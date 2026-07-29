Recently I read something I already knew, coming from the Delaware House Republicans.

Delaware has one of the latest state primary elections in the nation, taking place “the second Tuesday after the first Monday in September.” This year, that means there are only 49 days between the September 15 primary and the November 3 general election. Only three other states have primary elections on or after September 1.

But instead of embracing that fact, they whined:

Delaware’s primary election timing creates significant issues for both the voting public and the candidates running in these races, matters that are further complicated by Delaware’s closed primary system. The short time between the primary and general elections gives voters a small window to become familiar with the victorious candidates. Those candidates are additionally handicapped by a restricted ability to replenish funds, limited time to smooth over hard feelings with the supporters of their defeated opponents, and the need to refocus their efforts on encompassing all voters instead of just those sharing their political party affiliation.

The obvious solution if they’re worried about closed primaries is to open them up. But I’m a fan of a more compressed political calendar and I’ll tell you why.

Back in November of 2024 I posted an article about how burned out I was regarding the campaign, where half-jokingly I concluded, “I look forward to doing some other stuff with this Substack for a little bit until the 2026 midterms begin Wednesday” (the day after the election, less than a week after the initial post.) Basically, despite the fact we had figured out pretty early on who the likely 2024 nominees would be (the incumbent president against his predecessor who believed he was cheated) the campaign started in earnest right after the 2022 midterms. It’s rather ridiculous the lengths we go to.

The old saw is that people don’t pay attention to politics until after Labor Day. In a state where Democrat and Republican candidates have been selected months before, there’s always some buyer’s remorse by the time people start to pay attention. (There’s no better example than the baggage-laden Graham Platner in Maine, although the situation with Joe Biden was a close second back in 2024. However, while those 2024 primaries had pretty much run their course, Biden wasn’t the official nominee yet like Platner was.)

On the other hand, here in Delaware we have some spirited debates going on in the runup to the primary, perhaps the hottest statewide one being Dr. Mike Katz against John Shulli in the Republican primary. Each of them is pleading his case that he’s the one best able to oust incumbent Senator Chris Coons - who, by the way, has his own challengers trying to build a name for themselves. (Or create one, in the case of the “No Trump” guy.) The only fly in the ointment is that the DEGOP has already anointed their preferred candidates back during their convention, which to me has always been a mistake as they oftentimes don’t know their voters. They defeat the purpose of a late primary by placing their thumbs on the scale. (In that case, they selected Katz, which may have alienated every conservative voter in the state.)

To me, the drawback of selecting a candidate in the spring or early summer is that everything comes to a standstill after the primary and then has to be wound back up after Labor Day. Granted, there will be some hard feelings that supporters of losing candidates will have but generally party loyalty wins out in the end. In Delaware, that ramping up of the campaign into high gear for the primary doesn’t have to slow down since there are only seven weeks until the election - we sort out candidates at the time when many more people are paying attention. To me, that’s a plus. (It’s the case in most municipal elections as well.)

Now this isn’t to say that a statewide candidate shouldn’t make their intentions known during the early months of an election year, since that’s the time to build name recognition and “smile and dial” to create a good campaign foundation. But running an April primary as certain legislators wished to takes that point back into the fall of the previous year, risking election fatigue. It also serves as sort of an incumbent protection act, which is probably why the measure passed the House 39-1. (I’m still scratching my head as to how Claire Snyder-Hall and I could agree on this issue, since she was the one vote against. That might be the ONLY thing we have in common.)

Now I can understand the concern about military ballots and the like given the compressed time frame, so perhaps backing the primary up a couple weeks into late August may not be the worst idea. But I think it needs to stay in the latter half of the year in order to maximize how much people pay attention to the proceedings. The more time you have to consider your options, oftentimes the better choices you make.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.