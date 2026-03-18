Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

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Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
17h

Where we are today is the result of the choices we made along the way. Change one of those choices and you would not be where you are today. For me, I wouldn't change a thing. The right choices I made later in life overcame all the dumb choices I made earlier in life. There's never a wrong time to make the right choice. I thank God for guiding me to this place and the place beyond.

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David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
15h

Thanks for the mention, Michael and sharing and explaining to those who don't know how it was. The forces that want to destroy us have long term plans. Look at what Yuri Besemov shared with us about the Soviet Union's plan to destroy America without a shot. The two-income household was designed to destroy the American nuclear family, (and the nuclear family around the world for that matter.)

Your dad sounds like he was a hell of a guy and I would have liked to meet him. A guy from a different era who was able to roll with the punches and keep going. My uncle, (who was actually a second cousin), sadly was not. He worked in a steel mill from the time he was a teenager till he was 51. The mill closed and reopened under a new owner. He had a job but had to start all over again, pension gone, lower pay, etc. He had to go back to his first nasty job. Going into the kilns with a jackhammer and blasting them out so they could be used again. He started having stomach problems. A quack doctor was treating him for an ulcer. One day it got so bad they rushed him to the hospital, did an x-ray and found HE HAD FULL BLOWN COLON CANCER! Took parts out, etc. I can't remember now how long it took, but he died miserably. I remember going to see him in the hospital and near the end, when he already was massively sedated, he would start breathing very fast and I thought he was dying, then he would level out again.

HE taught me about shooting, reloading my own bullets and being in the outdoors since my dad didn't do that. We had planned on going on our first deer hunt together at his friend's hunting camp, but he didn't last that long. And his quack doctor? He eventually got busted for Medicare fraud. He was taking blood tests, making up the results, and billing Medicare for about $2,000,000!

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