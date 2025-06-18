When you have the perfect photo, why not use it? This one appeared at Monday’s edition of The Patriot Post and it’s just what I wanted.

Looks like we made it through last Saturday almost unscathed, aside from one unfortunate soul in Utah who was shot as an innocent bystander by someone performing “security” at a protest who missed his intended target, a miscreant leftist carrying a rifle.

If you believe the folks at Indivisible, there were over 5 million at their protests, which numbered over 2,000 in all 50 states (and a few foreign nations, some of which ironically have kings - in that case, it was “No Tyrants.”) And of course they waved their signs, shouted their slogans, and basically made a spectacle of themselves.

But there was one very ironic and sly thing I noticed about their choice of protest theme. There are many of us who indeed have a King, and His name is Jesus Christ. Given the tendency of the Left to be anti-religion, that trends right in. As for me, I go by the words of Matthew West and his song Unashamed:

I don't answer to the crowd

I answer to a King

So the louder they shout

Oh, the louder I sing, yeah

In reading a little about their after-action, it appears they’re circling July 17 on their calendar for another protest, although that one may be more muted because that date is a Thursday. (Normally I would have something better to do that night, but the Shorebirds don’t come off their All-Star break until the next night.) The rest of it is the usual pro-big government, 20% support twaddle they’ve been pursuing ever since Kamala Harris was defeated last November.

On the other hand, the Left is furiously trying to sell the idea that the Army’s 250th Anniversary parade was a poorly-attended failure. Let’s look at some of the strikes against it, though:

Prior to the parade, there was an effort by some on the Left to secure tickets with no intention of going, just to depress the crowd.

And if that wasn’t enough, the forecast for Saturday evening was for thunderstorms in the area. It’s likely some came for the earlier festivities but left with an eye to the sky.

Finally, given that the parade route was rather long, that scattered the crowd to some extent.

I’ve heard crowd estimates that run anywhere from 100,000 to 250,000 when there were 200,000 expected. When you think about it, that’s not too bad for a relatively localized event that was intended as a feelgood celebration for our oldest service branch. I’d rather there have been a million at the Army parade and 100,000 protestors but it is what it is, particularly when the media did nothing but plug the protests for a week or more.

It’s worth noting that no one has given a concrete number of those watching on television and streaming, perhaps because coverage was on multiple networks and available online. I looked last night when I wrote this and the YouTube airing had 892,000 views - so it’s pretty likely that the number who watched at least some part of the parade exceeded the number who protested around the nation. (Granted, the Venn diagram between No Kings and those who watched the Army parade may have some in both categories.)

Yet it’s strange: the runup to the event was news for a few days, but it was sandwiched between the more violent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, among other locations, that are finally dying down now and the rapidly escalating conflict between Israel and Iran over the latter’s nuclear weapons program. There is controversy over how President Trump is handling the latter situation, but at least we have someone with America’s interests at heart doing so.

