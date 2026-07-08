Photo by Anthony Roberts on Unsplash . That Article V up top can be a useful tool, too.

If you are a student of politics or at least one of those who stays aware of it like I try to be, you know that, in each legislative session, there are some bills and measures which have a good chance of success because they’re introduced early on and have a broad base of support. After all, who doesn’t like a good tax cut or budget-busting federal giveaway program?

On the other end of the spectrum, though, are bills hastily introduced toward the end of session simply to make headlines or to create debate. In this case, a bill to repeal the Seventeenth Amendment was introduced by Rep. Keith Self of Texas, and one of its co-sponsors is my honorary Congressman*, House Freedom Caucus leader Rep. Andy Harris.

Is there a hope in hell it will pass? No; in fact, it will languish in the same manner as another bill I’d like to see that’s introduced as H.R. 25 each Congress (the Fair Tax) does, but it will start a debate we need to have.

Because Harris is the Congressman across the border in Maryland’s First District where most of my local media is based, his stance made it on the news and its social media, where I responded, “Good. Seventeenth Amendment should have never been done in the first place. The House of Representatives is supposed to be the people’s house, and the Senate to represent state interests. Same should apply at the state level.”

I also liked the snarky comment I got to make further down the conversation:

The people have always had a voice - that’s what the House is for. And issues with picking Senators were on the state - if they can’t decide that’s on them. And while you’re repealing the 17th, take out the 16th as well. (May as well get all those who like chains mad at me on this eve of Independence Day.)

The good thing about that local media broadcast is knowing where the main opposition lies to something I have supported for years, giving me a chance to refute at least a few of their points. I’m not a Johnny-come-lately to the idea like some of these Congressman might be because they can’t pass common-sense voting reform; instead, I’ve said the Seventeenth should go for years because the so-called “progressives” upset the balance of power, making the Senate a popularity contest rather than its legendary role of being the saucer that cooled the heat of tea in the cup by giving states their input.

Most of the opponents to repeal whine that they would lose the chance to vote for their Senators, and since they’ve lived their entire life with that opportunity, it’s a fair point. But how many of them come out to vote simply when it’s the presidential election and skip the other elections? In Maryland, voting strictly in presidential years would mean one seldom votes in local elections, because all Maryland state offices (and most local county offices) only come up for balloting in the midterm year, such as it is in 2026. It also turns out that there is no Senatorial election on their ballot this year but come 2032 when the cycle returns to this point, they will vote for a president but not a Senator (barring a situation where an unexpired term has to be completed.) If the Seventeenth were repealed, perhaps voters may pay more mind to their local elections and who is running.

There were a few more astute ones who recall in history that states were sometimes reticent in sending a Senator to Washington because they couldn’t agree on one, leaving the post unfilled. But, as I said, that’s on them if they can’t come to a decision. It’s funny to me that those who whine the most about money in politics (such as the spending in the recent Texas Senate primary) are the ones who wouldn’t consider this necessary change.

Frankly, though, I think it’s all about power and the fear liberals have of losing their precious share. As it stands right now, there are 28 states with Republican majorities in both their chambers, which theoretically means there would be at least 56 Republican Senators if the Seventeenth Amendment were ratified, as opposed to the 53 we have now. However, as recently as 2008 that situation was reversed and Democrats had control of a majority of state legislative bodies. (The TEA Party took care of that problem.) With Senators serving staggered terms and the number of swing states out there, it’s doubtful either party would get to the situation Obama-infused voters placed us into after the 2008 election, where there was a filibuster-proof Democrat majority of 60 in the Senate. (That lasted from the time in 2009 that Minnesota finally found enough votes and resolved enough court battles to declare Democrat Al Franken the victor of the previous November’s election over incumbent Republican Norm Coleman several months into the term until the special election in early 2010 that put Massachusetts Republican Scott Brown into the “Kennedy seat” after its namesake passed away a few months prior. Later that fall came the 2010 election and peak TEA Party.)

The Constitutional amendment process is among the most difficult methods of bringing about political change, and that was intentional. Any change would have to have broad-based support to get a 2/3 majority in each house of Congress as well as 3/4 of the states to agree within the parameters of the enabling legislation. (The latter is important because Joe Biden unsuccessfully tried to deem the Equal Rights Amendment passed because the requisite number of states had passed it at some point, but outside the confines of the enabling legislation from Congress and despite some states rescinding their support in the interim.)

Thus, I’m not expecting miracles here, as people have been conditioned to a system that’s been around for over a century. Luckily, the Constitution has ways to rectify its mistakes (such as the Eighteenth Amendment being rather quickly repealed by the Twenty-First) so perhaps I’ll see the day when this mistake is corrected like we did with the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

I think I came up with some good amendments a few years ago. The trick is getting thoughtful people to see the light and join the fight for liberty.

*As most of you know, I live in Delaware and am poorly “represented” by my Three Stooges. But I previously lived and still work in Harris’s MD-1 district and live less than two miles as the crow flies into Delaware, so I consider Andy, despite his faults like reneging on a promise he made to me about only serving six terms (he’s running for his ninth), my honorary Congressman because he at least supports most of the things I favor.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.