Since I’ve shown the Salisbury location in a photo before, I figured it was time to give Seaford some love. (Photo by CFA.)

Last week I found in my e-mail box a post from Jim McCraigh at American Faith and Freedom detailing how Chick-fil-A was backing away from its Christian values because a local restaurant in Utah (of all places) highlighted a same-sex “wedding” involving one of its employees.

Originally, I was going to place this on my next available MER, but after beginning to comment on it I made the executive decision to promote it to a standalone post because it deserves more than a couple paragraphs.

To me, the money quote comes toward the end, after McCraigh describes the situation:

Chick-fil-A has allowed a number of DEI types into their company who have gone so far as to sell out to left-wing extremists. Have they learned nothing from the Bud Light and Jaguar disasters? But what to do? I do not favor organized boycotts. As Christians, our first response should not be to hurt someone who has deceived us. (Jesus did not instantly strike Judas dead for betraying Him the night before He died… but He could have.) As a former restaurant executive myself, I know that the people who will suffer the most in a boycott will be rank-and-file employees who will have their hours cut when customer counts fall. The top executives will continue to draw their large salaries for maintaining profits. Therefore, we must each decide in our hearts what we will do.

This is what’s on my heart.

As my regular readers know, and I detailed back in December in a post on inflation, I have a long-standing CFA habit as I often eat my Friday lunch at one of their two closest restaurants to me - north Salisbury, Maryland or Seaford, Delaware. (The Seaford location is the one pictured above. It opened just before the scamdemic in August 2019. Although the two are roughly equidistant from me, the company must have known we were looking for a house in Delaware, since we bought ours a few weeks later.) I’ve even talked about when they decided to briefly retire their side salad and how a photo I took there was widely shared.

In fact, what I said back in 2023 after the side salad incident still can ring true.

So here is a company that listens to its customers and doesn’t get too far out over their skis when it comes to advertising, yet is wildly successful because they pay attention to the basics: their food and customer service. After all, most large fast food restaurant chains have some variation of this sandwich but CFA’s is the one I like, and there’s something to be said about sitting down in one of their restaurants as they seem well-maintained and have polite customer service. I’m not saying it’s perfect, but I don’t feel ripped off after I eat there.

While the corporate side has backslid from its initial values over the last few years (as McCreigh details) I’m not as concerned about what corporate CFA does because my patronage is directed more at the local stores, which still seem to hew to a Christian line. Several students in and graduates from our church’s school have CFA on their resumes, and these local outlets help to support community events. (One is backing the appearance of a Christian comic in a church in New Jersey, which is part of the listening area for the locally-owned CCM station network I listen to.)

If you ask the managers of the local restaurants about their faith, I would venture to guess most of them are rather devout churchgoers. They may shake their heads at some of the things their corporate masters do and say, but it seems to me that they still hew closely to a Christian line - and remember, we are supposed to be Christians to everyone, including those whose lifestyles would charitably be described as sinful. Perhaps the operator of that Utah CFA isn’t very far on his or her walk, so the proverb about iron sharpening iron comes to mind for the situation.

Essentially CFA is the only fast-food restaurant I frequent. (Well, unless you count Jersey Mike’s and Wawa for their subs and Royal Farms for their chicken, once in awhile. But my Friday lunch is sacred. Also, Arby’s and Popeyes would be an exception, but one of their franchisees is a client of ours.) I haven’t been at a McDonalds, Burger King, or Wendy’s for years.

However, I notice the CFA style of customer service is working its way through to other restaurants because of their success, and that’s really what’s important. After all, the fact that corporate may be donating a million dollars to some organization against our better interests is outweighed when over 3,000 individual restaurants donate their time and labor that may be worth a thousand dollars apiece to those we support. Those are the people we should be encouraging by our patronage.

I just think CFA needs a little gentle correction on the corporate level but support for the local entrepreneurs who franchise and run the stores.

