Not sure where I was when I took this, but it’s a nice example of God’s artistry.

It was probably about a year ago that Christian artist Jon Reddick put out a great song called No Fear, which opens up this way:

I got enemies at every side

It ain't lookin' good, I ain't gonna lie

Arrows flyin', devil's tryin'

To make me think I'm goin' down this time

You might think that I'd be afraid

Runnin' scared with a shaken faith

But the God I know says it ain't over

The God I know's gonna make a way

Welcome to the summer of 2026, where we have the arrows of high gas prices in part due to an on-and-off war with Iran, unrest in the nation thanks to left-wing protesters, a President in Donald Trump who can best be described as mercurial, and a government that will be celebrating 250 years of independence by trying to make all of us more dependent on it. Conditional on which side wins in November, we as a collective will either have the opposition even angrier at our “fascist Nazi” leadership or endure two years of constant impeachment drumbeat where nothing good gets done.

At the very end of this summer of the semiquincentennial, I will turn 62 years old. That means unless the Good Lord decides to reinstate in me the lifespans of Old Testament protagonists like Adam, Noah or Methuselah, I’m quite a bit closer to the end than the beginning. Having come to that realization, this is why I say on the homepage that “my job is to turn that rocky, thorny, and trod-upon soil into ground receptive to the missionary's seed, just like in Matthew 13.” While I don’t have a ton of time to do it, I now have an advantage of a medium here on my Substack where I have global reach at my fingertips. And it seems to me an easier task if we return to the principle that John Adams espoused in 1798:

We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry, would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other. (My emphasis.)

If you believe, however, that government is supposed to legislate morality, that’s a job it shouldn’t have to do. It only does so (poorly) when the people fail to learn and pass on those lessons themselves, and unfortunately I’m part of a generation that fell down on the job in doing so - thus, I’m trying to make up just a little bit for lost time, considering I came to accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior at a comparatively old age.

Therefore, as I render unto Caesar what is his, I have a belief that both our Declaration of Independence and Constitution were divinely inspired in order to make America that shining city on a hill that Ronald Reagan described in my relative youth. From his Farewell Address:

The past few days when I’ve been at that window upstairs, I’ve thought a bit of the “shining city upon a hill.” The phrase comes from John Winthrop, who wrote it to describe the America he imagined. What he imagined was important because he was an early Pilgrim, an early freedom man. He journeyed here on what today we’d call a little wooden boat; and like the other Pilgrims, he was looking for a home that would be free. I’ve spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don’t know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind-swept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here. That’s how I saw it, and see it still.

Until my generation or perhaps extending up into the Millennials, Americans believed they would pass on a better world to their children. But I’ve seen the cracks that developed in that facade when we lost what the Golden Rule is supposed to mean and replaced it with the modern one which states, “he who has the gold, rules.”

I, on the other hand, pine for an America which existed not that long ago:

The one where we could get together and have the city close the street for a block party where neighbor met neighbor.

The one where mothers didn’t have to work full-time just to make ends meet and had the chance to be the nurturers they are supposed to be. (That’s not to say working moms are all that bad, but how many would prefer to exclusively raise the kids rather than worry about motherhood plus a career?)

The one where people came to America to work hard and improve their lot the legal way, not use taxpayers as a cash cow to benefit from their latest scam.

The one where Sunday mornings were reserved for church, unless of course you were Jewish and attended synagogue on Saturdays. Regardless, religion was an important part of life.

All of these things are choices we can still make, although some require much more sacrifice than others. (As Erick-Woods Erickson likes to say, “Remember, going to church on Sunday is a Saturday decision.”) I will grant that we have collectively made it much more difficult for the younger generation to achieve what we did (hence my ideas on housing as a way for them to build their lives, with a little assistance from local government) but we can’t throw up our hands and just give up on the idea.

Each night I pray for several things, starting with my family, my church family, our school, and our small group. I pray for our leaders that they have wisdom, courage, and (recently) safety. (To that end, I also pray for a shield of strength for our military as they carry out their missions.)

But I think most importantly, I pray for revival in our land. We should worship God as much or more as He has blessed us. (And among those blessings, I feel I am truly blessed with being led to my wife, who led me to Him.) I think doing that will set us on a path to that city on a hill as well as becoming the “moral and religious people” for whom our Constitution was intended.

Over the next few months, I will talk a lot about the upcoming election as a means to render the land more receptive to the missionary’s seed. But regardless of who wins, we must remember God is in control and He may instead put us through a period of trial we can’t foresee. Just remember, though: that trial is nothing compared to lands where there is no religious freedom and Christians literally put their lives on the line to worship.

God Bless America.

Restacking with a note that you liked what you read is good, too - particularly if the readers like common sense from the First State. Share

In the meantime, though, you can Buy Me a Coffee, since I have a page there.