This image may look familiar: it was the lead to an article from AND Magazine I used on MER this week. I’m sure it’s AI rather than a real place, but that mood of economic desolation is one the Democrats will be trying to instill this fall to hide their real agenda.

As I have mentioned from time to time in this venue, I try to read quite a bit from those who inhabit the political space to my left. (Yes, it’s a broad range.) The piece I’m linking below was going to be in MER, but after some thought I decided it was worth promotion to a standalone post because it goes along with other thoughts of mine about the Democrat agenda.

The writer is jack spirtos, who seems to have one of the most terminal cases of TDS I’ve ever witnessed. A sample is below.

Those who voted for Donald Trump are angry that he sold them a bill of goods and didn’t do anything that he promised, just to sucker their votes out of them. Those who didn’t are just plain disgusted with Trump’s vanity, as he builds monuments to himself, hangs posters of himself as Big Brother and tagging everything with his name, as he continues his unauthorized vanity war with Iran. Proving that HE is the Biggest Loser in American History. Regular folks abhor his unbridled self-enrichment, his unapproved destruction of the White House to build his Golden Ballroom, his Arc de Trump that hides Arlington National Cemetery, his violation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and his no bid contracts paying out insane profits to his sycophants. His 1.8 billion dollar slush fund that will pay insurrectionists that attacked, maimed and killed police officers and defiled our Capital is making people sick and feeling hopeless, as his insanity reigns unchecked.

You get the idea. But the piece is really about the old James Carville adage that, “it’s the economy, stupid.”

While he claims to be an independent, Jack is urging his fellow Democrats to focus like a laser beam on the economy this election, dumping all their other pet social and environmental issues for the moment. Grooming kids to be trans, littering the landscape with solar panels and wind turbines, and cranking the border back open can wait.

But let’s put it this way. I live in a state represented by the Three Stooges, and if you spend any time reading their social media you will see it’s an almost nonstop bashing of Donald Trump and his administration. Indeed, once in awhile they may tout a new proposal or two, but in those cases, it’s just about using the federal government to solve a problem that can better be handled at the state or local level. (Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester’s housing proposal from last year is a good example of this, one that I think I handled better.)

I can already see 2027 from my house if the Democrats win one or both houses of Congress, and it will be nonstop subpoenas, hearings, and impeachment proceedings for a variety of officials just to bring the federal government and MAGA agenda to a halt. (Heck, they promised this last year. Ted Cruz is hip to it, too.) And do you remember how the economy slowed down in the second half of Trump’s first term or, even worse, the Great Recession Democrats steered us into in the latter two years of George W. Bush’s second term? Yeah, that’s what happens now when Democrats hold Congress under a Republican president.

I’m going to give you my frank, albeit simply armchair expert observer, assessment of the economy right now: it needs a shot in the arm. We were doing all right until oil prices surged, but that extra $20-30 you have to put in your gas tank on a weekly basis is coming from the muscle and sinew of the average family’s budget, not the fat - because that’s pretty much gone now thanks to post-scamdemic Bidenflation. (Yes, one can quibble about conveniences like DoorDash or seven different streaming services, but for many those have - sadly - become necessities. The Amazon drivers know our house by heart, too.)

Yet what solution would the Democrats have to that oil issue? We already sell the EV, and once the tax incentives that created EV demand were cancelled, the market for those cars dried up to the point where they’ll never meet the market carveouts states like Delaware have tried to put in place. Ethanol isn’t really a solution, either, plus it’s doubtful Democrats would want to help out farm-state Republicans who back those mandates, either. With Iran already having shown they’ll employ the tactic of blocking the Strait of Hormuz, anything short of their capitulation will maintain high oil prices for some time, leaving a significant risk of recession. (Of course, the Democrats don’t mind that as the out-of-power party - like they say, “never let a crisis go to waste.”)

Ironically, the solution I would submit for our economy would involve a significant loss to our GDP, at first. Because government spending is a portion of GDP, losses there would have to be made up somewhere else, and it would take a little bit for consumer spending to catch up. But every dollar the government isn’t taking out of our pockets is a dollar that can be spent on those things we want, filling that budgetary muscle and sinew back out and making the economic patient healthy again. In fact, this has been a lot of the Trump approach insofar as tax cuts and relief has been concerned, but there hasn’t been the federal spending decline we needed; instead, we just pile more debt and interest on our fiscal back and hope that’s not the straw that breaks it.

You know, with all of the artificial intelligence we have around these days, you would think someone could figure out just how to run an economy just like ours, bringing prosperity while maintaining and even maximizing liberty. Unfortunately, when the agenda is one’s power and control over their fellow man, that’s no longer a consideration.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.