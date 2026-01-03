Michael Swartz

The comparison between Florida and blue states is interesting but misses a key angle. Florida's 75% natural gas strategy works partly because they lack indigenous reserves and HAVE to import everything, which ironically created pressure to optimize efficiency and cost. Places like Maryland sitting on natural gas reserves and coal but choosing not to extract is a policy choice, not an economic constraint. I used to work in energy planning and the RGGI revenue redistribution model is basically a hidden tax that most ratepayers don't realize they're paying. The $38 million Delaware figure you cited is roughly $38 per household annually, which sounds small until you compound it over time whle also factoring in the opportunity cost of what those funds could have done in private hands.

