Because I had a lot of year-end items to do in the “dead week” between Christmas and New Year’s, I didn’t get an opportunity until now to comment on a report put out in December by the Institute for Energy Research and consulting firm Always On Energy Research (a.k.a. Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling, better known as the Energy Bad Boys.) I probably could have subtitled this (as I occasionally do) with “in the category of ‘duh,’” but I didn’t. Orr and Rolling explained all this in a post when the report came out in December - a post that extended their remarks from an earlier piece I shared in a Note back in November.

This report comes out at a good time, however, because my two local states resume their 90 days (Maryland) or 6 months (Delaware) of legislative terror in the coming days, and there is quite a bit their respective General Assemblies can do to help with the situation.

In a nutshell, the IER/AOER elucidates:

This report explains how state-level energy policies primarily shape electricity and highlights five states (California, Florida, Louisiana, Kentucky, and New York) to illustrate how these policies affect affordability. (…) The broad authority of states to determine their generation portfolios, set retail electricity prices, and establish mandates for wind and solar generators under the FPA has led to a diversity of policies that ultimately determine the price of electricity for families and businesses in the United States.

In reality, the mean prices in Maryland and Delaware aren’t THAT bad compared to the national average: the Free State is 13th highest in the nation with a 16.36 cent per kWh rate, while the First State checks in at number 15 at a 14.04 cent per kWh toll, just a half-penny above average. [The draw that Hawaii and California, at #1 and #2, creates is so large that the average falls between 17th and 18th place. The lowest-priced state is North Dakota, as they pay just over 8 cents per kWh. Ohio is the median (26th of 51) at 12.13 cents per kWh.]

At its most expensive, which I had a portion of my usage fall under this past billing cycle because we used so much in a chilly month, our electricity ran about 12.5 cents per kWh. That tells me those poor saps who have Delmarva Power - which, unfortunately, is the predominant population of the First State as well as much of the Eastern Shore of Maryland - are getting raped as those of us in Delaware Electric Co-Op enjoy rates below the national average. (Our rural Maryland neighbors in DEC’s fellow co-op Choptank Electric Co-Op are likely benefitting similarly - plus they have the availability of broadband through the company that we don’t have. But that’s another subject.)

Both Delaware and Maryland can learn from the five highlighted in the study. Delaware could be a lot like Florida, which has little power on its own but has embraced natural gas as its fuel of choice for electric generation.

Florida delivers electricity at prices 2% below the U.S. average at 13.27 cents per kWh for all sectors. It achieves this mainly by generating 75% of its power from natural gas, even though the state has no significant natural gas production of its own and must import virtually all of it. This traces directly to policy choices made under uninterrupted Republican control of the governorship and both legislative chambers since 1999. During the shale revolution that began around 2008, Florida pursued natural gas generation, raising its share from about 40% in 2005 to 75% today. Florida has been successful by avoiding the aggressive climate mandates adopted by most high-cost blue states. (Emphasis mine.)

Instead, Delaware is akin to New York, which has a renewable portfolio standard (although the Empire State’s is more severe than Delaware’s) as well as being a fellow RGGI member, both of which help contribute to the above-average costs. It’s my belief that Delaware could quickly bring its cost down to about the national average by dropping the wealth redistribution scheme of RGGI - which, according to its proponents, has resulted in over $250 million of ill-gotten proceeds to the state, which have been covered by ratepayers over the last 15 years. In 2023, the last year reported by RGGI, the state’s ratepayers forked over $38 million.

A bill to that effect (Senate Bill 65) languishes in our General Assembly, as sponsors argue we have met the decrease in carbon emissions required by law and don’t need to be in the RGGI organization anymore. (Worth noting: I believe the leaders of the DGA are violating their own rules by not bringing this forward to a committee hearing and vote. As an energy-related bill, SB65 has sat the longest in committee without action. Time to change that.)

Delaware has also set up a task force to study small modular nuclear reactors, which could go a long way to satisfying the need for reliable electricity with the asset of being carbon-free as environmentalists demand. They could be a bridge to the eventual adoption of nuclear fusion, although given fusion’s projected mid-century timeframe it’s likely I won’t be around for it. But my kids and grandkids will.

As for our neighbors in Maryland, they also share a lot of the same bad traits as New York does, being a fellow member of RGGI and having a renewable portfolio standard and clean energy standard like New York as well. Furthermore, the dunces in Annapolis strangled their state’s natural gas industry in the crib by enacting a fracking ban like New York has, watching adjacent Pennsylvania prosper as that jurisdiction embraces their abundance. (Sadly, it was a Republican governor in Larry Hogan who banned fracking in Maryland. That’s one of the biggest reasons I didn’t vote for him in 2018.)

So, while Maryland can help out their ratepayers by abandoning RGGI like Delaware can, they also can do what their peers in both Louisiana and Kentucky - states outlined in the IER/AOER report - have done and embrace their God-given natural resources of both natural gas and coal. (Yes, Maryland does have a number of coal mines in the mountainous far western panhandle of the state.) While the small portion of the state involved in both areas means Maryland would likely remain an energy importer for the foreseeable future, they could both reduce their rates and bolster a portion of Maryland that has traditionally lagged behind in economic development and unemployment by expanding their energy industry. I can explain that until I’m blue in the face, but unfortunately the Democrats who control the state don’t listen.

Fortunately for Maryland voters, 2026 is the year they reset both their governor’s office and General Assembly as all 188 seats are at stake. If controlling energy costs is a priority of yours, consider asking the question about the measures brought up in the report to your local candidates. It’s a little more limited in Delaware, as only half the Senate and all of the House are up for re-election this year, but the questions are worth asking here, too.

Instead of the wasteful and unreliable wind turbines and solar panels being pushed at us by government and certain industries that depend on taxpayer subsidies without the reliability of natural gas or coal, we can do a lot better on the energy front if we put our minds and legislation to it.

That portion of extracted resources serving the energy industry is a big employer nationwide. Let’s put people to work.

