharge instructions and freed from the IV it was almost 7:00, so I got home about 7:45. A nice, pleasant 12 hour day spent mostly in bed, eh? But the deed is done, thanks to "Dr. Tony" and the medical staff at TidalHealth. They did a great job despite the smartass patient.



So my home for the next few days will be my trusty reclining couch instead of my rocking chair. But if you ask, my pain (which is more of a nagging discomfort than anything) so far is on a level that can be handled with the same Tylenol arthritis I normally take, just a little more frequently as in 3x a day instead of 2x. And thanks to the new knee and no more arthritis therein, I probably can cut that out entirely once I recover - four fewer pills to take.



Fortunately, I have an angel to help me out who the dog will be waking up shortly. (Sun is already up here on the East Coast, so he'll want to go outside.)



Now my wife and I get the fun part, since she's also my chauffeur for the next few weeks until I can safely drive again (since it's my right knee.) The first PT consult is Monday and hopefully I have no setback there this time. (I had staple issues in round 1 so I lost a week of PT. Instead of 6 weeks I finished in 8 weeks of real time.)



But since I have a "good" knee to work with this time my goal in this is to be independent by Independence Day - no walker or cane, just good old Michael power like it used to be. That would be 7 weeks + 1 day and I believe it's doable.



I was hoping to have all this done over the winter so it would be done in time for baseball season, but the Good Lord's timing wasn't that bad. I only miss this Shorebirds home stand and maybe the next one - although if I feel up to it, I may drag my wife and I to a game for that one. I'll just switch to seats in the back row on the concourse to save me walking and steps since my regular seat is closer to the field right behind the dugout. I did this for a couple games at the end of last season when I was forced to use my walker because my knees were finally shot and a significant fall risk - hence the start of this whole journey, which has me nearly 50 pounds lighter to boot.



That homestead fortuitously comes just before a long 2-week road trip (if you read my sister site, The Knothole, you might know this) so I'm hoping by the one six-game June homestand at mid-month (16th - 21st) that my driving, endurance, and ability to traverse steps (perhaps with the cane for a little assistance) will be in order. That series marks the season's halfway point, so I still have quite a bit of baseball to look forward to.



Finally, if you're wondering, as of recently (because my boss wanted this ability himself) I can do my "real job" from home, although AutoCAD on a laptop is definitely slower as I found in round 1. But I will survive and persevere, and honestly, with a good leg to work as opposed to an arthritic one - I may feel up to returning a few days earlier than expected with healing help from my Lord and Savior. I already am an old hand at coordinating PT with my work schedule.



Therefore, here's hoping my final steps on this journey will be fruitful and I'll be able to report on my regained independence on July 4.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.



