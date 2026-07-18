A portrait of the artist in his chair, as a bionic man. It’s not as obvious since I was looking down at the camera, but my neck is quite a bit thinner these days. And while it’s not quite pain-free I can walk around unaided by cane or walker.

It’s been almost a year since I began my health journey, which is rather surprising to me that it’s been that long but didn’t seem that way. Maybe that sensation of the passage of time is a fact of life for those of us over 60.

I last revealed my progress back in May after the second knee replacement and when I wrote that I said:

But since I have a "good" knee to work with this time my goal in this is to be independent by Independence Day - no walker or cane, just good old Michael power like it used to be. That would be 7 weeks + 1 day and I believe it's doable.

And it was. I was on only a cane from about four weeks after the surgery, and as I started getting better and PT revealed my range of motion was satisfactory, I began going longer and longer stretches without it, until I decided the Tuesday before Independence Day I wasn’t going to take the cane to work and did the same for my PT appointment the next day. On that Thursday I left the cane at home for my ballgame - which, by the way, was the first ballgame since last July I wasn’t on a walker or cane. So now the cane sits on a side table, probably to be put away in a closet soon. I also have to find places for a bariatric commode and shower seat since I no longer need either.

Now I’m not going to say I’m completely pain free, nor do I walk with a perfect gait. The hardest thing I have to do is get up from my chair here at home because it’s a couple-three inches lower than the 18” height I did my PT “sit-and-stands” on, so it’s a little more stressful. (I also have to maneuver my work chair around to keep it from rolling backwards, which makes getting up easier from that chair.) Things are also made more difficult if I sit awhile and my knees stiffen - I have to remember to do some “kick-outs” every so often to keep them loose or just get up and walk. I figure eventually that part will get easier, since it’s really only my right knee that hurts. (The left one just gets that stiff sensation.)

But I’ve started again doing the little household chores that I couldn’t do, like take out the garbage, bring in the cans, or put the dog food in its can - no mean feat with 40-pound bags for two hungry dogs. That was good for Kim as her back issues were flaring up again, so for example the other night it was up to me to run an errand over to the Dollar General. It’s just part of normal life but now I feel like I’m a participant once again, not a bystander.

On this past Monday I had my follow up with the surgeon’s office, and his nurse practitioner cleared me from further physical therapy, so that part is finally done. (Kudos to Peninsula Orthopedic for doing a great job over the last several months through pre-therapy and two bouts of post-surgery PT.) The only steps I have left, barring any serious and unforeseen complications, are follow-up visits at six months and one year after my most recent procedure, which means in my case November and May of 2027.

So where am I now? I basically have full mobility and have proven that I can travel some distance since I’ve gone to several Shorebird games in the interim and hiked to a particular concession stand out near left field from a seat that day to the right of home plate - which also involved several steps down to the seat. (The walk from my truck in the parking lot to my seat is about 250 to 300 feet, depending on the spot I get.)

My next challenge in that regard will be going to the Delaware State Fair, which I missed last year because of my immobile state. That will be a lot of walking, although I’m sure Kim and I will take advantage of the shuttle from the parking lot as well as strategically placed benches there. Closer to home, once the weather begins to cool it’s going to be time to clean out the garage!

You know that I’ve missed normal life when that’s the sort of thought to excite me. It’s been a winding road, but I’m glad the people who love me encouraged me to do so. (My wife and I even went to church in person for the first time in awhile last Sunday, as opposed to watching it online as we had for most of the last few months. Their prayers were helpful too.)

And for those of you who have read about this, thank you as well. I feel like you’ve helped me along by being there.

But enough about me. Come next week I’m back into the political as the Super Tuesday series resumes now that the filing deadline is passed here in Delaware.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.