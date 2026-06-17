Truth be told, I’m not a fan of crabs and don’t eat them. But there are a lot of watermen who are fans because harvesting them is how they make a living. The same principle goes for tourism around here. This is another of my old photos at the Deal Island boat ramp.

I’m of the generation where the family vacation was generally planned out months in advance to spend a week away. One early summer we took a trip to Drummond Island, Michigan, way out on the end of da UP, eh? If you looked across the strait in a certain direction, you’d see a Canadian island. But there are three things I remember: it was chilly (early June isn’t quite the summertime in northern Michigan Kid Rock sings about), the fishing wasn’t very good, and I bought packs of unique baseball cards.

Later on, we’d rent a cottage on a lake in southern Michigan for a couple summers, but we always seemed to pick the week that was hot, humid, and stormy - at least until my dad decided to pack it in and head home a day or two early where the weather was suddenly beautiful.

Where I’m from on the North Coast, tourism was something which happened between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with a lot of it being centered around Cedar Point, Kings Island, Geauga Lake, or Sea World - the latter two of which were neighbors now abandoned. Certainly, there were those who liked the concept of spending a week on the lake - whether the great ones that defined the North Coast (especially Ohio’s popular islands within Lake Erie) or the smaller bodies of water that dot the southern third of Michigan, centered on the Irish Hills region - and you could do worse than just enjoy the many fairs and festivals which occur each summer in that area. But there wasn’t an attraction quite like we have here, with Chesapeake Bay on one side and the Atlantic beaches on the other. Ocean City may have a fishing pier, but most there are fishing for tourist dollars.

Because of that, summer “downy oshun” is centered around keeping the fam entertained for a week; thus, Ocean City has much more than a beach. Drive up and down Coastal Highway and you’ll find mini-golf, go-cart tracks, movie theaters, and lots of other attractions designed to keep the kids amused for a couple hours when they get tired of playing in the water. On the adult side, there are enough restaurants and bars to cater to every taste, with some providing nightly entertainment. A town of 10,000 in the winter can be a metropolis of 200,000 on busy weekends; moreover, their tourism department is expanding the calendar by taking advantage of the “shoulder season,” particularly after Labor Day. While Bike Week and Sunfest have been staple events for awhile, they’ve upped the ante with music festivals over the last couple years.

But what if families are stretched too thin to consider a vacation this year? One complaint about Ocean City is that it’s too expensive, with some claiming they could spend a week on a Caribbean island for the same price as a weekend in Ocean City and not feel ripped off. To be honest, it’s the reason locals like me don’t go anywhere near the place during the summer, taking advantage of the more reasonable off-season prices from places that stay open during the winter. (Ocean City is at its most dormant in January and February, but there are still places that remain open.)

There was a rumor floating around that one longtime stalwart attraction was down nearly 30% this year because “people aren’t drinking.” And this story posted about last weekend’s OC Air Show showed mixed results. Noticeable to me, though, is that I seldom hear about the flush gauge anymore - that used to be a guide to how weekends went. (They can figure out approximate attendance by how much water is used.)

But the worry any area that depends on tourism has: what happens when families no longer have disposable income? While inflation is easing thanks to falling gasoline prices, it may take families all summer to recover and one casualty could be the normal family week away - maybe it gets pared down to a long weekend, but it could also become a staycation.

There’s no doubt that Ocean City (and, to a lesser extent, the Delaware beach resorts) will survive in some form, but perhaps this is the time when we’ll begin seeing a larger share of creative destruction where some old-line attractions fail and new things take their place. Old-timers bemoan the loss of history, but I know that most things in Ocean City have about a 5-10 year lifespan before renovation or renewal. I think there are buildings in town, particularly restaurant spaces, that I’ve worked on three times in my career here.

I think the rumors of their demise are a little premature, but it may be time for people to consider what sort of audience they really want, besides the one that brings money. Give people a nice beach and more bang for their buck and you may see improvement.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.