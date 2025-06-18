Michael Swartz

In most cases the number of attendees at No Kings rallies were insignificant. Here in northeast Ohio, their own inflated numbers were 2,000, 800 in Warren and 1,200 in Youngstown. There are 500,000 people in the region. That gives you the insignificant number of less than 1%.

The Democrats are trying to hold on to their 20% base of far left loonies.

