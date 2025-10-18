Michael Swartz

Michael Swartz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stone Bryson's avatar
Stone Bryson
2h

Hmm... an interesting perspective, one I had not considered. I figured the HT show had become nothing more than an Agenda Ritual to appease the Davos Cabal (since, as you mentioned, the NFL really wants to go global), but now I have to rethink that.

Excellent piece... 🫡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Randall Murray's avatar
Randall Murray
7h

You started so well then added that loser Elway in your opening. The big L. :-) Creed???? Who are they? Sounds like a bunny. But yes used to be watching halftime at the Orange and SB were good. We tune it out now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Swartz and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Swartz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture