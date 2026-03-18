For a couple of years, this was where I worked. It was my own office - no windows and no view, but it did have a place to put my diet Pepsi, as you can see. Not glamorous, but we helped a lot of people achieve their American Dream of home ownership.

When I asked last week whether Donald Trump had lost his mojo, I thought I would get more reaction than what I did. But it turned out the comment by my friend David Wolosik brought a different thought to my head, as he noted that people “focus on what’s right in front of them.” Thus, I replied:

There is a difference between people who (perhaps, naively) believe their hard work can get them ahead in life and those who think they can vote themselves a living and "side hustle" or "content create" themselves the perks. This thought seems to me the germ of a post, but it's that old axiom about the downfall of a democracy being the point where you voted yourself a share from the treasury.

Donald Trump came of age in the 1970s, a time when there was still such a thing as a handshake deal. Back then, the career path for most male Americans was still something like this:

Graduate high school

Find job making stuff

Stay there while you move up in the company and build your life with a wife and family in a little slice of suburbia

In a lot of cases, like mine until I was 14, that’s basically how my dad did things. He worked in a union shop so the wages and benefits were good, with the one error he may have made being a desire to live on acreage in the country: it was a dream that wasn’t attainable on one salary, so my mom went back to work. About a decade after that, my dad’s company finally went belly-up as the local manufacturing economy cratered so he found a different job with a greenhouse run by a family friend, the place where my mom started out when she went back to work.

On the other hand, whereas my dad was just starting that new phase of his working life at the time he was 61 years old - having worked in that concrete block plant almost four decades, with a short stint away courtesy of Uncle Sam - I have worked for a total of 13 companies in four states. (And that doesn’t count probably a dozen or so writing clients.) Now I’ll grant that, even back in the day, my dad was something of an exception to the rule, but it wasn’t uncommon for someone to work their whole life in just one place.

There are a few things that have never changed, though. When I was a young teenager, my dream was to be a starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers like Mark “the Bird” Fidrych. Unfortunately, my playing career barely made it to JV in high school as the last person off the bench, so I decided to pursue another interest and follow my older brother LJ to vocational school. (He - and my other brother Tom, who was four years behind me - took electronics while I took drafting.)

There are a lot of kids today who dream a similar dream to mine, although more want to be football, basketball, or soccer players than follow my baseball dream. They also aspire to be actors, rappers, or my personal favorite, “content creators.” Considering one can now create their own content (as I am doing right now), that’s an attainable step on the ladder.

Unfortunately, there’s just not a lot of money in content creation for 99.5% of the people involved, so they have to have a fallback plan and that’s where it gets tricky.

People romanticize the postwar economic boom for a simple reason: it was a time where good jobs were available and things were affordable. Awhile back I talked about housing prices in 1955 then compared them to the situation we were in when my ex and I bought our first home in 1991. As I pointed out:

By 1991, which was almost 35 years ago and just about halfway between the time I compared and the present day, we were already in a situation where both spouses had to work in order to afford what a single breadwinner with a decent job could garner when my mom and dad were teenagers.

That’s the rub to me: how did we get into a situation where both spouses felt forced to work to keep up? To be a “trad wife” is to be an outlier these days, as I’m sure some of these simply have a home-based job so they can watch the kids, or work during school hours only. Just what has changed?

I believe we, the average Americans, are paying more and more to get less and less in benefits. I’m not saying I don’t receive a fair wage, since it’s what my employer and I have worked out and I get regular raises. What I made last year would have been a princely sum to my 1991 perspective (and would have paid off my house in less than a year) but barely feels middle class now thanks to taxes, bills, and medical insurance - not to mention income from my wife. On the other hand, you have the tales of people who crossed the border illegally yet get government-provided freebies seemingly for the asking. Maybe that’s not true, but perception is reality these days. They figured out the key to voting themselves access to the treasury.

I suppose the best way to sum all this up is to mark the change in the Golden Rule after all these years. In 1955 it was still “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” but somewhere it became “he who has the gold - rules.”

If you already have the gold, it seems like you get your money for nothing and your chicks for free. Our task now is to find that economic ladder again so our younger generations (and a lot of us seasoned veterans as well) can climb up, too.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.