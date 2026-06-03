Michael Swartz

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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
7hEdited

I, too, always wanted to hear both sides and used to spend far too much time trying to understand alternative positions. I really don’t like politics at all, but I love political philosophy…

I believed that both parties are corrupt decades ago and still believe that.

The national debt is nearly 40 trillion dollars! It’s increased nearly 3 trillion dollars since Trump 2.0.

Trump “No more ME wars” got us in a ME war with the Shia, who will fight to their death. The Persians are strong. The WH said the Iranian timeline started in 1979, which is total BS. We started it in 1953! (Thou shalt not steal, anyone?) The message is the same as WMD: Be very, very afraid…

My prediction: If Trump does “settle” the war with a money enticed agreement which is likely, it will cost taxpayers so much money, that that’s it for independents who put Trump in the WH. We think Trump is deep state and most will sit out the mid-terms.

The Dems will take the house and senate, and begin impeachment proceedings, and then maybe pull out a victim from Epstein who will turn even hardcore MAGA against Trump (b/c it makes no sense that “Katie Johnson” would lie, along with her corroborator who testified that it was true what Trump did). Trump is part of the Epstein class - people we simply can’t understand, megalomaniacs so consumed that they would take the power away from the most innocent – troubled teenage girls in a place they should never have been in. (And the argument that it would have come out in the Biden DOJ doesn’t make sense either – either b/c Trump had a NDA or the threat of death was enough and dems guilty too.)

Trump thinks he is safe being in the deep state, but he will be impeached and then, all hell breaks loose, but not before the economy blows up, b/c we can’t afford a war that costs a billion dollars a day…

Buckle up…

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
6h

For all the good Trump has done, there are some bonehead moves in there as well. I think we'll keep the house and senate, not because Republicans are good, but Democrats are that bad. MAGA has taken the place of the TEA Party in moving the "R" party right. Let's see if the "R" party tries to screw MAGA the way they did the TEA Party.

The scenario that's unthinkable is that the "D" takes the House or Senate or both. If they do, that's the end of Trump 2.0, and we're back to subpoenas, impeachments, and all the other BS we dealt with in Trump 1.0.

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